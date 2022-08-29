GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Chicago-based developer Molto Properties has broken ground on Blue Springs Business Park, a 604,064-square-foot industrial project in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Blue Springs Business Park will consist of three cross-dock and rear-load buildings ranging in size from 124,914 to 310,366 square feet. The structures will be situated on a 43-acre site less than half a mile from I-35. Building features will include 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 180- to 210-foot truck court depths, ESFR sprinkler systems and combined parking for 580 cars and 90 trailers. Burton Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for a second-quarter 2023 completion. Transwestern has been tapped to lease the development, which is Molto Properties’ first in Central Texas.

