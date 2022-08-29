ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore police arrest man in fatal Sandtown-Winchester shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting last month, city police said. Joseph Lee Jones, 36, faces a number of charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police said Jones shot 37-year-old Eric Christian White...
Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway

UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422. 
South Baltimore Crime Updates

According to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) Crime Map, the following crimes were from 8/17/22 to 8/23/22. LARCENY, 100 W MONTGOMERY ST, WEDNESDAY, 8/17/22, 15:00. ROBBERY – STREET, 400 LIGHT ST, WEDNESDAY, 8/17/22, 19:00. BURGLARY, 200 2 HILL ST, MONDAY, 8/22/22, 20:00. ROBBERY – STREET, E CONWAY ST &...
19-year-old security guard dead after shooting in northeast Baltimore near Morgan State University

A 19-year-old security guard was fatally shot Wednesday night near the Morgan State University campus in northeast Baltimore. According to police and university officials, officers were called around 9:36 p.m. to the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road for a shooting. Officers found the victim shot in the head. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died, police said.
'We made history:' Baltimore couple arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore couple was arrested this week in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol in January of last year. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr., who live in the city’s Cherry Hill section, face a number of charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
19-year-old shot in the head and killed near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near Morgan State University, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to...
Police investigating possible abduction in west Baltimore

Baltimore City Police say they are looking for a woman who may be connected to a possible abduction. Police say they were called to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights on August 26 for a possible abduction. A woman was seen walking near Reisterstown Road and Gwynns Falls Parkway. The...
Suspect Apprehended For Attempted Murder In Baltimore After Shooting Investigation: Police

The investigation into a recent shooting in Baltimore led to the apprehension of a 37-year-old man who now faces an attempted murder charge, police announced. Isaac Baylis, Jr. was taken into custody at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the 300 block of West Fayette Street following an investigation into the shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month.
Man sitting outside apartment complex shot in Glen Burnie, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man was wounded late Wednesday outside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 8100 block of Harold Court after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot once in the torso.
Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
