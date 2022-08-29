Bakersfield movie theaters participating in National Cinema Day

Normally on Labor Day weekend, fewer people go to the movies than almost any other time of year. Because of this, the Cinema Foundation is promoting a special event at more than 3,000 US theaters and on more than 30,000 screens on Saturday, September 3rd.

National Cinema Day is an event put on by the Cinema Foundation, a non-profit organization created by the National Association of Theatre Owners that is dedicated to essential cinema. The event will make admission into all movies at all participating theaters only $3 per ticket.

As of now, Bakersfield locations participating in the event include Studio Movie Grill, AMC 6, and Regal Cinemas at the Marketplace.