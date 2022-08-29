Read full article on original website
That’s so heartbreaking. Why would he do something like this?? She had her whole life ahead of her. Prayers for her soul…🙏🏼🙏🏼
Man Suspected of Shooting One Teen, Hitting Another With a Car in Manchester: Police
Manchester Police have arrested a man who is suspected of shooting at a group of teens, shooting one of them, then chasing them down and hitting another with a car last night. Police said 44-year-old Jamie Garcia, of Manchester, is suspected of firing the gunshots that injured a 15-year-old, then chasing down teens who ran from the scene, hitting a 17-year-old.
2 teens injured in Manchester shooting, pedestrian crash: Police
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Two Manchester teens are recovering after police said one was struck by gunfire and another struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Manchester officers were called to Dougherty Street around 9 p.m. on a report that a 15-year-old male was shot in his upper right arm. The shooting happened on Dougherty Street and McKee Street, according to police.
Middletown police make arrest in May shooting
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police made an arrest in a shooting earlier this year. Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown, was found and arrested on Wednesday. Durazzo is charged with two counts of criminal attempt...
Hartford police: City man charged with murder in 2021 shooting death
HARTFORD — A city man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2021 homicide, police confirmed Thursday. Tylon E. Ceasar, 22, of Putnam Street in Hartford was arrested Wednesday at state Superior Court in Hartford, according to police department arrest records. Police say he shot Amauris Flores,...
Springfield man charged with home invasion
A Springfield man wanted for an armed home invasion was arrested Tuesday night.
‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood. A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
News 8 Exclusive: A ride-a-long with undercover detectives in Hartford
In a News 8 exclusive, we were with Connecticut State Police as an elite unit of undercover detectives surveyed the streets of Hartford. Their goal is to get drugs off the streets and get those suffering from addiction the help they need.
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
Police identify man who died in Middletown fire
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died in a house fire on Pine Street in Middletown on Thursday, police said. Middletown Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames erupting from the first floor of the building, which spread to the second floor and attic. Two […]
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
Driver Suspected of Going Wrong Way on Merritt Parkway Arrested
State police arrested a man who is accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway from Milford to Stratford Thursday morning and he is suspected of having been under the influence. State police received the initial 911 call just before 2 a.m. about a vehicle going the wrong...
VIDEO: Deadly Middletown fire under investigation
We're revealing the winner of our Ice Cream Social!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Attorney General launches investigation into Greenwich school controversy. Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year.
Troopers investigate crash on I-84 East in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford. According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.
On-Duty Naugatuck Police Officer Struck by Stolen Vehicle Driven by Teen
Police dashcam video shows the moment police say a 15-year-old driving a stolen car from Avon struck an on-duty Naugatuck officer. “As a department, we are thankful, Officer Hailey Zarzuela's injuries were minor as the car video shows how quickly it unfolded,” said Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister.
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
As communities grieve, questions remain about murder-suicide involving Avon Police Sgt.
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The grieving process continues for the close-knit community of East Granby in the wake of a murder-suicide involving two prominent public servants. The tragedy is also sparking questions about what the Avon Police knew about the Sergeant who pulled the trigger. FOX61 has reached out...
Police Investigating After Dog Found Dead in Cage in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating after finding a dead dog in a cage on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Officials said they were made aware of the incident Thursday and immediately sent officers to the downtown area. There, they found a dog that had died. The circumstances surrounding the incident weren't immediately...
Vernon man charged with animal abuse
VERNON — Police investigating a domestic violence incident in June say they discovered that a man at the residence had beaten a dog. The man, Jacob Elco, of Regan Road, was charged Tuesday with first-degree malicious wounding or killing of an animal. He is free on $25,000 bond and...
New Haven police chief, victim’s mother push for peace after deadly shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After a deadly daytime shooting, New Haven police are trying to stay one step ahead of any retaliation while asking for the public’s help. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the victim in the city’s 8th homicide of the year played basketball and was well known, not just to police but in these neighborhoods as well.
