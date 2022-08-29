ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Teen committed 9 armed carjackings in 7 hours, Chicago police say

A 17-year-old boy is charged with committing 11 armed carjackings in August, including nine in seven hours on August 20, according to Chicago police. A 16-year-old boy is charged with participating in some of them, too. The older teen was one of the carjackers who targeted a 35-year-old woman in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
fox32chicago.com

Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side. The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Chicago Public Schools#Chicago Police#Highschool#Cps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
fox32chicago.com

12-year-old girl reported missing on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon. Trishona Thomas from the 3300 West Fulton area was last seen wearing an orange camouflage Kipp One Academy T-shirt and gray sweats with a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse design. Thomas is 5'01 and about 100 lbs. Call...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. Garron was arrested Wednesday...
CHICAGO, IL
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy