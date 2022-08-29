ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin'” By Cody Jinks

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9bhG_0hZgGRBy00

Happy Monday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin'” by Cody Jinks.

From his 2018 Lifers record, this tune is a co-write by Cody, Eric Allen and Whitey Morgan, and it’s one of my favorite songs from Cody’s entire catalog.

He finds himself in a sort of gray area in a relationship with a woman he really loves, though he can’t quite decide if that’s enough to make it last.

She means the world to him, but he still finds himself feeling lonely and wondering if they can work out in the long run:

“And the ties that bind, they hold my mind

No matter where I go, I’m alone

Here with you or out there tearin’ down some road

Nowhere is home

And you’re the only thing on Earth that I believe in

I’m somewhere between ‘I love you’ and ‘I’m leavin'”

The question at the heart of this song is whether he should ultimately stay or leave, which is a universally relatable concept as far as I’m concerned, and that’s what makes this song so damn good.

If you like good old fashioned country heartbreakers, you’ll love this one from Mr. Jinks:

