Crestline, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Five Galion sites to participate in Ohio Open Doors

GALION – Discover Galion’s amazing heritage! Five historic sites will take part in the statewide Ohio Open Doors event on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each site will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Galion sites are:. Hayden-Helfrich Annex Building – 331 East Railroad Street. The...
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

From Monarchs to birds there is still plenty to do at the Crawford Park District

CRAWFORD COUNTY—There is plenty to do while enjoying the Fall weather at the Crawford Park District. Wednesday, September 7 5pm Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Rd. The Crawford Park District invites you to learn about the life cycle of the Monarch butterfly, its need for milkweed plants, and their amazing migration to Mexico. Program participants will have an opportunity to help Kansas University with Monarch migration and population research by attempting to capture, tag, and release Monarch butterflies. All ages welcome. Nets will be provided.
BUCYRUS, OH
allaccess.com

WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
PORT CLINTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Cedar Point now hiring more than 250 positions for HalloWeekends®

SANDUSKY—Spooky season is just around the corner and Cedar Point is looking to fill more than 250 positions inside and outside the park when the 25th HalloWeekends fall family event begins on Thursday, Sept. 15. A variety of positions are available with pay starting at $17 per hour. Available...
SANDUSKY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

8 Must-Try Sandwiches You Can Find Around Columbus

Sometimes you just have to put some ingredients on some bread and take it back to the basics. Probably the single most important food ever invented is the one we tend to overlook the most. An underrated hero in the culinary world, the sandwich has defined the lives of many, from childhood to adulthood.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance

Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area school mourning by loss of student

GALION—With a heavy heart CCN is getting information that a student at Galion City Schools passed away unexpectedly this morning. The following letter was sent out to Galion City School parents by Superintendent Jen Allerding:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to make sure that you all receive the same...
GALION, OH
WDTN

Ohio student killed in car crash

Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
AVON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Police to swear in Honorary Police Officer

MANSFIELD—The Mansfield Police Department is excited to announce the swearing-in of Honorary Police Officer Allysson Nead. Allysson is five years old and currently battling Neimann-Pick C. Neimann-Pick C is a rare genetic disease. Allysson has a dream of becoming a police officer with the Mansfield Police Department. On September...
MANSFIELD, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visits the Morrow Co. Fair

MORROW COUNTY- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stopped by the Morrow County Fair on Tuesday, August 30. While DeWine was visiting, he met with fair and county officials. DeWine also watched the Pork Showmanship contest and met with others at the fair.
MORROW COUNTY, OH

