ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

SNAP, EBT benefits restored after nationwide outage

By Aaron Marrie
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKsgm_0hZgIZkq00

UPDATE — The SNAP and EBT outage is now widely resolved according to Down Detector . As of 10 a.m. Monday, less than 600 outages were reported.

WTAJ — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are down nationwide according to Down Detector .

SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families so they can purchase healthy food and move towards becoming self-sufficient, according to their website. Those that use SNAP benefits are given an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) which is similar to a debit card.

As of 5:56 p.m. number has dropped from around 4,000 reported outages to 1,800.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebt#Snap Benefits#Nutrition#Linus Wealth#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania

Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy