Door County Pulse
Obituary: Shawn A. Martinson
Shawn Andrew Martinson, 50, Sturgeon Bay died at his home on August 30, 2022. He was born January 16, 1972, in Milwaukee to Richard and Linda (Larson) Martinson. He enjoyed cooking, campfires, playing cribbage, visiting with friends, and helping people. Survivors include his mother, Linda Sewell; three brothers, Paul Martinson,...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Marajen Mosier (Mosier) Lee
Marajen M. Lee, 85 years, of Sister Bay, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Scandia Village in Sister Bay. She was born February 05, 1937 in Urbana, IL the daughter of the late George and Opal (Davison) Mosier. On August 11, 1956 she married David G. Lee in Sidney, IL. They lived there until August 1974 when they moved to Sister Bay. They were members of the First Baptist Church in Sister Bay. She worked as a secretary for many years at Sidney (IL) Grade School and Gibraltar Area Schools.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Cynthia Marie (Olson) Rispens
Cindy Marie Rispens, 69, of Baileys Harbor and a lifelong resident of Northern Door, lost her long battle with carcinoid and NETS on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; son, Martin (Kate); brothers, Arnie, Fred, and Rich Bridenhagen; and her aunt, Priscilla (Keith) Krist. She...
Door County Pulse
Dome House Hosts Artist Events
The public will get three opportunities to discuss the artistic process at one of the peninsula’s most unusual structures this fall. Nicole Shaver, the 2022 Al & Mickey Quinlan Artist-in-Residence at the Dome House, will discuss her artistic process and the goals for her eight-week residency during a reception Sept. 3, 4-5:30 pm. Shaver will also host an open studio Sept. 24 and an artist walk Oct. 1.
Door County Pulse
Board-cutting Dedication
Graham LaBott (center) uses a Milwaukee Sawzall on Tuesday to cut the board held by his parents, Amy LaBott (right) and Dave LaBott (left), to dedicate the new Door County Ace Hardware, which opened Monday on Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay. The LaBotts relocated the store from downtown at 3rd Avenue and Jefferson Street. Amy LaBott said they don’t know yet what will happen with their downtown building. Photo by Kevin Boneske.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Village Neglects a Building and Now Wants to Demolish It
Mr. Dannhausen’s article about the Sister Bay village hall [“Days Numbered for Village Hall?,” Peninsula Pulse, Aug. 19-26 issue] caused quite a stir. From the many comments on social media, nobody – not residents, not longtime visitors, nobody – favored razing the village hall. Reviewing...
Door County Pulse
Book Recommendation: ‘Melissa’ by Alex Gino
Recommended by DOMINIC FRANDRUP, Director, Door County Library. Written by Alex Gino, originally published with the title George in 2015 and republished with the title Melissa in 2022, this was the most banned book in America in 2020. Retitling a book after publication is a rare occurrence and was done by the author as a way to respect the main character’s personal journey. Searching for “Melissa and Alex Gino” in the library catalog will pull up results for both titles, though the contents of the books are identical.
Door County Pulse
A Hive of One’s Own
For Door County Beekeepers Club (DCBC) co-founder Max Martin, beekeeping was “a hobby gone bad.”. It started at Martin’s job at the U.S. Potato Genebank. There, he pollinated potato flowers by hand, but he asked Sturgeon Bay beekeeper Paul Eggert about the possibility of using honeybees for the job. The honeybees Martin started out with refused to help him, but they did kick-start his interest in beekeeping.
Door County Pulse
Author Collective at Yardstick Books
Yardstick Books is welcoming six members of the Door County Published Authors Collective as part of the First Friday event in Algoma on Sept. 2, 5-8 pm. The authors will be at the store, 317 Steele St. in Algoma, to discuss and sign their books. The collective – which organized...
Door County Pulse
Pulse of Philanthropy: Redefining Love in Door County
Central to my father’s definition of love was presence. He was an Army veteran who experienced the burden of command during World War II and Korea. My father trained himself to bury his feelings so the horrors he encountered would not distract him from accomplishing his mission. He became a highly decorated soldier because he made the display of emotions anathema to who he was as a person.
Door County Pulse
Private Well-Testing Opportunity
The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is inviting private well owners in Door County to participate in a groundwater study this fall. Well owners should register by Sept. 12 by filling out the form at uwo.sh/doorco-wells-fall22. The study is a continuation of the groundwater studies done in the fall of 2019, 2020...
Door County Pulse
AN EVENING WITH GENEVIEVE HEYWARD
The Tambourine Lounge is hosting an intimate evening of music with Genevieve Heyward on Sept. 8, 7:30. (Doors open at 7 pm.) The opening act has yet to be announced, but expect a pleasant surprise from a Steel Bridge Songfest artist. Wisconsin-based singer/songwriter Heyward is adept at both guitar and...
Door County Pulse
Land Trust Adds Egg Harbor Tract
Granddaughters of the late Harry Nevins are continuing the family’s conservation legacy. The new Door County Land Trust (DCLT) leader did not negotiate for the latest property acquisition, but she most certainly applauded it. This summer, DCLT received ownership of 9.27 acres of unspoiled Green Bay shoreline, wetland and...
Door County Pulse
Around the Door: Sunflower Fields Forever
August in Door County means splashes of sunflower fields in full, late-summer bloom. Here, a field of helianthus (from the Greek “helios” meaning “sun,” and “anthos” meaning “flower”) annuus off Church Street in Egg Harbor, next to the Kress Pavilion. Photo by D.A. Fitzgerald.
Door County Pulse
Travel to the Past with Cemetery Walk
After a two-year hiatus, the Ephraim Moravian Cemetery’s Dearly Departed Cemetery Walk will return Sept. 12 for tours at 1 pm and 2 pm. The tours will feature three people who were important parts of Ephraim’s history talking about their lives in the community, and appropriately costumed local citizens will portray them: Linda Carey will portray Adeline Seiler Crum; Angela Sherman will be Bernice Koehler; and B.D. Thorp will portray his ancestor Ivan Lloyd Thorp.
Door County Pulse
Marina Fest Celebrates Sister Bay’s Boating History
When Marina Fest takes over the Sister Bay Marina Labor Day weekend, it may look like just another festival. But its roots run much deeper. “Yes, it’s another fall festival – or the start of the fall festivals – but it’s also a celebration of the end of the boating season,” said Scott Baker, one of the festival’s committee members. “We have a beautiful, 150-slip marina, so this is a way to highlight it.”
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Salmon Schooling for Spawning Run
It’s hard to believe we’re only a month away from the annual salmon-egg harvest at Strawberry Creek. Four weeks is a long time, but death-run Chinooks are already beginning to stage out in Lake Michigan. A few early runners might even check out the Sturgeon Bay canal and harbors at Algoma and Kewaunee. And, although the peak of the run into the Ahnapee and Kewaunee rivers and Strawberry Creek is still weeks away, early to mid-September is prime time to cast spoons, spawn and stickbaits off the piers for a shot at the freshest fish with the highest-quality flesh.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Feeling Bugged
Has anyone noticed how many fewer bugs we have hanging around? Just sit outside at night, or turn on the porch light, or notice how many fewer bugs are smushed on your windshield, and you may start to wonder. If you’re interested in science and research, you have some awareness of the plight of the insect world. The truth is that our planet is having a severe decline in the insect population.
Door County Pulse
BITS & BITES: One Last Weekend for Parador, New Dinner Menu at Blue Bear & Winery Wins
If you’re hoping to make one last trip to Parador in Egg Harbor, you’re running out of time. After 12 seasons serving amazing small plates, sangria and chocolate churros at 7829 Hwy 42, the restaurant is closing up shop after service Saturday, Sept. 3. Blue Bear Adds Dinner.
Door County Pulse
‘8142 Review’ Now Available Locally
The 8142 Review is a literary journal that contains the winning submissions to the annual Hal Prize: the Peninsula Pulse’s fiction, nonfiction, poetry and photography contest, held in partnership with Write On, Door County and Peninsula School of Art. From 874 contest submissions, a panel of judges selected the...
