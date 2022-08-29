ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

Boil order issued for Catahoula after drop in pressure

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
The St. Martin Parish Government Industrial Water Plant has experienced a drop in water pressure.

Therefore, as a precaution, the St. Martin Parish Industrial Water Plant is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY, effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY includes St. Martin Parish Waterworks District No. 4 (Catahoula) and will remain in effect until further notice.

Here's some advice from the CDC for a boil order:
Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

Handwashing
In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.
Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.
If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Bathing and showering
Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.
Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth
Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.
Washing dishes
If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory.
Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if:
The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or
The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.
Sanitize all baby bottles.
To wash dishes by hand:
Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.
In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.
Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.
Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.

Laundry
It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning
Clean washable toys and surfaces with:
Bottled water,
Boiled water, or
Water that has been disinfected with bleach pdf icon[PDF – 1 page].

Caring for pets
Pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Give pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.
If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Caring for your garden and houseplants
You can use tap water for household plants and gardens.

