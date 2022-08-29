Effective: 2022-09-02 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mayes; Osage; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Mayes, Osage, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Claremore Owasso... Skiatook Catoosa... Collinsville Verdigris... Chelsea Inola... Sperry Oologah... Foyil Avant... Talala Vera... Tulsa International Airport Turley - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MAYES COUNTY, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO