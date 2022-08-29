ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

2 women injured in Bethlehem stabbing

By Molly Bilinski, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Bethlehem police are investigating after two women were injured Sunday night in a stabbing.

There have been no arrests, but police are not searching for any suspects and there is no danger to residents, according to city police Capt. Nicholas P. Lechman.

At 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Itaska Street for a report of two women who had been stabbed, Lechman said.

Lechman did not release the names of the women, but said one was treated at a hospital and has since been released, but the other woman remains hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Teen charged with stabbing grandmother multiple times

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say on Wednesday a 17-year-old was arrested for stabbing his 69-year-old grandmother multiple times. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 8:56 p.m. a stabbing was reported in the 40 block of Lower Ridge View Circle, in Middle Smithfield Township. Once police arrived on the scene the victim […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bethlehem, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man

“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of beating person with metal pipe

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect that the victim was a male. JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man who they say fled the scene after another man was beaten by a metal pipe. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 4:30 p.m. troopers responded to a […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man threatened to shoot Lehigh University students in the head

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man threatened a group of Lehigh University students over the weekend, saying he was going to shoot them in the head, according to court paperwork. The threat had the university on high alert on Monday. University police were notified Sunday night of the threat made by Diop, a former student, towards the group of current students, the school said in an alert just before 11 a.m. Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Tribune Content Agency
WFMZ-TV Online

Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Bethlehem stabbing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man convicted in a deadly stabbing in Bethlehem has learned his sentence. Jose Leon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office. Leon was found guilty in the death of 35-year-old Elson Aviles. Investigators...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident

A hit-and-run accident on Easton Road Wednesday left a pedestrian injured, and Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court; a straight, flat stretch of road with narrow shoulders and without sidewalks.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Two Shot in Parking Lot of Montgomery County Apartment Complex

Léelo en español aquí. Two people were shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, apartment complex that sits near both a high school and university. Cheltenham Township police officers were called to the parking lot outside one of the buildings at the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy