Coping? Leonardo DiCaprio is having fun after his Camila Morrone breakup. The Don’t Look Up star was spotted with his friends partying it up following his split with the 25-year-old model. According to Page Six, the Titanic actor was seen having fun with his crew in the Los Angeles area. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls,” a source told the outlet. The source also told Page Six that they found it pretty suspicious that Camila was on vacation with her mother before the news broke of the split. “I...

