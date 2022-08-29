Read full article on original website
rooo
4d ago
on every street corner there's mentally ill homeless drug addicts they harass every car it's becoming a very dangerous situation. I have much sympathy for homeless people this is beyond homeless these are people who choose drugs alcohol over life
Reply(1)
3
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for openly carrying gun at Campus Walk Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hassan Albert Muhammad, Jr., 24, was arrested early this morning for openly carrying a pistol and resisting arrest. A Gainesville Police Department officer who was on foot patrol at Campus Walk Apartments, looking for a stolen bicycle, reported that he saw Muhammad walking toward him with a pistol hanging out of his right front pocket. The officer reported that he told Muhammad to stop and place his hands on a nearby wall and that Muhammad initially complied, saying he had a permit. The officer wrote that he removed the pistol and placed it on a chair, then asked Muhammad for his permit. After Muhammad said it was in his wallet in his back pocket and the officer reached for the wallet, Muhammad allegedly ran.
mycbs4.com
Man shot to death Thursday night in Gainesville
Gainesville — Gainesville Police say they are investigating a homicide, which occurred Thursday night. Police say they were called about a person shot, around 10:40 PM Thursday, in the 1700 block of NE 8th Avenue. When officers arrived they found an adult male who died from gunshot wounds. GPD...
1 critical after being shot at north Alabama campground; 2 suspects detained
One person was critically wounded Thursday night after they were shot at a north Alabama campground, authorities said. Two suspects have been detained, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
Victim identified in fatal Wednesday Huntsville motorcycle collision
Huntsville police have identified the victim in a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle Wednesday night. According to police, Kathrynn Lively, 21, died following the incident. The crash took place at Willowbrook Drive and Bailey Cove Road, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Police are investigating.
WCJB
Off-duty 911 operator saves neighbor’s life in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispatcher in Columbia County is being praised for saving her neighbor’s life while off duty. According to officials with the Columbia County 911 Communications Center, Bethany Duffany was off duty at her home on Aug. 29 when she heard screams from the house next door.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Man arrested for battery, kidnapping near Trenton
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to apprehend a man accused of battery and kidnapping a female early Thursday morning. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies arrested Frank Desalvo, 50, following a domestic dispute that started near Fort White around 4 a.m. and ended near Trenton.
WCJB
Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck affecting traffic on County Line Road in Madison
Madison Police ask motorists to avoid the area of County Line Road and Freedom Way until at least 2 p.m. Thursday due to a crash. The intersection is just south of U.S. 72 in Madison. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of the number of people arrested for DUIs in August
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of people who were arrested for DUIs. Sheriff’s deputies are naming every person who blew over the legal limit in August. In total, 15 people were arrested for driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
WAAY-TV
Security footage shows moment Huntsville police officer struck pedestrian with patrol car
One local resident is pleading for action after a Huntsville police officer hit a pedestrian near a dark intersection on U.S. 231/431 Tuesday night. A gas station owner caught the whole scene on security footage and said it was only a matter of time before an accident happened in the area. The owner of the BP gas station near Kinnard Mill Road said the highway is really dark at night, so he wasn't surprised an accident happened.
WAAY-TV
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting
The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County. Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was...
WCJB
Suwannee County man was arrested on possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies arrested a man after they say they discovered meth while pushing his vehicle out of the road. Deputies responded to a call of a possible crash on US 90 east when they found 65-year-old Frank Braccia Jr. a quarter of a mile away from his car which was partially on the road.
Charges likely after fatal motorcycle wreck in Huntsville
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Wednesday night in Huntsville.
WAFF
Woman in stolen truck crashes at Madison body shop
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road, you know? But of course, that wasn’t the case.”. Jeremy Hammond couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing the footage of a stolen truck careening off the road before crashing into a pole and damaging several cars in the lot of Eagle Collision Center. The crash happened after 5 p.m. on August 30.
WAFF
Huntsville man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 72
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston. Preston was critically injured after being ejected from the 2012 Honda Accord he was driving left the road, overturned and struck a tree. According to ALEA, Preston was not wearing his seatbelt...
mycbs4.com
Teenagers accused of damaging a Palatka middle school
Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) says Jenkins Middle School received an estimate of about $100,000 to repair several buildings. The Sherriff's office accuses three teenagers of causing the damage. Officers say around 4:00pm on Sunday they received a call that there was smoke in the area where the middle school...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after beating, strangling woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after beating and trying to suffocate a woman in Gainesville after an argument. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Don Lilley, 49, early on Thursday morning on charges of battery causing harm, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, robbery, and obstruction of justice.
35 grams of fentanyl off the streets after drug bust in Huntsville hotel
The arrest was made after a tip to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
News4Jax.com
Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes concrete pole in Lake City, police say
One man died and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake City, authorities said. The Lake City Police Department said officers responded just after 5:50 a.m. to a crash at U.S. 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue where they found a vehicle that had struck a concrete pole.
WCJB
City of Newberry unveils plans for new sidewalks
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry will make it easier and safer to walk in the area with new infrastructure improvements. The Florida Department of transportation and Newberry officials are going to create sidewalks on State Road 27. . In a post, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe says it will...
