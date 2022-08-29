2022 MTV VMAs: All of the night's best performances, winners list
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held Sunday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was a star-studded event.
The event was hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow and kicked off with the "First Class" rapper bringing out Fergie to perform the hit song with him.MORE: Taylor Swift announces new album, 'Midnights'
Next up was Lizzo, who performed her records "About Damn Time" and "2 Be Loved."
Others to take the stage included Khalid, Eminem and Snoop Dogg. One of the most elaborate performances came from Minaj, who took home one of the night's highest honor as the recipient of the MTV Video Vanguard Award.
Minaj accepted the award after treating fans to a greatest hits medley which included "All Things Go," "Roman's Revenge," "Monster," "Beez in the Trap," "Chun-Li," "Moment 4 Life," "Super Bass," "Anaconda," and "Super Freaky Girl."
During her acceptance speech, Minaj thanked everyone who had a role in her career and urged people to take care of their mental health.
"I wish Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here," she shared. "I wish people understood what they meant and were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously."
Minaj wasn't the only one to take a moment to speak up about important issues. While accepting the Video for Good award, Lizzo stressed the importance of voting.
"I don't know what 'music video for good' means, but I do know what your vote means, and that's a f****** lot. Your vote means everything to me," she said. "[Your vote] means everything to make a change in this country. So, remember when you're voting for your favorite artists, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us."
Taylor Swift's 10-minute short film "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" won the Best Longform category.
Taking the stage with her cinematographer and producer, she thanked fans for "this beautiful indication that we did something right," and also thanked stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.
"All Too Well" also took home two other notable awards, Video of the Year and Best Direction.
Here's a full list of winners from the show:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever"
SONG OF SUMMER
Jack Harlow -- "First Class"
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Harry Styles -- "Harry's House"
BEST NEW ARTIST
Dove Cameron
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
December 2021: SEVENTEEN -- "Rock With You"
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "Industry Baby"
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS
BEST HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby -- "Do We Have A Problem?"
BEST K-POP
LISA -- "LALISA"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Lizzo -- "About Damn Time"
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Måneskin -- "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE"
BEST LATIN
Anitta -- "Envolver"
BEST POP
Harry Styles -- "As It Was"
BEST ROCK
Red Hot Chili Peppers -- "Black Summer"
BEST R&B
The Weeknd -- "Out Of Time"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Harry Styles -- "As It Was"
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
BEST ART DIRECTION
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "Industry Baby"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "Industry Baby"
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Doja Cat -- "Woman"
BEST EDITING
ROSALÍA -- "SAOKO"
Comments / 0