Campbell County, VA

WSET

Out-of-service ambulance caught on fire in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire Sunday night. The report was at the 2900 block of Moneta Road at 8:01 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 8:09 p.m. to locate one work truck that was converted from an out-of-service ambulance the department said.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Sunday and Labor Day bring storms; Not washouts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday won't be a bad afternoon. I want to stress that now, however, we will see more showers around for Sunday compared to Saturday. Having said that, it's not a washout by any stretch - there will be dry time so no need to cancel any outdoor plans, but just be prepared in case a shower comes overhead.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Man wounded after Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday Roanoke Police received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound on Harrison Avenue NW around 3 p.m., according to law enforcement. In the 600 block, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening. Roanoke Police said the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Ridgeview Dermatology Opens in Bedford

Check out this new location for dermatology and aesthetics! An anchor institution to help you age seamlessly has just landed in Bedford. Our new office is conveniently located at 1380 American Way Unit D Bedford, VA 24523. Kate Craighead is a certified nurse practitioner with over 12 years of experience...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Summer closes out with a few rain chances and near normal temperatures

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A weak cold front arrives Monday and into Tuesday, and next week’s temperatures will be running cooler. Showers and t-storms will be possible. Otherwise, rain chances are low. The cold front will help prevent tropical weather from reaching the East Coast. SATURDAY: Cool morning,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville City Councilman named to Virginia Small Business Commission

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler has been named to the Virginia Small Business Commission by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The governor announced multiple new appointments to his administration on Friday. Vogler has served on the Danville City Council since 2012, where he was the youngest person...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Donate a stuffed animal for free ice cream at Mister Goodies

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — National Teddy Bear Day is a fun occasion that brings joy to children around the world. This year, you can also celebrate free ice cream while giving a stuffed animal for those same children at the "SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON." On September 9 join Gleaning for the World...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

St. John's Episcopal Church in Bedford celebrates 175 years milestone

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — St. John’s Episcopal Church in Bedford is honoring its 175-year anniversary of bringing the community closer to God. The church celebrated 175 years of the parish this morning. Tim Black is the Mayor of the Town of Bedford. He read a proclamation declaring September...
BEDFORD, VA

