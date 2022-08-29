ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale police blotter: Wallet swiped at Whole Foods

By Staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

The following items were taken from area police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Hinsdale

Alcohol

Briana Gentil, 21, of the 4000 block of West 25th Place, Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on Route 83 and Ogden Ave. at 10:32 p.m. Aug. 19 after being stopped for improper lane use.

Marie Anne, 47, of the 1300 block of Jackson Street, Montgomery, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after police were dispatched to a property damage crash at Katherine Legge Memorial Park at 9 p.m. Aug. 20.

Theft

A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping at Whole Foods on 500 East Ogden Avenue at 11:50 a.m. Aug. 20. She was notified of a fraudulent transaction involving her credit card at a retail store in Hodgkins. The wallet was valued at $200 and had approximately $180, gift cards and credit cards.

