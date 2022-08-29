Read full article on original website
WHSV
Two people displaced after house fire in Luray
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people in Luray are no longer able to live in their home due to a fire that happened Wednesday night on O’flinn street. Fire officials said crews were called out to the home around 8:45 p.m. The house is a total loss. A cause or origin of the fire has not been determined yet, but the Director of Emergency Services for Page County tell us the fire is not being considered suspicious at this time.
theriver953.com
Winchester Fire and Rescue receive Firehouse Subs funding
Winchester Fire and Rescue Department (WFRD) announced that they are the recipient of funds from Firehouse Subs. WFRD has received over $16,000 in Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation funds. The WFRD used those funds to purchase new multi gas meters to be used in their front line apparatus. Multi gas...
pagevalleynews.com
Stanley’s Co. 24 answered 55 calls in May
STANLEY — The Stanley Volunteer Fire Department answered 55 calls in May, reported Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit, including 16 emergency calls, 13 medical calls and 26 non-emergency calls. Total calls for the first five months of the year are 268. A breakdown of the calls show that the...
Crews restore power to Winchester after storm
WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs resident believed to be lone victim in crash & car fire
Virginia police believe that a Berkeley Springs resident was the driver and lone victim in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 522 in Frederick County near Cross Junction on Tuesday, August 23. In a press release, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported that the severity of the crash and vehicle...
nbc24.com
Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride
A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
cbs19news
Missing male has been safely located
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating a missing person, who was last heard from at around 7 A.M. on Sept. 1. The missing person is identified as 45-year-old Nathan Levi Miles, who is a white male, with brown...
NBC 29 News
Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged. The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred. Albemarle...
cvillecountry.com
Driver flown to UVa in I-81 crash that blocks northbound lanes in Augusta County for hours
GREENVILLE (WINA) – VDOT says northbound I-81 at the tanker truck crash in Augusta County could remain shut down into the evening drive as crews work to clean up the scene. The problem now is it’s damaged tanker truck containing a flammable liquid, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Augusta County Fire Department are on the scene to manage the situation.
I-81 reopens after crash, HAZMAT spill caused big delays in Virginia
"Northbound Interstate 81 is closed in Augusta County near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area," a VDOT spokesperson advised.
WHSV
Shenandoah County family concerned over lack of bus stop for their children
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Shenandoah County is worried for their children’s safety because of a lack of a school bus stop. The issue is in the Lebanon Church area of the county near Indian Rock Road. For years, the Cach children have been able to walk...
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County Authorities Search for Missing Man
(Verona) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who is considered to be endangered. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Aaron Le Veck reports 28-year-old Tyler Scott Ruppel contacted his family yesterday, via text messages, and made some concerning statements that suggest he is suicidal.
wfxrtv.com
Avian flu found in backyard flock in Virginia, officials warn
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia agriculture officials say they have discovered the Commonwealth’s second flock of domesticated birds with avian flu this year. According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) that was shared with WFXR News, the first backyard flock detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) of 2022 was in February in Fauquier County.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
WDBJ7.com
Driver flown to hospital after I-81 tractor-trailer crash in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following the crash, according to State Police. UPDATE: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have been reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen, according to VDOT.
pagevalleynews.com
Racey Engineering cuts ribbon for 20 years on Main Street
LURAY, Aug. 26 — As a crowd of more than 50 squeezed into the offices at Racey Engineering on Friday, the moment marked the culmination of nearly three decades of perseverance to build a local company that first started in the owner’s basement. “Congratulations on 20 years on...
pagevalleynews.com
Luray Meadows holds Open House for 52 rental units adjacent to Luray Airport
LURAY, Aug.26 — Nearly 100 people showed up on Friday for People Inc.’s Open House at Luray Meadows, which may begin to fill the first of its 52 rental units soon after Labor Day. “It’s a great day in Luray,” Mayor Jerry Dofflemyer said inside the new community...
24-year-old pedestrian hit by man driving away from gunfire in Woodbridge
Police are investigating a situation where a man driving away from gunfire injured another man in Prince William County.
