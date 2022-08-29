ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

thejournalonline.com

Anderson District One Schools open with 10,874 students

During their meeting Tuesday, the Anderson School District One Board sold a piece of property for a right-of-way, approved an updated emergency plan and contracted for additional mental health counselors. The District is also planning a new building program to deal with increasing enrollment. Superintendent Robbie Binnicker said the opening...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

District responds to potential case of monkey pox at school

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 released a statement in regards to a potential case of monkeypox at a middle school. District officials said they learned the potential case at Northside Middle School on Sunday and contacted the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to determine the next steps.
GREENWOOD, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Middle school student found with gun on campus, deputies say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school student was caught Wednesday with a gun on campus, law enforcement confirmed. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Franklin County Middle School student without incident on Wednesday. Officials did not name the suspect, who is a minor. Deputies said...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Spartanburg, SC (with Photos & Maps)

Spartanburg may be a small town, but it sure knows how to pack a punch when it comes to good food. From Southern comfort cuisine to international flavor, the following are the best restaurants in Spartanburg, SC. They are definitely worth trying out the next time you’re in Spartanburg. Bon appetit!
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
GREENWOOD, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg Southside Cultural Monument to be built by February

SPARTANBURG — Construction on the Southside Cultural Monument is scheduled to begin in late 2022 in the city's Southside neighborhood. City Council awarded a bid to Dunbar Construction on Aug. 8 for $889,500 to build the monument at the intersection of South Converse Street and Hudson Barksdale Boulevard. Assistant City Manager Mitch Kennedy said artwork panels for the monument will be ordered in November and the project will be completed by February.
SPARTANBURG, SC
thejournalonline.com

Extinquish car fire – Rehobeth School Road

Piedmont firefighters work to extinguish a car fire Monday night. The driver was traveling on Rehobeth School Road when the car caught fire. No one was injured. It happened near Old Pelzer Road.
PIEDMONT, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Despite historic successes, conservation efforts remain critical to protecting Upstate’s natural beauty

The mountains and foothills of northwestern South Carolina are a place of singular beauty and abundant natural resources, causing people to flock here for centuries. That growth has exploded exponentially in recent decades and, if left unchecked, it has the potential to destroy the very things that drew people here in the first place.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

