Gretna, VA

WSET

Weekend event to help teens learn safe driving

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Join the Teen Driving Solutions School this weekend for a driving program at the Virginia International Raceway near Danville. The TDSS is an organization "committed to training teens to be safe, smart and responsible drivers while also helping their parents understand how to help them Arrive Alive every time they Drive!"
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

MedExpress closes its Linkhorne Drive location to consolidate

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a MedExpress patient, make note of this. The MedExpress location on Linkhorne Drive closed its doors today. In a statement sent out to patients, they said - they plan on combining some of their locations to help make the most of their resources and provide care to a higher volume of patients.
LYNCHBURG, VA
City
Gretna, VA
City
Rescue, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WSET

Bedford Fire Dept. announces successful summer, recruits nearly 25 new members

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they are "very proud" to announce that they have had a great summer of recruitment and retention. Chief Stone has encouraged the membership committee to work hard to interview and move quickly with new member background checks, and he said this effort has really paid off.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Roanoke Co. launches McAfee Knob shuttle service, aims to improve hiker experience

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Raymond D. Smoot, Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Wendy K. Janssen, Superintendent of Appalachian National Scenic Trail; and Lisa and Brian Sink, Ride Source.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Missing elderly Halifax Co. woman safely located

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office and Department of Emergency Management said on Thursday they are searching for an elderly woman in the Nathalie area. Friday morning the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said she had been safely located.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
#Gallery#Volunteers#Mutual Aid#Wset#Gretna Fire Rescue#Callands Fire Rescue
WSET

Amherst K-9s receive donated trauma kits

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — K-9s with the Amherst County Sheriff's Department are outfitted with trauma kits donated by a nonprofit called K9s of Valor. "Our canine officers are now equipped with lifesaving kits for their canine partners," ACSO said in a Facebook post. One of the pictures trauma...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman dies after Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke. The woman’s name has not been released. The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

1 dead, baby injured after Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 66-year-old woman is dead and a baby is injured after a crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday. Around 2:30 p.m. on August 31 Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on route 727. VSP said the driver, Vivian McCargo,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg City employees can now ride for free on public buses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg and Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Wednesday that City Employees will enjoy free ridership on public buses beginning on Thursday. "Considering gas prices, lack of motor vehicle stock, and as such, the heightened expense of motor vehicles, and an array of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Suspicious fire damages well-known area of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A suspicious Saturday fire is under investigation after causing severe damage to a pretty iconic site in Lynchburg, where hundreds of signs line both parts of Fifth Street. According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, the blaze started in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 27, damaging...
chathamstartribune.com

Danville police services now in new headquarters

All Danville Police Department operations is now at its new location. This includes services rendered to the public. The temporary address is 2291 Memorial Drive. After turning into to the new police department headquarters, travel to the top of the road, and park in the public parking lot. For assistance with directions, call 434-799-6522.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

‘It’s really heartbreaking:’ Donation jar stolen from Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is accused of stealing money from the Roanoke Valley SPCA after video surveillance shows him stealing the facility’s donation jar. “When that money goes missing it’s just really, really hard. Especially when other folks have donated and they wanted their money to go to pets here in the community,” said Julie Rickmond, RVSPCA’s marketing and communications director.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Hometown Eats is all about showcasing the favorite and sometimes well-known restaurants in our area. Every now and then we find one that is a true hidden gem like Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ in Bassett. “If you love BBQ then you need to come here....
BASSETT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
ROANOKE, VA

