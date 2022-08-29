Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WZBJ7/24 will have to be rescanned in September when the network moves to a new frequencyCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
State and local leaders break ground for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
WSET
Cause of Roanoke fire that caused $43,000 in damages deemed accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, August 26, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1400 block of Melrose Ave for reports of a fire at a home in the area. Arriving units said they found smoke showing, and upon search located a fire in the kitchen which was quickly extinguished.
WSET
Escaped K-9: Amherst Co. Sheriffs Office looking for canine in Boxwood Farm area
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is looking for one of their canines on Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office said one of their dogs has escaped his kennel in the Boxwood Farm area. They said he is not aggressive but are asking people to not...
WSET
Missing elderly Halifax Co. woman safely located
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office and Department of Emergency Management said on Thursday they were searching for an elderly woman in the Nathalie area. Friday morning the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said she had been safely located.
WSET
Scam Alert: Henry Co. deputies warn community of phone call scam
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a new phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office said they have received numerous calls about people who owe taxes for the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies said this is a scam call. They...
WSET
Bedford Fire Dept. announces successful summer, recruits nearly 25 new members
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they are "very proud" to announce that they have had a great summer of recruitment and retention. Chief Stone has encouraged the membership committee to work hard to interview and move quickly with new member background checks, and he said this effort has really paid off.
WSET
Roanoke Co. crash that injured 2 spills pumped sewage across the ground
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Police, Fire, and Rescue were on the scene of a crash in the 8500 block of Bent Mountain Road on Tuesday evening. Officers said there was a single-vehicle crash. They said the vehicle was a septic truck that went off the road and down a steep embankment with two people in the car.
WSET
Weekend event to help teens learn safe driving
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Join the Teen Driving Solutions School this weekend for a driving program at the Virginia International Raceway near Danville. The TDSS is an organization "committed to training teens to be safe, smart and responsible drivers while also helping their parents understand how to help them Arrive Alive every time they Drive!"
WSET
Roanoke Co. launches McAfee Knob shuttle service, aims to improve hiker experience
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Raymond D. Smoot, Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Wendy K. Janssen, Superintendent of Appalachian National Scenic Trail; and Lisa and Brian Sink, Ride Source.
WSET
1 dead, baby injured after Charlotte County crash
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 66-year-old woman is dead and a baby is injured after a crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday. Around 2:30 p.m. on August 31 Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on route 727. VSP said the driver, Vivian McCargo,...
WSET
All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
WSET
Man injured after Lynchburg apartment shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A shooting at Maple Ridge Apartments on Thursday night left one man with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department responded to calls reporting gunshots around 9:30 p.m. LPD said when officers arrived on scene, multiple witnesses told them a victim had been shot and left the area.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
chathamstartribune.com
It took a village to get stolen truck returned
The truck’s paint is faded and splotchy and the engine needs work. The 1950 Ford pickup had sat in the garage for years after James Reagan’s house burnt down. The plan was to move it to a new garage in Alton once that was finished. Reagan had dreams of fixing it up with his son and grandson. After all, they are all named James. With a history that went back 50 years, Reagan considered the old truck a family heirloom. He wanted to do right by it.
WSET
Woman seriously injured in Roanoke fire dies a week after incident
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A week after a fire at a Roanoke home, a woman seriously injured in the blazes has died, Roanoke Fire-EMS said on Tuesday. On August 23, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 1500 block of Andrews Rd NW for a fire. A woman who called...
WSET
Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
WSLS
New Lynchburg police report shows a local drug overdose increase
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new report published by the Lynchburg Police Department shows that drug overdoses are increasing in the Hill City. The report analyzed data from 2010 to 2022, with the highest number of overdoses in 2021 at 155. So far, there have been 107 overdoses in 2022.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WSET
Halifax County Animal Shelter is full, in need of adopters and fosters
Halifax County — Halifax County Animal Control says its shelter is over capacity. As of Thursday, there are 23 cats and 30 dogs at the shelter. The shelter only has the capacity for 16 dogs and 10 cats. Chief Animal Warden Catherine Martinette says they are bringing in about...
WDBJ7.com
Endangered elderly Lynchburg woman found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Frances Carter has been found safe, according to Lynchburg Police. ORIGINAL STORY: Lynchburg Police are asking for help finding a missing woman they say is endangered. Officers were called at 11 p.m. September 1, 2022 to the 1000 block of Floyd Street about Frances Carter,...
WDBJ7.com
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday. Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.
