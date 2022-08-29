It’s hard to believe we’re only a month away from the annual salmon-egg harvest at Strawberry Creek. Four weeks is a long time, but death-run Chinooks are already beginning to stage out in Lake Michigan. A few early runners might even check out the Sturgeon Bay canal and harbors at Algoma and Kewaunee. And, although the peak of the run into the Ahnapee and Kewaunee rivers and Strawberry Creek is still weeks away, early to mid-September is prime time to cast spoons, spawn and stickbaits off the piers for a shot at the freshest fish with the highest-quality flesh.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO