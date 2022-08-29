Threat from former Lehigh University student who can’t be located prompts campus warning, increased security

A Lehigh University police vehicle is seen patrolling campus Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Bethlehem. Lehigh University police have issued a warning about a threat against students and said security has been increased around campus. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Lehigh University police have issued a warning about a threat against students and said security has been increased around campus.

In an email alert Monday morning, the department said it was notified Sunday evening by several students that they had received a specific threat from Muhamad Diop, a former student. The nature of the alleged threat was not disclosed.

Bethlehem police, who obtained a warrant charging Diop with terroristic threats and harassment, determined he was in New York City, but his location can no longer be confirmed. Campus police are cooperating with the Bethlehem police, the New York City Police Department, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals, the email says.

“There is no evidence the individual is in the Bethlehem area, however, the investigation is active and ongoing,” it says. “We are sharing this notification at this time because as of this morning the individual’s whereabouts are unknown.”

Lehigh issued an update late Monday afternoon that said the campus was operating as usual, with an increased presence of police officers and security guards.

“[Lehigh University Police Department]continues to be in cooperation with Bethlehem Police, the New York City Police Department, and other law enforcement. Buildings will continue to be accessible by card access ONLY until further notice. The hotline for general inquiries will remain open until 11 p.m. [Monday] evening, at which time it will close,” the update said.

Among the videos posted to Diop’s Instagram account are some in which he talks about how people are trying to kill him but won’t find him. The videos are several weeks old.

The email urges students and others on campus to be alert to their surroundings and report suspicious activity to campus police at 610-758-4200.

Police also set up a hotline for inquiries about the investigation so dispatch lines can be kept clear: 888-347-1966 (toll-free) or the local number, 209-400-2130.