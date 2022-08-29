Read full article on original website
opinionated cocktail
4d ago
If the man walked into traffic, was ran over,and killed, yes the guy driving should of stopped. But I don't think the guy in the passenger seat should of been taken in when the cops finally found them.
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New LocationsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just ShadMeikhelPhiladelphia, PA
Woman on sidewalk struck, killed in Germantown hit-and-run; police say 4 people fled the scene
Police are working to identify the victim. She was wearing scrubs and was possibly in her 40s or 50s.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle City Police the latest target for spoofers
A day after Delaware State Police announced a spoofing scam was being operated using their numbers, New Castle City Police are being used by scammers to try to steal money. According to New Castle County Police, a phone scam is taking place pretending to be Lieutenant Faulkner from the New Castle City Police Department.
Woman indicted in fatal Hammonton crash now charged in recent hit-and-run
A Trenton woman indicted in a crash that killed an off-duty police officer in 2020 is now charged in a crash that injured a bicyclist earlier this month. Taquaysha Bell, 30, was arraigned last week in the June 19, 2020 crash that killed Michael Luko Sr., a 24-year police veteran who lived Mays Landing’s Laureldale section.
Student stabbed with can opener during altercation at Chester High School; 3 detained
Action News has learned three students were detained for questioning after another student was stabbed with a can opener at the school.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Marshals Arrest Second Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in a second arrest in connection with an August 14 murder official said Thursday. Police said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
nccpdnews.com
UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE SUSPICIOUS DEATH IN THE COMMUNITY OF LYNDALIA
(Wilmington, DE 19804) On Tuesday (August 30th), at approximately 6:26 P.M., New Castle County Police Officers responded to the unit block of Christian Street in the community of Lyndalia for a death investigation. Upon arrival, the officers discovered an 82-year-old male deceased in the residence. Detectives from the New Castle...
2 teen suspects identified in Pottstown, Pa. double shooting, one at large
Police say the suspects and the victims were driving around together in the area of Grant Street and Union Alley.
Police investigate double shooting at apartment complex in Wyncote, Montgomery County
Cheltenham Township police say this appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no active danger to the public.
Northfield police mourn young officer killed in accident
A young Northfield police officer died in a freak off-duty accident. Johnathan Scull, 27, had just started his career as an officer in the town where he grew up, according to a release from the department. “He was a great person and the department will miss him greatly,” Capt. Steve...
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Death Of 82-Year-Old Newport Man Is Under Investigation
New Castle County Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Newport. Officials said yesterday, at approximately 6:26 in the evening, officers responded to the unit block of Christian Street in the community of Lyndalia for a death investigation. Upon arrival, the officers discovered an 82-year-old male...
Amber Alert update: Berks County girl found
Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Reading City, Berks County.
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian killed crossing Route 299 in Middletown
A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning. New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
Driver flees after hitting woman lying on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
According to investigators, a white vehicle was driving westbound when it hit a woman who was laying in the road.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Killed In New Castle Collision Sunday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening. At around 8:15, rescue crews responded to Boulden Boulevard in the area of Southgate Boulevard in New Castle for reports of a pedestrian struck. First arriving crews reported that one patient had succumbed to their...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
phl17.com
2 men in extreme critical condition, 2 suspects wanted for the shooting
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Mayfair that left two men fighting for their lives. The incident happened on the August 25, 2022, in the 4000 block of Magee Avenue around 4:08 am. According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot in the face. Another 32-year-old man...
Man allegedly strangles woman in North Wildwood road rage attack
A Bucks County man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and strangling a woman during a road rage incident in North Wildwood, New Jersey according to officers.
Duo Rummaging Through MontCo Cars Busted With Pot: Police
Two people caught rummaging through vehicles in Montgomery County were also busted with marijuana, authorities said. Officers were on patrol in the 3900 block of Shelley Drive when they saw two people with flashlights near the driveway of a home around 4:05 a.m. on July 1m, Lower Moreland police said.
2 cars crash in Camden, NJ, but no one found at the scene
Officers arrived to find a sedan with front-end damage and a minivan overturned onto its side.
