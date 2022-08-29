ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

KC woman faces charges for killing husband in his bed

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City woman has been charged in the fatal shooting on Wednesday of her husband who was shot in his bed, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Melanie Biggins, 40, faces Murder 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records filed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Police: Dogs stolen from Kansas City-area animal shelter

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after three American bullies were stolen from Midwest Animal ResQ. Just after 5:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 10312 E 63rd Street at the Midwest Animal Resq for an alarm. Officers arrived and found the back door open from apparent forced entry, according to a media release.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KC-area man guilty of smuggling fentanyl, heroin into jail

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher Harris, 39, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Drugs 2nd Degree. A Jackson County...
KANSAS CITY, MO
K-State's Yelland: Put advance health directive in place

MANHATTAN – No one, young or old, likes to have “the conversation.”. But Erin Yelland, the interim director of the Center on Aging at Kansas State University, says it’s critical that families talk openly about end-of-life decisions. “It’s difficult,” Yelland said. “Research shows that end-of-life conversations are...
KANSAS STATE
Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas

Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
KANSAS STATE
Governor Kelly's appointments include Inman's Reimer

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday announced appointments to the following state commission, council, and board. . Purpose: To manage property, estates and funds given, transferred, and pledged to Wichita State University. ●Aaron Bastian, Wichita. ●Nancy Snyder, Wichita (reappointment) ●Laurie Labarca, Wichita (reappointment) Board of Examiners in Optometry. Purpose:...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
KANSAS STATE
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B

HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
HAYS, KS
Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

