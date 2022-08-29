ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Elizabethton, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Carter County, TN
Carter County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabethton, TN
WJHL

Roan Mountain man sentenced after 2018 crash injures children

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously facing several charges for a 2018 crash has been sentenced in Carter County court. Marc Trubiano, of Roan Mountain, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday. Trubiano’s charges stemmed from a crash along State Route 362 Mary Patton Highway in November 2018. The Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
WJHL

What’s the difference between a suspect and a person of interest?

(WJHL) – After possible human remains were discovered in a burned car last week, Carter County authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information “leading to the arrest of Brandon Clay Carrier,” a person of interest in a multi-agency investigation. But what is a person of interest (POI) exactly? How does that differ from a […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late In The Evening#Person Of Interest
supertalk929.com

Police: Bargain Hunt worker made multiple fraudulent returns

An employee at Johnson City’s Bargain Hunt on Browns Mill Road was arrested and charged with a refund scheme. The police report said loss prevention officers at the retail outlet told them Tenecia Carter had completed multiple fraudulent returns over a four-month period. Carter was charged with one count...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Johnson City Press

JCPD releases photos of shooting suspect

The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of a suspect in a shooting that took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Spring Street on Aug. 28. Officers responded to the scene following reports of a shooting and discovered that an altercation had occurred between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

JCPD makes arrest in shooting incident

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Elbert S. Lyons III on Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 28. Lyons is charged with reckless aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, which took place at 418 Lee St.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy