The truck’s paint is faded and splotchy and the engine needs work. The 1950 Ford pickup had sat in the garage for years after James Reagan’s house burnt down. The plan was to move it to a new garage in Alton once that was finished. Reagan had dreams of fixing it up with his son and grandson. After all, they are all named James. With a history that went back 50 years, Reagan considered the old truck a family heirloom. He wanted to do right by it.

ALTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO