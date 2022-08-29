Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for violent robbery in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old man has been arrested for a violent robbery that took place at a Valdosta Murphy Express. Arrested: Antwon Merritt, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 31, 2022, at approximately 10:32 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Murphy Express, located in...
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested for allegedly robbing Murphy Express
A Valdosta man is facing a felony charge after allegedly robbing a convenience store. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., on August 31, Valdosta Police Officers responded to Murphy Express, located in the 200 block of Norman Drive, after a citizen called to report a possible robbery. At the scene, officers were...
Valdosta Police Department investigating armed robbery at a restaurant
The Valdosta Police Department announced Thursday that it is investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant.
WALB 10
Man charged in Valdosta hotel room arson
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was charged in connection to a fire that was intentionally set in a hotel room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Jamie Wayne Garrison, 37, was charged with first-degree arson, shoplifting and obstruction of an officer. On Aug. 29, police responded to a...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for Valdosta motel fire
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after intentionally starting a fire at a Regency Inn room. Offender: Jamie Wayne Garrison, Caucasian male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 4:56 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded with the Valdosta Fire Department, to 2110...
wfxl.com
Investigation underway after Waffle House robbery
Valdosta Police Detectives are investigating a robbery at a Waffle House. At 12 a.m., on August 31, VPD Patrol Officers responded to the 1300 Block of North St. Augustine Road after receiving a report of a robbery. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses stated a subject entered the business...
wfxl.com
One arrested for drugs, traffic violations in Ocilla
One person is in custody following a traffic stop in Ocilla Wednesday. In the early morning hours on August 31, the Irwin County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on the east side of Ocilla. Deputies say that the vehicle failed to stop and drove north. Georgia...
WALB 10
GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co. Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co. Albany string of car break-ins still under investigation. Albany string of car break-ins still under investigation.
WALB 10
South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Law Enforcement is warning the community about a recent scam call trend. The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when the scammer calls and says you have a bench warrant at the sheriff’s office. And to avoid any arrest, they need to pay the fine for the warrant or the bail.
actionnews5.com
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary has been arrested after 14 years on the run. An arrest warrant was issued for 54-year-old Blaize Angol, of the Virgin Islands, on February 5, 2008. Angol was...
Lake City man caught by undercover cop, sentenced for illegal firearms and selling crack cocaine
LAKE CITY, Fla — This May, Edrick D. Jackson of Lake City pled guilty to distributing ‘crack’ cocaine and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Jackson to five years in federal prison. The court also ordered Jackson...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made in Coffee County murder
DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
wfxl.com
Valdosta police need help from community to find missing woman
Valdosta police need help from the community to locate a missing woman. Police say that 27-year-old Kiera Williams is a black female that stands approximately six-feet-two and weighs around 198 pounds. Williams has brown eyes and short blonde hair (it is no longer in braids like the photo shows) and...
douglasnow.com
Grand Jury hands down indictments
Several individuals who were recently arrested in Coffee County will now face their charges in the Superior Court of Coffee County after they were indicted by a Coffee County Grand Jury this month. Many of the defendants whose cases were presented before the jury have made local headlines within the...
Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel
MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
douglasnow.com
Judge denies sentence reduction motion for man who beat woman with baseball bat
Last week, a motion asking for a reduction in the sentence of John Daniel, a man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery last year, was denied by a Superior Court judge. Daniel recently just entered into his second year of a 15-year prison term for the offense. Daniel was arrested...
douglasnow.com
Ambrose woman charged after allegedly stealing, distributing medication
Sherry Lynn Nipper of Ambrose was recently arrested by the Coffee County Drug Unit for possession charges after she allegedly stole medication and unlawfully distributed the pills. According to an incident report, on August 25, detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Raney Drive in Ambrose where a...
douglasnow.com
Coffee County NAACP declares state of emergency
The Coffee County chapter of the NAACP has issued a statement declaring a state of emergency in Coffee County following the death of Pernell Harris on August 23, 2022. Harris went into distress after getting into an altercation with law enforcement officers on August 25, 2021. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has investigated the incident but has not released its findings.
valdostatoday.com
Citizen E911 call leads to stolen gun arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A citizen’s E911 call leads Valdosta police to a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs. Offender: Andrew Ashley, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the...
News4Jax.com
Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes concrete pole in Lake City, police say
One man died and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake City, authorities said. The Lake City Police Department said officers responded just after 5:50 a.m. to a crash at U.S. 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue where they found a vehicle that had struck a concrete pole.
