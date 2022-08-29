ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Come out and see a Spooky Spectacular Halloween Show!

By Danielle Sandler
 4 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for something fun, spooky, and entertaining, come if you dare on Friday, October 28, 2022 to the Spectacular Halloween Show, Haunted Illusions, at the Chuck Mathena Center, located at 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, WV 24740, to fright and excite you!

Starting at 7:00 P.M., you can “trick or treat” your family to an evening of mind-blowing magic and comedy that gets the whole audience engaged and part of the act.

Master illusionist David Caserta will stun and amaze you as he has people levitating, disappearing, and reappearing right before your eyes. Witness never before seen illusions!

This is a night for families filled will thrill, laughing, and maybe even vanishing from sight at a magic spectacular show that is unique from the rest. This is the ultimate way to celebrate Halloween, with an incredible night of magic at the Halloween Spectacular Haunted Illusions!

A wide array of tricks will be involved and more than a few treats as well.

Illusionist David Caserta is one of the top touring illusionists in the country.  His credentials include NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”, CW’s “Penn and Teller Fool Us”, and International Television. David is well known for inventing and performing many original illusions that you will not see anywhere else.

His performances are filled with incredible state of the art lighting, which feature moving lights, themed music soundtrack, pyro-smoke effects, the best and most recent in illusion technology. This is a unique and one of a kind spectacular magic show like nothing else on tour today!

You do not want to miss this!

This show is suitable for ages 5 and older.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for kids 12 and under. There is also 10% discount for groups of ten or more attending.

For more information, contact the Chuck Mathena Center Box Office at 304-425-5128, or their website at www.chuckmathenacenter.org . You can also contact Heather Osburn, Marketing Director for the Chuck Mathena Center at 304-425-5128, or at heather@cmcwv.org .

Get your tickets now, before they disappear!

WVNS

United Way of Southern WV kicks off annual fundraising campaign

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fundraising kicked off Wednesday morning for the United Way of Southern West Virginia with their Annual Campaign Kick-off Breakfast at Tamarack Marketplace. Campaign Chair Megan Legursky says their goal this year is $750,000. A goal she believes is ambitious but achievable! “We have a hefty goal this year so I’m excited […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVSOM hosts addiction counselors conference

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The fight against addiction continues in Greenbrier County. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine hosted a conference for the West Virginia Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Counselor and member Alvin Hall said sharing ideas with fellow counselors helps everybody learn how to fight the difficulties of addiction. “So […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fall allergies hitting hard

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A rainy summer has kept allergies away longer than usual this year, but allergy season is once again upon us. Plants are flowering and pollen is in the air, which for many of us means allergies are hitting hard this time of year. Doctor Mina Botross with the Robert C. Byrd […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

WVU merchandise sales increase ahead of Backyard Brawl

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The excitement of WVU football also means an uptick in merchandise sales! AJ Dennison is the marketing director for Tamarack Marketplace. He said that he definitely noticed an increase in sales, so much so that it is hard to keep up with the demand. “We usually have trouble keeping our WVU license […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Organizations talk about National Overdose Awareness Day

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–West Virginia is the number one state for the most drug overdose deaths, but some organizations in the area are trying to combat this dangerous and sometimes deadly problem. National Overdose Awareness Day shines a light on remembering people who lost their lives to a drug overdose and raise awareness about the substance […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Bridge Day is officially on for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

VIDEO: Beckley PD investigating stolen trailer from Sam’s Club

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is currently involved in an ongoing investigation for the theft of a white dual-axle box-trailer that was taken from an area behind Sam’s Club in Beckley. According to the Beckley Police Department, Friday, August 5th, 2022 was when the theft occurred. The vehicle stolen appears to be […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

