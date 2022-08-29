Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Common back ailment could be sign of heart failure
Columbia researchers have found a link between a common back ailment and a type of heart failure, suggesting that screening patients with lumbar spinal stenosis could identify those at risk of the heart disease and prevent premature deaths. Once considered rare, the heart disease, called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, is now...
MedicalXpress
Maryland man with fatal brain cancer lives, sparking hope for an experimental treatment to better guide chemo to tumors
The brain cancer diagnosis was so grim for Rick Miller that he says a social worker told him to "get my affairs in order." Glioblastomas typically kill people in about 12 to 15 months. But that was not the end of Miller's journey. He and his wife, Diana, took a...
MedicalXpress
Therapeutic effects of conservative treatment with 2-week bed rest for osteoporotic vertebral fractures
Aging is universal. Both osteoporosis and the bone fractures that occur as a result of osteoporosis become more likely with age. Current clinical guidelines do not recommend bed rest during treatment for osteoporotic vertebral fractures—spinal fractures that occur in bones that has been weakened by osteoporosis—because there has not been enough evidence to make conclusive recommendations. However, a recent study provides new evidence that an initial period of strict bed rest can be beneficial.
MedicalXpress
Following computational predictions, scientists demonstrate that cancer drug counters pulmonary fibrosis
An experimental cancer drug with a favorable safety profile shows promise as a treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), according to a study published on August 23, 2022, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine by Yale School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and National Jewish researchers. The drug, saracatinib, works as well or better than current FDA-approved treatments for IPF at countering fibrosis in preclinical models, including human lung cells in culture and fibrotic lung slices obtained from IPF patients who received transplants.
MedicalXpress
Addiction management is key to treating heart infection in people who inject drugs
Managing a potentially deadly heart infection is complex in people who inject drugs, including opioids, stimulants, and others, and requires a unique approach to care including consultation with an addiction specialist, according to a new American Heart Association Scientific Statement published today in the Association's flagship journal Circulation. Infective endocarditis...
MedicalXpress
Three dead of mystery pneumonia in Argentina, six others ill (Update)
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
MedicalXpress
Low physical function after age 65 associated with future cardiovascular disease
Among people older than age 65 who were assessed using a short physical function test, having lower physical function was independently associated with a greater risk of developing heart attack, heart failure and stroke, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The Short...
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
MedicalXpress
When abortion at a clinic is not available, one in three pregnant people still determined to end the pregnancy
One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico.
MedicalXpress
Reasons for hospital admissions in people with type 2 diabetes are changing
The most common reasons why people with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) are admitted to hospital with greater frequency than the general population are changing, with hospitalization for traditional diabetes complications now being accompanied by admissions for a diverse range of lesser-known complications including infections (i.e., pneumonia, sepsis), mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions, according to an analysis of national data from Australia spanning seven years.
MedicalXpress
New treatment could result in more donor lungs
A large number of donated lungs cannot be used for transplantation. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden and Skåne University Hospital have conducted an animal study, bringing hope that more donor lungs could be used in the future. The researchers have launched a pilot study to investigate whether the treatment will have the same positive effects on human beings.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals fentanyl's effects on the brain
Fentanyl is used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, but it's also one of the deadliest drugs of the opioid epidemic. In research conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in PNAS Nexus, tests of the brain's electrical activity revealed fentanyl's effects over time and indicated that the drug stops people's breathing before other noticeable changes and before they lose consciousness.
MedicalXpress
SMNDC1 loss induces alpha cells to produce insulin
Beta cells in the pancreas are responsible for producing the vital hormone insulin. In diabetes, these cells are either destroyed or functionally impaired, resulting in elevated blood sugar levels in the body. Researchers led by Principal Investigator Stefan Kubicek at CeMM, the Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian...
MedicalXpress
Physically active people who increased their activity level early on in the pandemic fared worse
When the world shut down in March 2020, many of us scaled back our exercise and other physical activity. Those COVID kilos yielded interest, and many of us still haven't rid ourselves of them. But it could have been worse. It could be that forcing too much physical activity too...
MedicalXpress
Researcher unlocks mystery of 'chemo-brain,' identifies possible treatment
Though chemotherapy can be lifesaving, the cancer treatment often leaves patients suffering from debilitating side effects, including cognitive impairments in processing speed, memory, executive function and attention. Dubbed "chemo brain," these lingering symptoms can dramatically impact patients' quality of life long after they have completed their cancer treatments. Currently, there...
MedicalXpress
How COVID-19 may have reversed gains in maternal and child mortality
Declines in essential health care utilization during the COVID-19 pandemic in low- and lower-middle-income countries devastatingly impact women and children's health, according to a new study publishing August 30th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Tashrik Ahmed of the World Bank, US, and colleagues. In some of the world's poorest countries, the projected corresponding increases in child and maternal mortality can erase years of progress and cause thousands of preventable deaths.
MedicalXpress
Previous variants of SARS-CoV-2 provide protection against omicron BA.5 infection
Vaccinated people who were infected by the first omicron subvariants have four times greater protection than vaccinated people who were not infected. These results are part of a study that will be published today in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study was led by Luís Graça, group leader...
MedicalXpress
Patients with chronic pain used less sick leave after spinal cord stimulation
People with long-term neuropathic pain took significantly fewer sick days from work after treatment with spinal cord stimulation, according to a study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet published in the journal Pain. The findings suggest that the treatment has the potential to increase life quality for chronic pain patients and reduce costs to society, the researchers say.
MedicalXpress
Researchers study gene mutations in children with 'uncombable hair syndrome'
A large international team of researchers has conducted a genotypic spectrum analysis for uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) and in so doing has found two pathogenic missense variants in PADI3 that account for the majority of cases. In their paper published in JAMA Dermatology, the group describes how they studied the genes of 107 children with the syndrome to identify its genetic roots.
MedicalXpress
New therapeutic prospect for preeclampsia
Preeclampsia is a condition that affects the placenta during pregnancy and is dangerous for both the fetus and the mother. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur, Inserm and the CNRS have proposed a new therapy, tested in two rodent models, that corrects the defects identified in placental cells, and restores placental and fetal weight. The treatment successfully lowers blood pressure in the mother and resolves the characteristic preeclampsia symptoms of excess protein in urine and cardiovascular abnormalities. The research was published on July 30 in the journal Redox Biology.
