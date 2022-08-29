ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley, VA

WHSV

Two people displaced after house fire in Luray

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people in Luray are no longer able to live in their home due to a fire that happened Wednesday night on O’flinn street. Fire officials said crews were called out to the home around 8:45 p.m. The house is a total loss. A cause or origin of the fire has not been determined yet, but the Director of Emergency Services for Page County tell us the fire is not being considered suspicious at this time.
LURAY, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester Fire and Rescue receive Firehouse Subs funding

Winchester Fire and Rescue Department (WFRD) announced that they are the recipient of funds from Firehouse Subs. WFRD has received over $16,000 in Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation funds. The WFRD used those funds to purchase new multi gas meters to be used in their front line apparatus. Multi gas...
WINCHESTER, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Stanley’s Co. 24 answered 55 calls in May

STANLEY — The Stanley Volunteer Fire Department answered 55 calls in May, reported Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit, including 16 emergency calls, 13 medical calls and 26 non-emergency calls. Total calls for the first five months of the year are 268. A breakdown of the calls show that the...
STANLEY, VA
DC News Now

Crews restore power to Winchester after storm

WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride

A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Missing male has been safely located

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating a missing person, who was last heard from at around 7 A.M. on Sept. 1. The missing person is identified as 45-year-old Nathan Levi Miles, who is a white male, with brown...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged. The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred. Albemarle...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cvillecountry.com

Driver flown to UVa in I-81 crash that blocks northbound lanes in Augusta County for hours

GREENVILLE (WINA) – VDOT says northbound I-81 at the tanker truck crash in Augusta County could remain shut down into the evening drive as crews work to clean up the scene. The problem now is it’s damaged tanker truck containing a flammable liquid, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Augusta County Fire Department are on the scene to manage the situation.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Augusta County Authorities Search for Missing Man

(Verona) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who is considered to be endangered. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Aaron Le Veck reports 28-year-old Tyler Scott Ruppel contacted his family yesterday, via text messages, and made some concerning statements that suggest he is suicidal.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Avian flu found in backyard flock in Virginia, officials warn

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia agriculture officials say they have discovered the Commonwealth’s second flock of domesticated birds with avian flu this year. According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) that was shared with WFXR News, the first backyard flock detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) of 2022 was in February in Fauquier County.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver flown to hospital after I-81 tractor-trailer crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following the crash, according to State Police. UPDATE: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have been reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen, according to VDOT.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Racey Engineering cuts ribbon for 20 years on Main Street

LURAY, Aug. 26 — As a crowd of more than 50 squeezed into the offices at Racey Engineering on Friday, the moment marked the culmination of nearly three decades of perseverance to build a local company that first started in the owner’s basement. “Congratulations on 20 years on...
LURAY, VA

