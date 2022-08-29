Read full article on original website
Greenland's Massive Ice Sheet Is Melting So Fast That It's Causing Major Sea Level Rise
A new study has discovered that the melting of the Greenland ice sheet has a number of stronger effects on the planet than previously thought. Namely, that the massive ice sheet’s melting is one of the largest sources of sea level rise on Earth, accounting for almost a foot of sea level rise.
This Month's Sturgeon Moon Will Coincide With the Perseid Meteor Shower — How to See It
Get ready to stay up late — because the full moon in August 2022, aka the Sturgeon moon, is going to be a good one. Not only will it come with a significant spiritual meaning, but it will also coincide with the Perseid meteor shower. But what is a...
Harvard Engineers Lower Environmental Impact of Air Conditioners With New Discovery
As policymakers try to phase out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), new technology has been introduced to hopefully lower the environmental impact of air conditioners everywhere. A team of Harvard University engineers recently discovered that using solid-state refrigerants will still absorb heat in the room through the barocaloric effect, without leaking any greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Research Find That Beavers Are Considered Valuable in the Fight Against Climate Change
Even though it's entirely up to humans to stop climate change from ravaging planet Earth, beavers may ultimately save us all from drought and wildfires. Scientists in Utah and California recently discovered that beavers are an important factor in the fight against climate change. Dams created by the water-loving rodents help store water longer, and fend off fires. This is imperative as arid conditions brought on by global warming trigger water shortages and fires around the world.
