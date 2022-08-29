2 women injured in Bethlehem stabbing

Bethlehem police are investigating after two women were injured Sunday night in a stabbing.

There have been no arrests, but police are not searching for any suspects and there is no danger to residents, according to city police Capt. Nicholas P. Lechman.

At 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Itaska Street for a report of two women who had been stabbed, Lechman said.

Lechman did not release the names of the women, but said one was treated at a hospital and has since been released, but the other woman remains hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .