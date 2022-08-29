ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Engineers Lower Environmental Impact of Air Conditioners With New Discovery

As policymakers try to phase out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), new technology has been introduced to hopefully lower the environmental impact of air conditioners everywhere. A team of Harvard University engineers recently discovered that using solid-state refrigerants will still absorb heat in the room through the barocaloric effect, without leaking any greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Research Find That Beavers Are Considered Valuable in the Fight Against Climate Change

Even though it's entirely up to humans to stop climate change from ravaging planet Earth, beavers may ultimately save us all from drought and wildfires. Scientists in Utah and California recently discovered that beavers are an important factor in the fight against climate change. Dams created by the water-loving rodents help store water longer, and fend off fires. This is imperative as arid conditions brought on by global warming trigger water shortages and fires around the world.
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

