Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WZBJ7/24 will have to be rescanned in September when the network moves to a new frequencyCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
State and local leaders break ground for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Related
WSET
Weekend event to help teens learn safe driving
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Join the Teen Driving Solutions School this weekend for a driving program at the Virginia International Raceway near Danville. The TDSS is an organization "committed to training teens to be safe, smart and responsible drivers while also helping their parents understand how to help them Arrive Alive every time they Drive!"
WSET
Firefighters gather in Bedford to train, prepare a plan for large downtown fires
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department hosted a training class for downtown fires on Tuesday. The department said they looked at water supply and building hazards in the town. "We preplanned for large fires and looked at roof access and how we would top vent for each...
WSET
Halifax County Animal Shelter is full, in need of adopters and fosters
Halifax County — Halifax County Animal Control says its shelter is over capacity. As of Thursday, there are 23 cats and 30 dogs at the shelter. The shelter only has the capacity for 16 dogs and 10 cats. Chief Animal Warden Catherine Martinette says they are bringing in about...
WSET
MedExpress closes its Linkhorne Drive location to consolidate
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a MedExpress patient, make note of this. The MedExpress location on Linkhorne Drive closed its doors today. In a statement sent out to patients, they said - they plan on combining some of their locations to help make the most of their resources and provide care to a higher volume of patients.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Bedford Fire Dept. announces successful summer, recruits nearly 25 new members
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they are "very proud" to announce that they have had a great summer of recruitment and retention. Chief Stone has encouraged the membership committee to work hard to interview and move quickly with new member background checks, and he said this effort has really paid off.
WSET
Roanoke Co. launches McAfee Knob shuttle service, aims to improve hiker experience
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Raymond D. Smoot, Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Wendy K. Janssen, Superintendent of Appalachian National Scenic Trail; and Lisa and Brian Sink, Ride Source.
WSET
All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
WSET
Missing elderly Halifax Co. woman safely located
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office and Department of Emergency Management said on Thursday they are searching for an elderly woman in the Nathalie area. Friday morning the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said she had been safely located.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Amherst K-9s receive donated trauma kits
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — K-9s with the Amherst County Sheriff's Department are outfitted with trauma kits donated by a nonprofit called K9s of Valor. "Our canine officers are now equipped with lifesaving kits for their canine partners," ACSO said in a Facebook post. One of the pictures trauma...
WDBJ7.com
Woman dies after Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke. The woman’s name has not been released. The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.
WSET
1 dead, baby injured after Charlotte County crash
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 66-year-old woman is dead and a baby is injured after a crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday. Around 2:30 p.m. on August 31 Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on route 727. VSP said the driver, Vivian McCargo,...
WSET
Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Scam Alert: Henry Co. deputies warn community of phone call scam
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a new phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office said they have received numerous calls about people who owe taxes for the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies said this is a scam call. They...
WSET
Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found: Bedford Co. Sheriff
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office was searching for a teen with autism in the Forest area of Bedford County on Wednesday. As of 3:38 p.m., the Sheriff told ABC13 that Ethan Keys had been found. They said Keys is a 14-year-old boy, who was...
WSET
Lynchburg City employees can now ride for free on public buses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg and Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Wednesday that City Employees will enjoy free ridership on public buses beginning on Thursday. "Considering gas prices, lack of motor vehicle stock, and as such, the heightened expense of motor vehicles, and an array of...
wfxrtv.com
Suspicious fire damages well-known area of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A suspicious Saturday fire is under investigation after causing severe damage to a pretty iconic site in Lynchburg, where hundreds of signs line both parts of Fifth Street. According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, the blaze started in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 27, damaging...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police services now in new headquarters
All Danville Police Department operations is now at its new location. This includes services rendered to the public. The temporary address is 2291 Memorial Drive. After turning into to the new police department headquarters, travel to the top of the road, and park in the public parking lot. For assistance with directions, call 434-799-6522.
WSLS
‘It’s really heartbreaking:’ Donation jar stolen from Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is accused of stealing money from the Roanoke Valley SPCA after video surveillance shows him stealing the facility’s donation jar. “When that money goes missing it’s just really, really hard. Especially when other folks have donated and they wanted their money to go to pets here in the community,” said Julie Rickmond, RVSPCA’s marketing and communications director.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Hometown Eats is all about showcasing the favorite and sometimes well-known restaurants in our area. Every now and then we find one that is a true hidden gem like Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ in Bassett. “If you love BBQ then you need to come here....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
Comments / 0