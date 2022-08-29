Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Five Galion sites to participate in Ohio Open Doors
GALION – Discover Galion’s amazing heritage! Five historic sites will take part in the statewide Ohio Open Doors event on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each site will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Galion sites are:. Hayden-Helfrich Annex Building – 331 East Railroad Street. The...
crawfordcountynow.com
From Monarchs to birds there is still plenty to do at the Crawford Park District
CRAWFORD COUNTY—There is plenty to do while enjoying the Fall weather at the Crawford Park District. Wednesday, September 7 5pm Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Rd. The Crawford Park District invites you to learn about the life cycle of the Monarch butterfly, its need for milkweed plants, and their amazing migration to Mexico. Program participants will have an opportunity to help Kansas University with Monarch migration and population research by attempting to capture, tag, and release Monarch butterflies. All ages welcome. Nets will be provided.
Massive Sports Complex At Evans Farm Sets Groundbreaking Date
Jennings Sports Park has announced that it will begin construction of a new 56-acre sports complex at a groundbreaking ceremony on September 30. The state-of-the-art sports complex will be a premier destination for tournaments, schools, clubs and leagues of all ages. The sports park will feature eight soccer and multi-sport...
allaccess.com
WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit
NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
crawfordcountynow.com
Crawford SWCD Annual Meeting election results and outstanding cooperator award announced
BUCYRUS—The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) recently held their 77th annual meeting at The Loft at Pickwick Place. One of the main events at the meeting was the SWCD special board of supervisor’s election. Congratulations to Ben Stuckey and Eric Hanes, who were elected to the...
cleveland19.com
Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
crawfordcountynow.com
Cedar Point now hiring more than 250 positions for HalloWeekends®
SANDUSKY—Spooky season is just around the corner and Cedar Point is looking to fill more than 250 positions inside and outside the park when the 25th HalloWeekends fall family event begins on Thursday, Sept. 15. A variety of positions are available with pay starting at $17 per hour. Available...
Golf Digest
At the 'Dye Original' golf course in Ohio, there are vivid and poignant memories at every turn
URBANA, Ohio — P.B. Dye has a home in the Dominican Republic along the renowned Teeth of the Dog golf course that his late parents, Pete and Alice Dye, designed in the early 1970s. And yet he finds paradise on the outskirts of this modest-sized rural town about 50 miles west of Columbus.
1 in custody after incident in Norwalk
Huron County Emergency Management Agency is setting the record straight on an incident in Norwalk.
Man life-flighted after being trapped in Crawford County grain bin
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Crawford County man was life-flighted Wednesday after he and another person were trapped in a grain bin. Around 9:45 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call informing them that two people, 61-year-old Lois Martin and 65-year-old Harlan Martin, became trapped while working in a grain […]
columbusnavigator.com
8 Must-Try Sandwiches You Can Find Around Columbus
Sometimes you just have to put some ingredients on some bread and take it back to the basics. Probably the single most important food ever invented is the one we tend to overlook the most. An underrated hero in the culinary world, the sandwich has defined the lives of many, from childhood to adulthood.
Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance
Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
cwcolumbus.com
Upper Arlington family continues to fight for cure for rare genetic disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Landon McChesney is a 6 year-old-boy battling a rare genetic disorder. One so rare, less than 30 people in the world have it. There's no name or treatment for the disorder, but his family continues to fight for an answer. "Without the sufficient amount of...
ashlandsource.com
Brethren Care Village fined 14 times for failing to provide COVID info to CDC
ASHLAND — Local nursing home Brethren Care Village was fined 14 times by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services since last fall for failing to provide COVID-19 information to the CDC. From Nov. 22, 2021 to March 14, 2022, Brethren Care Village was fined almost $39,000 total for...
crawfordcountynow.com
Area school mourning by loss of student
GALION—With a heavy heart CCN is getting information that a student at Galion City Schools passed away unexpectedly this morning. The following letter was sent out to Galion City School parents by Superintendent Jen Allerding:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to make sure that you all receive the same...
Ohio student killed in car crash
Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Police to swear in Honorary Police Officer
MANSFIELD—The Mansfield Police Department is excited to announce the swearing-in of Honorary Police Officer Allysson Nead. Allysson is five years old and currently battling Neimann-Pick C. Neimann-Pick C is a rare genetic disease. Allysson has a dream of becoming a police officer with the Mansfield Police Department. On September...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visits the Morrow Co. Fair
MORROW COUNTY- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stopped by the Morrow County Fair on Tuesday, August 30. While DeWine was visiting, he met with fair and county officials. DeWine also watched the Pork Showmanship contest and met with others at the fair.
