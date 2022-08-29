ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sky News reporter thanks her 'backing dancers' as Notting Hill Carnival story is hijacked

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

The brightly-coloured costumes and vibrant music are back - Notting Hill Carnival has returned after a three-year break, as people flocked to the capital to west London to celebrate African-Caribbean culture and music.

And attendees are having a whale of a time if this Sky News report is anything to go by...

Sky News correspondent Maddy Ratcliffe was reporting from where the festivities were taking place and soon enough had some help from carnival-goers who summed up the party atomosphere.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Two years of lockdown restrictions and now the world's second biggest festival, the biggest in Europe..." she explained while three women dressed for the carnival could be seen behind Ratcliffe during the broadcast showing off their dance moves.

While Ratcliffe remained ever the professional and continued on with her report (though moved momentarily when a woman began to twerk on her).

"...in fact on the streets of Notting Hill making the streets shake already with all the sounds and celebration Caribbean culture."

The journalist added that the festival doesn't officially start until 10 am, but that didn't stop the party from beginning early as demonstrated by the partygoers in the segment who soon returned in the shot, got up close to the camera and scream "Notting Hill!"

"We can already hear the sound systems and smell the jerk chicken," Ratcliffe added as the group continued to cheer and more people moved into the shot. "So spirits are already very high here as you see."

Some stats were also detailed in the report, with an expected 2m people on the streets along with thousands of police.

"People are ready to party after two years off," Ratcliffe concluded, which viewers saw for themselves.

"Partygoers heading to Notting Hill Carnival took Sky's @MaddyLRatcliffe by surprise when they photo-bombed her live report from the London festival," the tweet of the report read.

Proving to take the unplanned (and entertaining) interruption all in her stride and having a good sense of humour about it, Ratcliffe responded with a tweet thanking the photobombers.

"Thank you to my backing dancers, I couldn't have done it without you," she tweeted, which has received over 15,000 likes.

It's the first Notting Hill Carnival in three years after 2020 celebrations were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic but there were some free live-streamed events at the time. There was also no carnival last year either due to the uncertainity surrounding coronavirus.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Rainbow carnival to greet London Marathon runners after mile 21

London Marathon runners will be greeted by a rainbow carnival as they tackle what can be one of the toughest parts of the famous 26.2-mile route.Rainbow Row, just after mile 21, will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, promote inclusivity and create a party atmosphere to give participants a boost at a point when some will be flagging mentally and physically.“We should have done it years ago because London is an incredibly vibrant city and the London Marathon should truly encompass that vibrancy,” event director Hugh Brasher told the PA news agency.Mr Brasher said celebrating London’s diverse communities was “absolutely the right...
WORLD
Indy100

Man who died for 20 minutes reveals his ‘beautiful’ experience

A man who was technically dead for 20 minutes has described his experiences in trippy detail. Scott Drummond was 28 when he underwent what should have been a routine operation after suffering a skiing accident. Now in his late sixties, Drummond described how he had dislocated his thumb and expected the surgical procedure to be simple and without complication. However, one of the nurses applied Drummond’s surgical tourniquet incorrectly and then ran out of the room screaming: “I killed him!” Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Drummond told Prioritise Your Life that before he passed out, he felt a sensation...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notting Hill Carnival#The Carnival#African Caribbean#Sky S Maddylratcliffe#Sky News Lrb#Sky News
Indy100

Furious passenger stomps on suitcase to meet EasyJet's baggage requirements

Flying away to a destination abroad is an exciting prospect - that is until passengers remember the airline's in-flight baggage requirements are the bane of everyone's existence.People have shared their nifty tricks from taking layering up to the extreme to packing an empty neck rest with clothes - but one man was determined to get his suitcase to fit... and took unusual measures.TikToker Sam (@hotasfo_o) captured the scenes of a guy who took drastic action to get his hand luggage to fit into EasyJet's measuring tool that has a space of 45 x 36 x 20 cm which is the...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

TikTok star Hasbulla gets $185 parking fine in $300,000 Lamborghini

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov was cruising around Melbourne, Australia, in a $300,000 bright orange Lamborghini Huracan - only to be hit with a $185 parking ticket.According to the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old, who has dwarfism, was whipping around in the sports car after taking a break from his Australian tour duties on Thursday (1 September).The social media star and his team reportedly went shopping at a Burberry store. And at a particular point, Magomedov was spotted texting on his phone before heading off for some retail therapy.While shopping, his exquisite ride received a $185 fine for parking in a loading...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Indy100

Here are two journalists who are leaving GB News

Two journalists are leaving GB News.The channel confirmed to indy100 that former Brexit party MEP Alexandra Phillips and Colin Brazier have left the channel.They have also announced a number of new shows and scheduling changes and journalist Olivia Utley will join the channel in October from her role as Assistant Comment Editor at The Telegraph.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter It comes amid near constant challenges for the news channel, which recently celebrated its first anniversary. After a year plagued with pranks, technical issues and dodgy takes, a parody Twitter account...
WORLD
Indy100

Woman accidentally orders $300 steak and her date's face said it all

An anniversary dinner took an awkward turn when a woman accidentally ordered a $300 steak - and her boyfriend's face said it all.Daniela, who goes by @ikingdani on TikTok, shared a video to the platform she said was from her two-year anniversary.According to Daniela, her partner suggested that she get the wagyu sirloin, but she mistakenly ordered an 8-ounce wagyu sirloin instead, bringing her meal's total to over #300."My plate was $312, and his was $48," the video's onscreen caption reads.Within the video, Daniela's partner jokingly shook his head as he took out his bank card to pay for the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

'Fatphobic' TikTok trend sparks concern across the app

A new problematic trend, said to be deep-rooted in fatphobia, has sparked concerns across TikTok.The trend-in-question shows people wearing oversized, baggy clothes with a text overlay: "When people think I'm fat because I wear big clothes." The person then lifts their hoodie in a "gotcha" moment to reveal a "slim" frame. See examples below:Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter @alexa.jocelyn So quirky ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

'User not found': Twitch streamer Ninja quits Twitter leaving fans baffled

Ninja, a popular Twitch game streamer, changed his name to "User Not Found" on Twitter, deleted his posts, and said that he "needs a break."On Thursday (1 September), the streamer (real name Richard Tyler Blevins) took to the social media platform to share the following message: "I just need a break…I don't know when I'll be back or where." \u201cI just need a break...I don't know when I will be back, or where\u201d — User Not Found (@User Not Found) 1662061067 ...
INTERNET
Indy100

'Festival of Brexit' roasted for getting just 238,000 visitors in four months

The "Festival of Brexit" has attracted just 238,000 visitors in the last four months – a fraction of their expected target.Launched in 2018 by Theresa May, the £120m Unboxed scheme aims to celebrate UK creativity. Still, it has since adopted the nickname of the "Festival of Brexit", which has seemingly damaged its reputation. The official figures show the festival was expected to attract 66 million people – a far reach from reality. Unboxed’s chief creative officer, Martin Green, believes the drastic shortfall is a result of the nickname. He revealed to House magazine that he only took the job because...
U.K.
Indy100

Woman admits to deliberately farting in cheese aisle of posh supermarkets

A TikTok user has caught the attention of over a million people – for a rather peculiar pastime. Amie, who posts comedic skits under the username @plasticamie, wrote: "I like farting in the cheese section of posh supermarkets."Her brief clip left TikTok viewers in stitches, as one penned "WAITROSE WATCH OUT," to which Amie jokingly revealed: "That's where I mainly do it."Another humoured: "Well Jennifyr, I really love the way they cut the cheese here, and it smells so fresh!"Amie later followed up with a second clip after making mainstream news. Sharing screenshots of the headlines, Amie joked:...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Indy100

Kindertransport memorial unveiled at port that helped save thousands of children

A memorial has been unveiled in the UK port town that was the main point of entry for most of the 10,000 children who were rescued from Nazi Europe on the Kindertransport.The bronze statue, in Harwich, Essex, depicts five children descending from a ship’s gangplank.It was sculpted by artist Ian Wolter, with inscriptions of quotes from child refugees and space between the figures so they can be viewed closely.The Kindertransport was organised immediately after the anti-Jewish violence of Kristallnacht, often referred to as the Night of Broken Glass, in Germany in November 1938.On arriving in Harwich, after all we had...
U.K.
Indy100

Alan Sugar has just come up with the world's worst work from home take

Lord Sugar has just come out with the world's worst take about working from home and people can't believe it.Posting on Twitter, the business magnate sparked criticism after he responded to a Good Morning Britain segment about how the cost of living crisis will affect those who don't work from the office, and claimed homeworkers are actually "saving" money on travel costs so "should be paid less."The 75-year-old wrote: "@GMB are saying people who work from home should be paid more to keep warm as companies are saving money while the worker are away. RUBBISH they have to pay rent,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex posts cryptic 'when he texts you' message

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Nina Agdal shared a cryptic message about getting a text from a mystery man ... after news broke that the actor is newly single.“When he texts you,” she captioned a video of herself on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.She was riding in a car with her dog on her lap when a text message alert went off in the background.Agdal, who hasn’t revealed the identity of the man behind the text, also shared a bunch of snaps from her fabulous vacation with friends in Mykonos, Greece, on her Instagram.“We ate, we drank, we danced, we laughed, we...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Man captures live reactions to Diana's death in freak coincidence

It's 25 years to the day since Diana, Princess of Wales, died following a car crash in Paris, France along with her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.Diana was arguably the most famous woman in the world at the time and the level of devotion to her by the public will possibly never be seen again for a member of the Royal family. The outpouring of grief in the weeks that followed her death was unlike anything the UK has ever seen and the response was similar elsewhere around the world. One particular clip which sums this up is...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Indy100

Five standout moments from Meghan Markle's interview with Mariah Carey

Meghan Markle sat down with singer-songwriter Mariah Carey on her new news-making podcast Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex debuted her podcast last Tuesday as part of her and husband Prince Harry's company Archewell. In Archetypes, Meghan says she wants to break through the labels that hold women back, in this case the word 'diva'.Carey, who rose to fame in the late 80s to early 90s, stepped onto the scene with an impressive five-octave voice and an unapologetic image. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterQuickly, the media and public branded Carey as a 'diva' or a female star who...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

188K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy