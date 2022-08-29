Read full article on original website
thejournalonline.com
Anderson District One Schools open with 10,874 students
During their meeting Tuesday, the Anderson School District One Board sold a piece of property for a right-of-way, approved an updated emergency plan and contracted for additional mental health counselors. The District is also planning a new building program to deal with increasing enrollment. Superintendent Robbie Binnicker said the opening...
FOX Carolina
District responds to potential case of monkey pox at school
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 released a statement in regards to a potential case of monkeypox at a middle school. District officials said they learned the potential case at Northside Middle School on Sunday and contacted the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to determine the next steps.
WYFF4.com
'Generational change': Upstate leaders share thoughts on proposed 31-mile Saluda Grade Trail
LANDRUM, S.C. — A group of community leaders and stakeholders met at the Landrum Train Depot Thursday morning to learn more about a potential 31-mile trail along the Saluda Grade Railroad. It was part of an event organized by the Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce. The rail lines are...
WYFF4.com
Anderson School District 5 Superintendent expresses frustration after student brings gun to school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The superintendent of Anderson School District 5, Tom Wilson, sent a letter to parents after a student at T.L. Hanna High School was arrested for bringing a gun to school. Ronald Coleman, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, according to...
‘He was released too soon’: School district challenges court system
Anderson School District Five said one of their students was let out of jail too soon after they said he brought a loaded weapon to school on Friday.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Schools helps students through mental health crisis
More than 1 in 3 high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control — and that was before the pandemic. Since then, school counselors are seeing what many call a mental health crisis in schools because of several...
Concerns for homelessness rise in Anderson County
The concern for homelessness in Anderson is greater than ever.
fox5atlanta.com
Middle school student found with gun on campus, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school student was caught Wednesday with a gun on campus, law enforcement confirmed. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Franklin County Middle School student without incident on Wednesday. Officials did not name the suspect, who is a minor. Deputies said...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
Michelin to host hiring event Friday
Michelin will host a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Spartanburg, SC (with Photos & Maps)
Spartanburg may be a small town, but it sure knows how to pack a punch when it comes to good food. From Southern comfort cuisine to international flavor, the following are the best restaurants in Spartanburg, SC. They are definitely worth trying out the next time you’re in Spartanburg. Bon appetit!
Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Southside Cultural Monument to be built by February
SPARTANBURG — Construction on the Southside Cultural Monument is scheduled to begin in late 2022 in the city's Southside neighborhood. City Council awarded a bid to Dunbar Construction on Aug. 8 for $889,500 to build the monument at the intersection of South Converse Street and Hudson Barksdale Boulevard. Assistant City Manager Mitch Kennedy said artwork panels for the monument will be ordered in November and the project will be completed by February.
Developer: Construction on Reidville Town Center will start this year
A Greenville developer said plans to build a town center in Reidville are moving forward.
WYFF4.com
Crash brings traffic to standstill on I-85 north in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE, N.C. — The Friday morning commute was at a standstill for more than two hours in Cherokee County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash at 7:40 a.m. at mile marker 92. The backup stretched for up to eight miles from Highway 11 to Exit 95, or...
thejournalonline.com
Extinquish car fire – Rehobeth School Road
Piedmont firefighters work to extinguish a car fire Monday night. The driver was traveling on Rehobeth School Road when the car caught fire. No one was injured. It happened near Old Pelzer Road.
greenvillejournal.com
Despite historic successes, conservation efforts remain critical to protecting Upstate’s natural beauty
The mountains and foothills of northwestern South Carolina are a place of singular beauty and abundant natural resources, causing people to flock here for centuries. That growth has exploded exponentially in recent decades and, if left unchecked, it has the potential to destroy the very things that drew people here in the first place.
iheart.com
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
Proposed townhomes and apartments cause concern for some Greenville residents
A proposed development in Greenville is causing quite a stir for those in the Cleveland Street area.
WYFF4.com
Hillcrest High School student represents Team USA in international billiards tournament
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County Schools senior is hoping to come out on top in an upcoming international tournament. You may be thinking, in what sport? Well, it's billiards. Most high school seniors are worried about getting through a normal day of class. However, for Hillcrest High School...
