wcyb.com
Sheriff Mike Fraley ready to make changes at Carter County Sheriff's Office
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — New management has taken over at the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Mike Fraley took the oath of office - replacing previous Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. "It's been a long time coming," said Fraley. "January of last year we began the campaign. September 1st is finally...
Johnson City Press
New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
TBI, Hawkins Co. joint investigation leads to 2 possible fentanyl arrests
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A joint investigation between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) led to the arrests of two Church Hill men reportedly caught with 34 grams of a powder believed to be heroin/fentanyl. An arrest report from the HCSO named David Davis, 58, and Jackie Lynn […]
993thex.com
Johnson City Police arrest man with 15 grams of meth near elementary school
A man from North Carolina is behind bars in Johnson City after he was found in possession of 15 grams of meth near a school. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Erik Hyatt of Chandler, NC was pulled over by a traffic enforcement officer near Mountain View Elementary for expired registration.
Roan Mountain man sentenced after 2018 crash injures children
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously facing several charges for a 2018 crash has been sentenced in Carter County court. Marc Trubiano, of Roan Mountain, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday. Trubiano’s charges stemmed from a crash along State Route 362 Mary Patton Highway in November 2018. The Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg, HCSO officials said. According to neighbors, the man was heard knocking and tapping on windows...
supertalk929.com
Suspect facing laundry list of charges in connection to Washington County domestic incident
A Chuckey, Tennessee man is accused of ramming his vehicle into another while threatening the victim with a rifle at their home. According to a report from Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office, Charles Garland, 49, is charged with aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment among other charges connected to the incident on Horse Creek Road.
What’s the difference between a suspect and a person of interest?
(WJHL) – After possible human remains were discovered in a burned car last week, Carter County authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information “leading to the arrest of Brandon Clay Carrier,” a person of interest in a multi-agency investigation. But what is a person of interest (POI) exactly? How does that differ from a […]
Johnson City Press
Hearing set for County Commissioner accused of harassment, threats
A Sullivan County Commissioner will go to court at the end of the month after a woman he was dating accused him of harassing her through phone and social media messages. District 11 County Commissioner Hunter Locke faces a hearing on Sept. 27 for a temporary restraining order against him.
Johnson City Press
“The person she was” - Classmates gather in Wise to remember domestic violence victim
WISE – The former J.J. Kelly High School in Wise with its six decades of memories awaits demolition, and members of its class of 1979 gathered there Thursday to memorialize one of its own. Melanie Sturgill died Aug. 20 in what Wise County investigators are treating as a domestic...
supertalk929.com
Police: Bargain Hunt worker made multiple fraudulent returns
An employee at Johnson City’s Bargain Hunt on Browns Mill Road was arrested and charged with a refund scheme. The police report said loss prevention officers at the retail outlet told them Tenecia Carter had completed multiple fraudulent returns over a four-month period. Carter was charged with one count...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Drug Prevention observes Overdose Awareness Day
John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University.
Johnson City Press
JCPD releases photos of shooting suspect
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of a suspect in a shooting that took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Spring Street on Aug. 28. Officers responded to the scene following reports of a shooting and discovered that an altercation had occurred between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line.
Johnson City police release new details on early Sunday morning shooting in downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have released new information about a shooting that took place over the weekend in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department announced Monday that investigators were attempting to identify a suspect accused of striking another person with a gun and firing a round early Sunday morning near the […]
Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
Nearly 30 puppies up for adoption in Carter Co. after being found in poor conditions
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter is having to stretch its resources after nearly 30 animals were found in poor conditions. Shelter leadership say they were already at capacity when the puppies were found, but the animals are doing well and are ready to find their forever homes. “They’ve been medically […]
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tennessee sheriff announces addition of new Chief Deputy John Rose
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the addition of John Rose to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Rose will work alongside Chief Deputy of Administration John Lowry. Rose is a graduate of ETSU, earning an Associate of Science in Law Enforcement in 1982, a Bachelor of...
Victim of shooting outside downtown lounge says he was grazed by bullet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bouncer at the Wonderland Lounge and Grill in downtown Johnson City said he is lucky to be alive after an altercation turned into a shooting over the weekend. Johnson City police said they are looking for a man only identified in security camera pictures released Tuesday. A release from […]
Johnson City Press
JCPD makes arrest in shooting incident
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Elbert S. Lyons III on Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 28. Lyons is charged with reckless aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, which took place at 418 Lee St.
