Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
Manhunt underway for escaped suspect near Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side
Elmhurst police say a suspect escaped their custody near the golf course after kicking out the back window of a police car.
Police officer becomes 5th Chicago cop to die by suicide this year, CPD says
Another CPD officer has died by suicide, police officials said Thursday.
cwbchicago.com
Teen committed 9 armed carjackings in 7 hours, Chicago police say
A 17-year-old boy is charged with committing 11 armed carjackings in August, including nine in seven hours on August 20, according to Chicago police. A 16-year-old boy is charged with participating in some of them, too. The older teen was one of the carjackers who targeted a 35-year-old woman in...
Chicago police search for suspects in aggravated battery
Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side. The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on...
2 teens accused of whirlwind carjacking spree in Chicago
Chicago Police say they’ve arrested two teenagers accused in more than a dozen carjackings — nine of them crammed into a period of just over 28 hours.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, man critically hurt in Gresham drive-by, police say
A woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
Off-duty Chicago police officer dies of apparent suicide
In July, three Chicago police officers died by suicide.
'This is home to us': Former north suburban high school students return as teachers amid shortage
"I grew up in the neighborhood where a lot of my students come from, and I feel like it's good for them to have someone that looks like them and can identify with them," said Palatine High School teacher Lizbeth Arreola
fox32chicago.com
South Chicago man charged with murder after fatal shooting outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A South Chicago man is being charged with first degree murder of a 40-year-old man. Police say Christian Thompson, 31, was identified as the man who fatally shot Anthony Binion outside a CTA Red Line station in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street on Aug. 14. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman uncovers a trove of information about an armed robbery team that prowled the North Side for months
Six months before prosecutors charged Tyshon Brownlee with robbing, shooting, and trying to kill Dakotah Earley on a Lincoln Park street in May, Chicago police already had evidence that someone named Tyshon Brownlee was linked to a crew of robbers that was carrying out nighttime armed robbery sprees on the North Side.
fox32chicago.com
12-year-old girl reported missing on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon. Trishona Thomas from the 3300 West Fulton area was last seen wearing an orange camouflage Kipp One Academy T-shirt and gray sweats with a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse design. Thomas is 5'01 and about 100 lbs. Call...
5-year-old boy shot last week in Rogers Park dies from injuries
CHICAGO - A 5-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood on Sunday. Devin McGregor was in the hospital in critical condition this week following the shooting. Community activist Andrew Homes confirmed Friday morning that the boy died from his injuries. Devin was...
5-year-old shot last week in Chicago's Rogers Park dies
The 5-year-old boy that was shot in the head last week in Rogers Park has died according to spokesperson Andrew Holmes.
Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. Garron was arrested Wednesday...
CTA crime: Family attacked, robbed by mob outside 95th Street Red Line station
A Chicago mother said she, her daughter and her daughter's cousin were attacked and robbed by a mob of people outside a CTA Red Line stop.
insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
Suspect wanted for aggravated battery with handgun on CTA train
Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of an aggravated battery with a handgun on a CTA Red Line train.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1