ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Jeff Bezos, worth $150bn, tucks into $3 Big Mac on Twitter to make a point

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reminding people of his humble beginnings after posting a photo of himself eating a McDonald's Big Mac burger on Twitter.

"My first job. And still the same great burger. Happy Sunday," Bezos tweeted with a nearly finished burger in his hand.

Bezos once worked as a short-order line cook for McDonald's during the breakfast shift while attending high school in Miami, Florida.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Bezos tweet was made seemingly to remind people that he was once like everyone else and getting-by on minimum wage.

Although Bezos is considered a 'self made' billionaire, he did have some help from family when first starting Amazon. His parents invested somewhere between $250,000 and $300,000 into their company, a luxury many people don't have.

People on Twitter mocked Bezos for trying to be relatable.

"Wow. Your parents let you work at McD’s even though they were rich and would later stake your business?" A Twitter user wrote.

"Relax bro, your parents gave you the equivalent of $600,000 to start your business," Another Twitter account added.

"Look everyone. He's just like us! Except the obscene amount of money. And the power and influence. And the space rockets. And the union busting, labor abuse and monopolization of retail. But other than THOSE things... BURGERS!" Vince wrote.

With recent controversies around Amazon workers and the conditions they face , many people called out Bezos for diverting attention away from his company.

Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon last year and now serves as executive chairman of the company.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Why are blue tick Twitter brands describing themselves with one word?

Twitter is a social media platform known for condensing information in a number of characters for a tweet (280 to be precise) - but now there's a trend where official accounts are summing themselves up succinctly in just one word.It's been dubbed the "one-word" trend and appeared to start back in September causing confusion among users given the lack of context and soon enough more blue tick verified accounts decided to get involved with the viral meme.All the verified companies, brands, and people have to do is tweet out a word that accurately describes their brand - pretty simple, right?Sign...
INTERNET
Indy100

Twitter finally appears to confirm edit button and people have thoughts

Twitter has announced it is officially working on an edit button feature - and people are divided about it. On Thursday, the site tweeted, "If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button". The edit feature will allow users to change a tweet they made within 30 minutes of sending it out, something some users have been requesting for many years.For people who have misspelled or made grammatically errors in tweets, the news is exciting but the feature is also highly controversial as some believe it could be used to alter history or used to gaslight...
INTERNET
Indy100

'Low budget' Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promo video becomes instant meme

The hotly anticipated Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series is edging closer to its release – but one promo for the Amazon Prime Video series, in particular, has caught the attention of fans. The new series, said to be the most expensive ever made, focuses on the Second Age of Middle Earth which happened thousands of years before the events of the films starring Elijah Wood that we all know and love. However, people have called out the low-budget cinematography in a clip that's gone viral for all the wrong reasons as fans have been falsely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Indy100

'User not found': Twitch streamer Ninja quits Twitter leaving fans baffled

Ninja, a popular Twitch game streamer, changed his name to "User Not Found" on Twitter, deleted his posts, and said that he "needs a break."On Thursday (1 September), the streamer (real name Richard Tyler Blevins) took to the social media platform to share the following message: "I just need a break…I don't know when I'll be back or where." \u201cI just need a break...I don't know when I will be back, or where\u201d — User Not Found (@User Not Found) 1662061067 ...
INTERNET
Indy100

'MAGA Vogue' features Make America Hot Again caps and advice on owning the libs

What's a fashion-loving MAGA conservative to do when magazines like Vogue or Cosmopolitan decide to take a pro-choice stance or advocate for transgender rights? Apparently turn to The Conservateur.Started in 2020 by Jayme Chandler Franklin and Isabelle Redfield, The Conservateur gives readers advice on styling and living a conservative life, specifically of values similar to that of former president Donald Trump. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterArticles range from the sassy 'Outfits Inspired by the Mar-A-Lago Raid Affidavit' to the hot-take 'Body Positivity is Gen Z's Skinny Mirror'. Beyond conservative takes, The Conservateur is specifically geared for the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Indy100

She-Hulk used actual quotes from sexist trolls in the show

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law fans have praised the Marvel show for hilariously mocking comments made by sexist trolls - by including them in the most recent episode.Despite being just three episodes into the show airing on Disney+, it’s clear the showrunners have had fun with their use of breaking the fourth wall and subtle nods to the real world.The episode not only saw an unexpected cameo from rapper Megan Thee Stallion but also included another twist by using actual sexist comments made online when She-Hulk was first announced.As part of a storyline taking place in the Marvel universe, a scene...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Indy100

TikTok star Hasbulla gets $185 parking fine in $300,000 Lamborghini

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov was cruising around Melbourne, Australia, in a $300,000 bright orange Lamborghini Huracan - only to be hit with a $185 parking ticket.According to the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old, who has dwarfism, was whipping around in the sports car after taking a break from his Australian tour duties on Thursday (1 September).The social media star and his team reportedly went shopping at a Burberry store. And at a particular point, Magomedov was spotted texting on his phone before heading off for some retail therapy.While shopping, his exquisite ride received a $185 fine for parking in a loading...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Kylie Jenner hits back at critic who accused her of trying to be 'relatable' on TikTok

Kylie Jenner has hit back at critics who have accused her of intentionally attempting to come across as "relatable" in her recent TikTok videos.The 25-year-old billionaire has posted a number of videos from the front seat of her car instead of filming inside her "multi-million dollar home" to show off the latest products from her popular makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics.One of those critics is TikToker @plasticchandler who stitched Jenner's video to give his opinion that her videos are "very curated to the style of an influencer."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Okay I have no grounds to actually speak...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

The hot tub and VTuber Twitch streamer controversy explained

A Twitch streamer was subjected to death threats after hopping on a hashtag to attract more followers to her hot tub live stream.VTubing is a trend in the live streaming world in which users stream virtually using digitalised avatars of themselves during their broadcasts.To celebrate the rise of VTubing, streaming site Twitch hosted an event called VTuber Takeover where users could be found by including the VTuber tag on their live stream.But, streamer Little Lianna got into hot water (literally) by incorrectly using the VTuber tag to promote her hot tub live stream.The “highjack” sparked controversy among the Twitch community,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Dolly Parton has a dog accessory line brilliantly called 'Doggy Parton'

Iconic country singer Dolly Parton has released a new dog accessory line and people are obsessed with the brand’s name, “Doggy Parton”. The collection of dog toys and apparel includes a pink cowgirl hat with a tiara, a gingham Western print collar complete with matching lead and even a blonde bombshell wig so your pup can look like the Tennessee singer herself. Not only that but there is also a series of soft toys including a rainbow, a winking butterfly, a microphone, a stiletto and a mug that says “I Beg Your [Parton]”. Part of the proceeds of the collection will go towards...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Leadership#Linus Celebrities#Linus Bezos#Linus Business#Entertain#Big Mac#Food Drink#Mcdonald
Indy100

'The Big Short' guy says his terrifying economy prediction is coming true

Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager who served as the inspiration behind The Big Short, made a prediction about the stock market last year and now he's hinted it has come true. On Thursday, Burry tweeted "I keep getting asked 'wen crash'," and attached a photo of the S&P 500 from 2017 until now. Although Burry deleted the tweet, a Twitter account called BurryArchive took a screenshot of the tweet. Last year, the head of Scion Asset Management tweeted that the "mother of all crashes" was approaching before deleting it. The follow-up tweet seemingly implies that the massive stock market crash...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Woman admits to deliberately farting in cheese aisle of posh supermarkets

A TikTok user has caught the attention of over a million people – for a rather peculiar pastime. Amie, who posts comedic skits under the username @plasticamie, wrote: "I like farting in the cheese section of posh supermarkets."Her brief clip left TikTok viewers in stitches, as one penned "WAITROSE WATCH OUT," to which Amie jokingly revealed: "That's where I mainly do it."Another humoured: "Well Jennifyr, I really love the way they cut the cheese here, and it smells so fresh!"Amie later followed up with a second clip after making mainstream news. Sharing screenshots of the headlines, Amie joked:...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Indy100

Man captures live reactions to Diana's death in freak coincidence

It's 25 years to the day since Diana, Princess of Wales, died following a car crash in Paris, France along with her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.Diana was arguably the most famous woman in the world at the time and the level of devotion to her by the public will possibly never be seen again for a member of the Royal family. The outpouring of grief in the weeks that followed her death was unlike anything the UK has ever seen and the response was similar elsewhere around the world. One particular clip which sums this up is...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Indy100

The founder of Yankee Candle Company's estate is for sale and it is truly wild

Social media is in awe of an impressive $23 million (£19 million) home of the late Yankee Candle founder, Michael Kittredge II. Located in Leverett, Massachusetts, the 16-bedroom, 13-bathroom estate is being sold by Kittredge's son, Mick. It boasts an astonishing 120,000 sqft of living space across eight structures and 60 "park-like" acres. The compound is made up of extraordinary amenities, including an indoor water park. There's also a spa, four tennis courts, two car barns, a golf course, a pool, a full-size auditorium, a stage equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, several guest houses, and more.Sign up to our free...
LEVERETT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Indy100

Who is Georainbolt the man who can identify anywhere on Earth by just a single photo

Every once in a while, an extraordinary TikTok user takes the platform by storm and attracts millions. Maybe it's a random act of kindness, a viral talent or, in this instance, the ability to identify anywhere on Earth in less than a second – from a single photo. The man goes by the username @georainbolt and rightfully prides himself on being a "professional google maps player."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere's everything we know:Who is Georainbolt?With a healthy TikTok following of 1.2 million, Georainbolt (real name Trevor Rainbolt) launched his account back in October 2021. He started taking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

TikTok influencer Ethan Keiser challenged witches to put curses on him just so he could debunk them

TikToker Ethan Keiser has challenged all the witches of TikTok to put a curse on him - so he can prove their magic is not real. As part of his ongoing series to prove the paranormal is not real, Keiser invited witches to curse him even going as far to send one witch a lock of his hair, fingernails, and his clothes so she could perform a curse. Witches, mediums, psychics, and astrologers are popular on TikTok and often sell their services to people. "A lot of people are saying that I am playing with fire, I am sacrificing myself...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Supersonic jet aims to reach anywhere on Earth in four hours

Long-haul flights can be a pain, but a supersonic jet could cut these flights to just a few hours.Overture is seeking to reduce flight time by reaching speeds of 1,300mph - that's over double the speed of some of the fastest commercial planes.The company responsible for the project, Boom Supersonic based in Colorado are looking to set production in 2024, with the launch of plane by 2026, and the first passenger travelling on board from 2029.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Jet lag may just be a thing of the past as journeys on Overture between London and...
COLORADO STATE
Indy100

6 etiquette fails you should avoid doing at a cafe

Cafes are a great place for a natter with friends while also knocking back coffee in a relaxed environment - but there are a set of unwritten rules everyone should follow according to an etiquette expert.Etiquette expert William Hanson who has worked within Royal and VIP households, says that stirring your drink in a circular motion, putting your little finger in the air, and slurping your cappuccino are all cafe etiquette no-nos.(Though we can imagine many have gone through life without committing polite society errors, us included).Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterNow, Hanson has spoken on behalf of...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Indy100

188K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy