ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Fergie Hits High Notes With Sparkling ‘First Class’ Details for MTV VMAs Performance With Jack Harlow

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmSnN_0hZgI5bX00

Fergie glistened on stage while performing her hit “Glamorous” alongside Jack Harlow on Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J.

During Harlow’s performance of his song “First Class,” Fergie made a surprise appearance at the award show sparkling in a sequined skirt co-ord set by Michael Schmidt Studios featuring a “first class” stamped graphic emblazoned in red on both pieces.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tt1iR_0hZgI5bX00
Fergie performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J.

Fergie paired the set with Prada Satin platform sandals embellished with crystals, and she accessorized with bangles and rings.

B. Åkerlund, who styled the look, also collaborated with Fergie on her “M.I.L.F. $” music video.

The singer kept her blond hair down in a crimped style and her makeup featured a golden shimmering eye and a nude lip gloss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWEyb_0hZgI5bX00
Fergie performs onstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J.

After her first performance in five years, Fergie changed into a hot pink leather gown featuring one long sleeve. The Grammy winner paired the look with the same pumps from her performance.

Harlow matched the vocalist on-stage in equally sparkling attire. The rapper wore a black sequined long-sleeve shirt with black pants and dark shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QopId_0hZgI5bX00
Fergie and Jack Harlow perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J.

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony took place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, with hosts Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. Minaj was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award. The event’s entertainment lineup included Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! at the Disco, Snoop Dogg with Eminem and more.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Julianne Moore Wears Polka Dot Alaïa Dress at Venice Film Festival 2022 Kickoff Cocktail Party

Julianne Moore is starting off the 2022 Venice International Film Festival with a standout fashion moment. The Oscar-winning actress attended the inaugural cocktail party for the 79th edition of the annual film festival Tuesday night wearing a silk dress featuring a heart-shaped bustier top and a black and yellow polka dot skirt from Alaïa. More from WWDAlaïa Spring 2023Alberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Moore is the jury president of this year’s Venice International Film Festival. Jury members include Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen....
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Julianne Moore Shines in Sequined Valentino Dress for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianne Moore is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments during the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The Oscar-winning actress attended the film festival’s premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” Wednesday night wearing a sequined dress from Valentino. Moore’s look consisted of a black body suit worn under a sheer black dress adorned with multi-colored sequins. She accented the look with a matching sequined cape. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala Moore was joined on the red carpet by an array of celebrities including Adam Driver, Tessa Thompson, Don...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Hillary Clinton Makes Rare Appearance in Sparkling Caftan at Venice Film Festival 2022

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance on opening night of the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The former secretary of state, first lady and presidential candidate attended the premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” on Wednesday night at the 79th edition of the film festival. Clinton walked the red carpet wearing a powder blue caftan embellished with crystals, pairing the look with silver rings and bangles. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court She was among many attendees at the film’s premiere, including Julianne Moore,...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
WWD

Rebel Wilson Thinks Pink in Vibrant Courrèges Shift Dress to Watch Serena Williams at U.S. Open 2022 Day One

Rebel Wilson made a bright arrival on Day One of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y., on Monday. The actress was in the stands with Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma, actor Diego Osorio and Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn. The “Senior Year” actress followed Barbiecore-pink style trends, choosing the bright color that has been favored by influencers and has been seen in brand collections. She wore a striking look by Courrèges that featured a shift dress and a cropped jacket that had crystal-embellished buttons. More from WWDU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding...
QUEENS, NY
WWD

Julianne Moore Wears Armani Privé Couture Dress at ‘Tár’ Premiere During Venice Film Festival

Julianne Moore went with an elegant look for her latest appearance during the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of “Tár” on Thursday night during the second day of the film festival. For the red carpet, Moore wore a black plunging-neck dress from Armani Privé’s fall 2022 couture collection. She accented the look with jewelry from Cartier, wearing Cartier Sixième Sens High Jewelry diamond drop earrings set in platinum and a matching diamond necklace. The look was styled by Kate Young.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Hillary Clinton Attends DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton was among the attendees at the DVF Awards hosted Thursday night during the Venice Film Festival. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, was held in Venice for the first time and was the 13th edition of the annual event. Clinton, fresh off her red carpet appearance during the premiere of “White Noise” on Wednesday during the opening night of the Venice Film Festival, was among the night’s honorees.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Clinton wore a...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Julianne Moore Gleams in Oversize Celine Tuxedo at Venice Film Festival 2022 Jury Photocall

Julianne Moore made an elegant entrance Wednesday at the start of this year’s Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the festival jury’s photocall alongside fellow members Mariano Cohn, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen. She arrived in an off-white ensemble of a Celine tuxedo with an oversize silhouette, tailored lapels and wide-leg pants. Her blazer and pant set were worn with pointed-toe ballet shoes. Moore’s accessories featured a three-tiered Cartier necklace and rings.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court As she...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Fergie
WWD

Morfydd Clark Wears Silver Vivienne Westwood Gown at ‘The Lord of the Rings’ London Premiere

Morfydd Clark looked to Vivienne Westwood again for her latest appearance during “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” world premiere in London Tuesday night. The actress, who plays a young Galadriel in the Prime Video series, attended the premiere wearing a silver sequined, off-the-shoulder gown from Vivienne Westwood. Her look was styled by Nicky Yates. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court Clark was joined at the premiere by many of her costars, including Ema Horvath, Benjamin Walker, Nazanin Boniadi and many...
MOVIES
WWD

Nazanin Boniadi Wears Embellished Elie Saab Dress and Crystal Headpiece at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ London Premiere

Nazanin Boniadi made a fashion statement at the latest premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in London. On Tuesday, the British actress wore an embellished lime minidress with a matching draped coat and crystal headpiece by Elie Saab from the label’s spring 2022 couture collection. She wore her hair up in a bun and her makeup simple with a dark magenta lip.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court She was styled by Erin Walsh, who also works with...
MOVIES
WWD

Cate Blanchett Goes Chic in Giorgio Armani for ‘Tár’ Photo-call at Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett had a standout fashion moment at the photocall for her latest movie, “Tar,” at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actress wore a powder blue look by Giorgio Armani, which consisted of a bib-like blouse paired with matching pleated hemmed trousers and a waist belt. She topped off the outfit with white pumps. She styled her hair up and kept her makeup simple. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding CourtMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, who also works with the likes of Viola Davis, Julia Roberts...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Mtv#Music Video#Prudential Center#N J Fergie#Prada Satin
WWD

Alessandra Ambrosio Embraces Statement Color in Pink Silk Dress With 3D Floral Details for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Alessandra Ambrosio had an eye-catching fashion moment on the first day of the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The model attended the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” on Wednesday night during the 79th edition of the annual film festival, wearing a gown by Italian label Ermanno Scervino. Ambrosio’s silk chiffon gown featured a fitted bodice accented with floral appliqué designs, thigh-high slits and a matching cape. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksAaron Rose Philip Longs to Tear Down Barriers for Models With DisabilitiesA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS She attended the premiere along with celebrities like Tessa...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Emma Chamberlain Wears Vintage Red Valentino Gown for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Emma Chamberlain has arrived at the Venice Film Festival.  On Wednesday, the YouTuber walked the red carpet for the premiere of “White Noise” during the Venice Film Festival’s Opening Gala. She wore a red ruched gown by Valentino from the label’s fall 2007 collection that featured sash detailing on the shoulders and hips. She topped off the look with jewelry by Cartier and the Cloud clutch from Jimmy Choo. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court She styled her blond bob hair in a short...
MOVIES
WWD

Regé-Jean Page Wears Armani Tuxedo for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Regé-Jean Page was one of the many celebrities to turn out for the first film premiere during the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. The actor walked the red carpet Wednesday night at the 79th edition of the film festival for the premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” film wearing a tuxedo from Giorgio Armani. Page’s black tuxedo was designed with a subtle pattern on the satin suit jacket. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court The premiere of “White Noise” also brought together the likes...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Avril Lavigne Celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in Vivienne Westwood Tartan Suit and Harness

Avril Lavigne looked to her signature pop-punk style to celebrate receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Grammy-nominated musician accepted her star on Wednesday wearing a green and pink plaid oversize suit accented with a black harness from Vivienne Westwood, paired with chunky boots from Giuseppe Zanotti. She was joined at the celebration by her fiancé Mod Sun, Machine Gun Kelly, Joel Madden, Ryan Cabrera and Jaden Hossler. More from WWD'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere Lavigne’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Cate Blanchett Gets Colorful With Hand-painted Flowers on Schiaparelli Corset for ‘Tár’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Cate Blanchett is continuing her streak of high-fashion moments at this year’s Venice Film Festival.  On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of her newest movie, “Tár,” wearing a look by Schiaparelli, featuring a black velvet corset embroidered with multicolored hand-painted flowers paired with low-waisted velvet pants. The outfit was from the label’s fall 2022 haute couture collection designed by its creative director, Daniel Roseberry. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding CourtMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She styled her blond bob down in loose waves and kept her makeup...
MOVIES
WWD

Tessa Thompson Sees Red in Edgy Elie Saab Couture Gown at Venice Film Festival for ‘Bardo’

Tessa Thompson looked to her signature edgy style for her latest appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The “Westworld” actress attended the premiere of “Bardo” on Thursday night during the 79th edition of the annual film festival wearing an avant garde look from Elie Saab’s fall 2022 couture collection. Thompson’s look consisted of a red satin wrapped dress with an attached hood and cape worn with red tights, red heels and a red bag. Her look was styled by duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Lindsey Vonn Suits Up in Bustier and Pink Gucci Blazer to Watch Serena Williams’ First U.S. Open Match on Day One

Lindsey Vonn made an appearance on Monday for the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. The three-time Olympic champion was among a star-studded crowd watching Serena Williams’ victorious first-round match against Danka Kovinić. Vonn’s ensemble featured a cropped, black bustier top under a pastel pink oversize Gucci blazer with black velvet straight-leg pants. Her footwear comprised a black heel with a tied arrangement at its vamp.More from WWDU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding CourtMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere She coupled the multihued look with...
QUEENS, NY
WWD

WWD

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy