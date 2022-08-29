Read full article on original website
Search continues for suspect who nearly struck Kan. officer with stolen vehicle
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue searching for a man who took off, almost hit an officer with his car, led them on a high-speed pursuit down I-70, crashed and then ran into the woods. Just after 3 p.m., Sunday police were called to a car wash in the 1000...
KC woman faces charges for killing husband in his bed
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City woman has been charged in the fatal shooting on Wednesday of her husband who was shot in his bed, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Melanie Biggins, 40, faces Murder 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records filed...
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
Police: Dogs stolen from Kansas City-area animal shelter
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after three American bullies were stolen from Midwest Animal ResQ. Just after 5:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 10312 E 63rd Street at the Midwest Animal Resq for an alarm. Officers arrived and found the back door open from apparent forced entry, according to a media release.
Off-duty Kansas police detective accused of driving while impaired
DOUGLAS COUNTY—An off-duty police detective is under investigation after a car crash. Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the 1500 Block of Lindenwood Lane, according to Police spokesperson Laura McCabe. The reporting party was inside a home in the area...
KC-area man guilty of smuggling fentanyl, heroin into jail
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher Harris, 39, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Drugs 2nd Degree. A Jackson County...
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
K-State's Yelland: Put advance health directive in place
MANHATTAN – No one, young or old, likes to have “the conversation.”. But Erin Yelland, the interim director of the Center on Aging at Kansas State University, says it’s critical that families talk openly about end-of-life decisions. “It’s difficult,” Yelland said. “Research shows that end-of-life conversations are...
Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas
Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
NWS: Rainfall totals across Kansas for August
Here is a statewide view of the rainfall totals for August and their respective departure from normal. The values are based on received reports and are interpolated in between.
Governor Kelly's appointments include Inman's Reimer
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday announced appointments to the following state commission, council, and board. . Purpose: To manage property, estates and funds given, transferred, and pledged to Wichita State University. ●Aaron Bastian, Wichita. ●Nancy Snyder, Wichita (reappointment) ●Laurie Labarca, Wichita (reappointment) Board of Examiners in Optometry. Purpose:...
Weather expands drought conditions in state
Dry weather conditions have resulted in expanding drought across much of Kansas. Here's a comparison of how things changed over the past couple of weeks.
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
KANSAS CITY (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn's left hand went up. The image has...
Kansas total August tax receipts $23.5M more than August 2021
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that Kansas’ August total tax receipts were $652.5 million. Those receipts were $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million, or 3.7%, more than August 2021. “It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able...
🎥Chiefs' Andy Reid talks football with media on Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid fielded media questions during an opening week presser Monday. From The Kansas City Chiefs Facebook page:
Guardians top Royals in 10 to snap skid, regain Central lead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Óscar González hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Monday night to regain sole possession of the AL Central lead. Cleveland moved a game ahead of...
KU ends Black Knights Invitational with 3-0 win over UConn
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The No. 20 Kansas volleyball team concluded the Black Knights Invitational on September 3 at the Gillis Field House without losing a single set. The Jayhawks conquered the UConn Huskies 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-14) to close out the weekend. “From start to finish, that was...
