ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Callum Hudson-Odoi closes in on Bayer Leverkusen loan

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmY9c_0hZgG56T00

Callum Hudson-Odoi has travelled to Germany to complete a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen , the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old has agreed a Bundesliga move, with Chelsea happy for the England forward to head out on a temporary switch.

Chelsea were determined to keep Hudson-Odoi in the long term, with Blues bosses hoping the talented attacker can find full sharpness and form at Leverkusen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdgYp_0hZgG56T00

Hudson-Odoi had been the subject of strong interest for both permanent transfer and loan options, with the likes of Newcastle and Southampton both courting the former England youth star.

But a loan move to the Bundesliga suits all parties, with Hudson-Odoi itching for regular game time.

Hudson-Odoi ruptured his Achilles tendon in 2019 just when he looked prime to bring his rich potential to bear on the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BA9p6_0hZgG56T00

The wide forward has battled for minutes under Thomas Tuchel after shaking off that injury however.

Chelsea’s summer revamp under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali has looked to put an even greater squeeze on Hudson-Odoi’s first-team chances in west London this season.

But neither the Blues nor Hudson-Odoi were thought to be ready to give up on him making the grade at Chelsea in the long-run.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Erling Haaland could soon experience the other side of Pep Guardiola’s management at Man City

Erling Haaland has experienced part of Pep Guardiola’s management. He has seen the Manchester City boss customise his tactics to suit a signing, abandoning the use of a false nine that propelled his side to successive titles, bringing in a conventional centre-forward and enabling the Norwegian to score six goals in four games.He has been lavished with praise – Guardiola said his new striker was “born” to score goals – albeit with inferences he can always improve.But now he could see a different side of Guardiola: the cold, clinical decision-maker who can deny the disappointed a Pep talk to explain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League team news: Predicted line-ups for Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and more

Gameweek six of the Premier League season sees another round of games just days after the midweek action, meaning squad rotation could be around the corner. Manchester United will look to build on their impressive form as they take on high-flying Arsenal, while Chelsea meet West Ham in a London derby, Spurs host Fulham in another all-London clash, Manchester City travel to Aston Villa and Liverpool cross Stanley Park to take on Everton. Fantasy football managers will have a keen eye on the team news ahead of the FPL deadline at 11am BST on Saturday. Here we take a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Gordon to Chelsea ‘never got close to happening’, Everton boss Frank Lampard reveals

Everton boss Frank Lampard insists Anthony Gordon never came close to leaving Goodison Park.Gordon was the subject of strong interest from Chelsea in the transfer window, with Everton rejecting a reported £45million bid from the Londoners for the 21-year-old forward.Lampard had made it clear that he wanted Gordon to stay on Merseyside, and he got his wish when the transfer window closed on Thursday night.“It never got close to happening,” Lampard said on the interest around Gordon as he spoke ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool.“That is great because it has shown where we are coming from and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

EFL clubs could be ‘pushed over the edge’ if transfer levy proposals dropped

There are fears EFL clubs and those lower down the pyramid could be “pushed over the edge” by the cost-of-living crisis if proposals for a new transfer levy on Premier League deals are dropped.A levy of up to 10 per cent on deals done by top-flight clubs was one of the key recommendations of the fan-led review chaired by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, a proposal which was heavily criticised by some Premier League executives including West Ham’s Karren Brady and Leeds’ Angus Kinnear.Sources do not expect it to figure in the government’s White Paper on football governance and independent regulation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 6: Alexander Isak, Neco Williams, Kieran Trippier and more

Alexander IsakA goal on debut at Anfield for Newcastle’s new £58m striker demonstrated Isak’s promise as a fantasy asset and, after putting up impressive underlying numbers in La Liga, his 7.0m price tag is too low to ignore.It is probably sensible to wait and watch with Crystal Palace at home this weekend - you’d rather be slightly late to the party than too early - but Newcastle’s fixtures are easing and early birds could be rewarded.Neco WilliamsA very popular pick and still the best budget option in defence despite Nottingham Forest’s leakiness. Williams finished on minus points at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ange Postecoglou challenges Celtic to keep improving ahead of Old Firm derby

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is targeting an improved performance as the champions bid to back up their 9-0 win over Dundee United when they host Rangers.Postecoglou claimed there would be “zero” significance in going five points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership six matches in, and highlighted the fact that he lost his first derby meeting before winning the league after being asked about the importance of winning the opening clash with their city rivals this season.Instead of being caught up in the hype, the former Australia head coach is looking for a continuation of the progress he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jonny May relieved not to play on Australia tour after Covid battle

Jonny May admits that for the only time in his career he was relieved not to have been picked by England after a nasty dose of Covid reduced his Australia tour to two training sessions.Waking up exhausted the day after arriving Down Under, the Gloucester wing tested positive and spent the next seven days in isolation where he lost almost a stone in weight and a recent knee injury swelled up alarmingly.Only a groggy transfer from one hotel to another as England swapped the location of their base in Perth broke up a tortuous spell in quarantine.“It was all a...
WORLD
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow ruled out of England duty after ‘freak accident’ on golf course

Jonny Bairstow will miss England’s Test decider against South Africa this week and next month’s Twenty20 World Cup after sustaining a serious leg injury in a “freak accident” on the golf course.Bairstow is understood to have slipped while approaching a tee box during a round at Pannal Golf Club near Harrogate, an innocuous incident that has left him requiring surgery and facing several months on the sidelines.The 32-year-old will be badly missed by his country, having hit a career-best run of form in the Test arena and just been handed a crucial new role at next month’s T20 tournament in...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow out of third South Africa Test and T20 World Cup with ‘freak golf injury’

Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of England’s third Test with South Africa and the upcoming T20 World Cup after suffering a freak injury while playing golf. Bairstow has been England’s stand-out player under the new Test regime of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, racking up runs against New Zealand and India at the start of the summer, and was due to play in the deciding Test against the South Africans at the Oval next week. The batsman was also expected to play a key role at the World Cup in Australia, which begins on 16 October, and...
GOLF
The Independent

US Open LIVE: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini tennis score and updates from third round

Andy Murray last reached the fourth round of a grand slam singles event at Wimbledon in 2017, but now the Brit has a chance to put that lengthy, unwanted run to bed when he faces 13th seed Matteo Berrettini at the US Open.The three-time grand slam champion lost in three sets to the Italian when the pair met in Stuttgart three months ago. But Murray has shown some impressive form so far this week, with wins over Francisco Cerundolo and Emilio Nava. Berrettini was struggling for form in recent weeks, losing in the opening rounds of Montreal and Cincinnati....
TENNIS
The Independent

Lion bite, puck to the head and cut by a fish tank: The strangest sporting injuries

Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of England’s third Test against South Africa and the T20 World Cup after sustaining a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf.The wicketkeeper-batter said on Instagram he “slipped on the golf course” on Friday morning – it is understood he was walking to a tee box at a venue in Leeds when the incident happened.Here we look at some of the other occasions when athletes suffered unusual injuries.Ben FoakesBen Foakes has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand with a torn hamstring. He slipped in the dressing room...
SPORTS
The Independent

What time is Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini today? How to watch US Open match online and on TV

Andy Murray faces the biggest test of his grand slam season so far as the former world No 1 takes on Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the US Open tonight.Murray is through to the third round of a major for the just the third time since 2017 and has been in impressive form in moving past Francisco Cerundolo and Emilio Nava so far.But a meeting with the former US Open semi-finalist and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Berrettini is a step up.Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE: Latest score and updates from US OpenThe Italian was on patchy form...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy