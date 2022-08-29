SNAP, EBT benefits restored after nationwide outage

UPDATE — The SNAP and EBT outage is now widely resolved according to Down Detector . As of 10 a.m. Monday, less than 600 outages were reported.

WTAJ — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are down nationwide according to Down Detector .

SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families so they can purchase healthy food and move towards becoming self-sufficient, according to their website. Those that use SNAP benefits are given an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) which is similar to a debit card.

As of 5:56 p.m. number has dropped from around 4,000 reported outages to 1,800.

