Miami County, KS

Great Bend Post

Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Dogs stolen from Kansas City-area animal shelter

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after three American bullies were stolen from Midwest Animal ResQ. Just after 5:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 10312 E 63rd Street at the Midwest Animal Resq for an alarm. Officers arrived and found the back door open from apparent forced entry, according to a media release.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man injured after fatal head-on crash

MORGAN COUNTY —One person died died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Friday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Traverse driven by Alexander J. Luttrell, 36, Kansas City, Kansas, was southbound on MO 5 just north of Route MM. The driver passed several...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
Great Bend Post

La Crosse man reappointed to Kan. water board

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly last week announced appointments to state commissions. . Among the appointments was La Crosse's Jeremiah Hobbs. Purpose: Review plans for the development, management and use of the water resources of the state by any state or local agency.
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Health
Great Bend Post

Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas

Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

News from the Oil Patch: Russia shuts pipeline

Natural gas prices surged more than 35% on Monday, after Russia announced it will keep its main gas pipeline to Europe shut indefinitely. Moscow said service on the Nord Stream Pipeline will not resume until what it called the "collective West" lifts sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. European gas prices jumped as much as 30% to levels 400% higher than a year ago.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B

HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
