2022 MTV VMAs: All of the night's best performances, winners list

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held Sunday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was a star-studded event.

The event was hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow and kicked off with the "First Class" rapper bringing out Fergie to perform the hit song with him.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G - PHOTO: Jack Harlow and Fergie perform on stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, N.J.

Next up was Lizzo, who performed her records "About Damn Time" and "2 Be Loved."

Others to take the stage included Khalid, Eminem and Snoop Dogg. One of the most elaborate performances came from Minaj, who took home one of the night's highest honor as the recipient of the MTV Video Vanguard Award.

Minaj accepted the award after treating fans to a greatest hits medley which included "All Things Go," "Roman's Revenge," "Monster," "Beez in the Trap," "Chun-Li," "Moment 4 Life," "Super Bass," "Anaconda," and "Super Freaky Girl."

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Nicki Minaj performs on stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, N.J.

During her acceptance speech, Minaj thanked everyone who had a role in her career and urged people to take care of their mental health.

"I wish Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here," she shared. "I wish people understood what they meant and were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously."

Minaj wasn't the only one to take a moment to speak up about important issues. While accepting the Video for Good award, Lizzo stressed the importance of voting.

"I don't know what 'music video for good' means, but I do know what your vote means, and that's a f****** lot. Your vote means everything to me," she said. "[Your vote] means everything to make a change in this country. So, remember when you're voting for your favorite artists, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us."

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Lizzo performs on stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, N.J.

Taylor Swift's 10-minute short film "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" won the Best Longform category.

Taking the stage with her cinematographer and producer, she thanked fans for "this beautiful indication that we did something right," and also thanked stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global - PHOTO: Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, N.J.

"All Too Well" also took home two other notable awards, Video of the Year and Best Direction.

Here's a full list of winners from the show:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever"

SONG OF SUMMER

Jack Harlow -- "First Class"

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Harry Styles -- "Harry's House"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Dove Cameron

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

December 2021: SEVENTEEN -- "Rock With You"

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "Industry Baby"

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS

BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby -- "Do We Have A Problem?"

BEST K-POP

LISA -- "LALISA"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Lizzo -- "About Damn Time"

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Måneskin -- "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE"

BEST LATIN

Anitta -- "Envolver"

BEST POP

Harry Styles -- "As It Was"

BEST ROCK

Red Hot Chili Peppers -- "Black Summer"

BEST R&B

The Weeknd -- "Out Of Time"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Harry Styles -- "As It Was"

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "Industry Baby"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "Industry Baby"

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Doja Cat -- "Woman"

BEST EDITING

ROSALÍA -- "SAOKO"