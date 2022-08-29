ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, VA

WSET

Missing elderly Halifax Co. woman safely located

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office and Department of Emergency Management said on Thursday they were searching for an elderly woman in the Nathalie area. Friday morning the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said she had been safely located.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Gretna, VA
Rescue, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
WSET

Bedford Fire Dept. announces successful summer, recruits nearly 25 new members

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they are "very proud" to announce that they have had a great summer of recruitment and retention. Chief Stone has encouraged the membership committee to work hard to interview and move quickly with new member background checks, and he said this effort has really paid off.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Roanoke Co. crash that injured 2 spills pumped sewage across the ground

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Police, Fire, and Rescue were on the scene of a crash in the 8500 block of Bent Mountain Road on Tuesday evening. Officers said there was a single-vehicle crash. They said the vehicle was a septic truck that went off the road and down a steep embankment with two people in the car.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Weekend event to help teens learn safe driving

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Join the Teen Driving Solutions School this weekend for a driving program at the Virginia International Raceway near Danville. The TDSS is an organization "committed to training teens to be safe, smart and responsible drivers while also helping their parents understand how to help them Arrive Alive every time they Drive!"
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Roanoke Co. launches McAfee Knob shuttle service, aims to improve hiker experience

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Raymond D. Smoot, Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Wendy K. Janssen, Superintendent of Appalachian National Scenic Trail; and Lisa and Brian Sink, Ride Source.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
#Bbq#Gretna Fire Rescue
WSET

1 dead, baby injured after Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 66-year-old woman is dead and a baby is injured after a crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday. Around 2:30 p.m. on August 31 Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on route 727. VSP said the driver, Vivian McCargo,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSET

All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Man injured after Lynchburg apartment shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A shooting at Maple Ridge Apartments on Thursday night left one man with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department responded to calls reporting gunshots around 9:30 p.m. LPD said when officers arrived on scene, multiple witnesses told them a victim had been shot and left the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

It took a village to get stolen truck returned

The truck’s paint is faded and splotchy and the engine needs work. The 1950 Ford pickup had sat in the garage for years after James Reagan’s house burnt down. The plan was to move it to a new garage in Alton once that was finished. Reagan had dreams of fixing it up with his son and grandson. After all, they are all named James. With a history that went back 50 years, Reagan considered the old truck a family heirloom. He wanted to do right by it.
ALTON, VA
WSET

Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

New Lynchburg police report shows a local drug overdose increase

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new report published by the Lynchburg Police Department shows that drug overdoses are increasing in the Hill City. The report analyzed data from 2010 to 2022, with the highest number of overdoses in 2021 at 155. So far, there have been 107 overdoses in 2022.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Endangered elderly Lynchburg woman found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Frances Carter has been found safe, according to Lynchburg Police. ORIGINAL STORY: Lynchburg Police are asking for help finding a missing woman they say is endangered. Officers were called at 11 p.m. September 1, 2022 to the 1000 block of Floyd Street about Frances Carter,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday. Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

