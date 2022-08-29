ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield movie theaters participating in National Cinema Day

By Charr Davenport 23ABC
 4 days ago
Normally on Labor Day weekend, fewer people go to the movies than almost any other time of year. Because of this, the Cinema Foundation is promoting a special event at more than 3,000 US theaters and on more than 30,000 screens on Saturday, September 3rd.

National Cinema Day is an event put on by the Cinema Foundation, a non-profit organization created by the National Association of Theatre Owners that is dedicated to essential cinema. The event will make admission into all movies at all participating theaters only $3 per ticket.

As of now, Bakersfield locations participating in the event include Studio Movie Grill, AMC 6, and Regal Cinemas at the Marketplace.

