ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
StyleCaster

Leonardo Is Partying ‘Every Night’ Following His Breakup With Camila

Coping? Leonardo DiCaprio is having fun after his Camila Morrone breakup. The Don’t Look Up star was spotted with his friends partying it up following his split with the 25-year-old model. According to Page Six, the Titanic actor was seen having fun with his crew in the Los Angeles area. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls,” a source told the outlet. The source also told Page Six that they found it pretty suspicious that Camila was on vacation with her mother before the news broke of the split. “I...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
952M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy