Gainesville, FL

rooo
4d ago

on every street corner there's mentally ill homeless drug addicts they harass every car it's becoming a very dangerous situation. I have much sympathy for homeless people this is beyond homeless these are people who choose drugs alcohol over life

alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for openly carrying gun at Campus Walk Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hassan Albert Muhammad, Jr., 24, was arrested early this morning for openly carrying a pistol and resisting arrest. A Gainesville Police Department officer who was on foot patrol at Campus Walk Apartments, looking for a stolen bicycle, reported that he saw Muhammad walking toward him with a pistol hanging out of his right front pocket. The officer reported that he told Muhammad to stop and place his hands on a nearby wall and that Muhammad initially complied, saying he had a permit. The officer wrote that he removed the pistol and placed it on a chair, then asked Muhammad for his permit. After Muhammad said it was in his wallet in his back pocket and the officer reached for the wallet, Muhammad allegedly ran.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man shot to death Thursday night in Gainesville

Gainesville — Gainesville Police say they are investigating a homicide, which occurred Thursday night. Police say they were called about a person shot, around 10:40 PM Thursday, in the 1700 block of NE 8th Avenue. When officers arrived they found an adult male who died from gunshot wounds. GPD...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Man arrested for battery, kidnapping near Trenton

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to apprehend a man accused of battery and kidnapping a female early Thursday morning. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies arrested Frank Desalvo, 50, following a domestic dispute that started near Fort White around 4 a.m. and ended near Trenton.
TRENTON, FL
WCJB

Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WAAY-TV

Security footage shows moment Huntsville police officer struck pedestrian with patrol car

One local resident is pleading for action after a Huntsville police officer hit a pedestrian near a dark intersection on U.S. 231/431 Tuesday night. A gas station owner caught the whole scene on security footage and said it was only a matter of time before an accident happened in the area. The owner of the BP gas station near Kinnard Mill Road said the highway is really dark at night, so he wasn't surprised an accident happened.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting

The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County. Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Woman in stolen truck crashes at Madison body shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road, you know? But of course, that wasn’t the case.”. Jeremy Hammond couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing the footage of a stolen truck careening off the road before crashing into a pole and damaging several cars in the lot of Eagle Collision Center. The crash happened after 5 p.m. on August 30.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 72

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston. Preston was critically injured after being ejected from the 2012 Honda Accord he was driving left the road, overturned and struck a tree. According to ALEA, Preston was not wearing his seatbelt...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
mycbs4.com

Teenagers accused of damaging a Palatka middle school

Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) says Jenkins Middle School received an estimate of about $100,000 to repair several buildings. The Sherriff's office accuses three teenagers of causing the damage. Officers say around 4:00pm on Sunday they received a call that there was smoke in the area where the middle school...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after beating, strangling woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after beating and trying to suffocate a woman in Gainesville after an argument. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Don Lilley, 49, early on Thursday morning on charges of battery causing harm, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, robbery, and obstruction of justice.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

City of Newberry unveils plans for new sidewalks

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry will make it easier and safer to walk in the area with new infrastructure improvements. The Florida Department of transportation and Newberry officials are going to create sidewalks on State Road 27. . In a post, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe says it will...
NEWBERRY, FL

