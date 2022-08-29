ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

What to do in San Angelo: A look into September

By Ashtin Wade
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – August is wrapping up as we head into the last month of summer. Take a look at what events are happening from September 1st through 4th:

Concho Valley Live: Master Gardners Fall Symposium

September 1st

  • RAM JAM Featuring William Clark Green
    • From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. William Clark Green will perform live at this year’s first Ram Jam of the season. Enjoy free food, live music, and giveaways.
  • Game Night with the Tom Green County Library Teen Republic
    • Teen Republic patrons grades six through 12th are invited to Game Night on September 1st from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for free!
  • Angelo State vs Chadron State – at ASU at 7 p.m.
  • Texas Thursday with Case Hardin
    • The House of FiFi Dubois beginning at 7:30 p.m.
ASU Student Discounts: Where to find and use them

September 2nd

  • Three Exhibits at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts
    • From July 14th through September 11th the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is showcasing The Jerez Collection of textiles and jewelry, Towards a 21st Century Abstraction, and new gifts to the SAMFA collections.
    • SAMFA is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
      • The museum is always free to the public
  • War of Legends
    • The Baronies of Bonwicke, Bryn Gwlad, and Steppes invite you to embrace your legend and have fun with an event space full of Legends at Fort Concho from September 2nd through 5th.
      • Events include:
        • Archery Competitions
        • Siege engine Competition
        • Youth rapier and Chivalric Tourney
        • Bardic Competition
        • Drumming Circle and Hafla
        • and more!
    • Adult registration is $20
    • Adult member discount registration is $20
    • Children under the age of 17 are free

For more information click here .

  • Carson Jeffrey Live at Blaine’s Pub
    • Carson Jeffrey will be performing live at Blaine’s Pub from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m. There will be a $10 cover charge.
Baptist Retirement Community to host Senior Living Panel

September 3rd

  • 5th Annual Jack Lander Golf Tournament
    • Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. on September 3rd at the Quicksand Golf Course
      • Tee Time/Scramble Format Rules begins at 8:30 a.m.
    • Cost:
      • Foursome: $420
      • Individual Golfers: $105
      • Hole Sponsor: $100
      • Foursome with Hole Sponsor: $500
    • The event includes coffee, donuts lunch, drink cart, green fees, a cart, contests, a silent auction, and awards.
    • Prizes:
      • First place team: $450
      • Second place team: $350
      • Third place team: $250

All proceeds will benefit San Angelo Lions Club Charities including Texas Lions Camp, Family Shelter, Lions Eyeglass Recycling, and Lions Eye Bank. For more information call Lion Keith Perrine at (352) 656-3252 or visit the San Angelo Downtown Lions Club website .

  • Three Exhibits at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts
    • First Saturday @ The Chicken Farm Art Center
      • Live music, shopping, art, and more will be at the Chicken Farm Art Center from 10 am. to 5 p.m.
    • Children’s Story Time with Joe
      • Joe will be reading a children’s book every Saturday at Old Town Books that is intended for a preschool audience. Reading will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with snacks provided.
      • Reading sessions are also live-streamed on the Old Town Books Facebook page.
    • Manny’s Birthday Bash 2022!
      • Live music at The House of FiFi Dubois from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Manny Campos to raise money for Angelo State Baseball
      • $15 cover charge, only for ages 18 and up.
      • South Smoke BBQ will also have food at the event.
    Plateauberfests 2nd annual event coming soon

    September 4th

  • Three Exhibits at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts
    • St. Mary’s Catholic Church Festival
      • Sunday, September 4th from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
      • Live, music, and entertainment from Tomas Alvarez, Ballet Folkloric, DJ GMAN, and Amino.
      • $15 briskets plates will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
      • A raffle drawing will also take place at 8 p.m.
    KLST/KSAN

    Suicide Prevention and Awareness month

    SAN ANGELO, Texas — September 1 marks the first day of national suicide prevention month. Carolyn McEngrue and Nathan Mayer talk with West Texas Counseling and Guidance, Tabbatha Lenard about suicide prevention.
    SAN ANGELO, TX
    KLST/KSAN

    Six ASU football players arrested for robbery

    (Update: 7:40 a.m., September 2, 2022) SAN ANGELO, Texas — A sixth member of the Angelo State University football team was arrested for robbery by the San Angelo Police Department on Thursday afternoon. Stilton McKelvey, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with robbery. (5:30 […]
    SAN ANGELO, TX
