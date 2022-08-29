ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, IA

Developments in the passing game are an early season bright spot for Griswold

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Griswold) A young Griswold football team travels to Bedford this week. The Tigers are 0-1 after a 61-22 loss to Exira-EHK on Friday.

The Tigers had just two upperclassmen in uniform for Week 1 and then lost a pair of their top sophomores to injury early in the game. “There were some good and negative things.” Coach Chase Wallace says, “We had a couple of turnovers that cost us and gave them some early momentum. I was very impressed with our passing game throughout most of the night. We really got some good things going through the air and I thought the pass blocking was pretty exceptional.”

This week coach Chase Wallace’s team will face a Bedford group that won 76-6 against Lamoni in Week 1. “They have a lot of talent across the board. They really put up a lot of points on Lamoni. We have to be ready for them. Their quarterback, running back, and receivers all can score.” Wallace says. “They are physical up front on both sides of the ball so nothing is going to come easy. We have to make sure we are firing off the ball and really driving our feet.”

Coach Wallace mentioned the strength of the passing attack. “We decided to go with Bode Wyman at quarterback in the second half and he threw some excellent balls. He connected with Auden Wilson twice for touchdowns. Both Zane Johnson and Peyton Cook both ran the ball hard when they had the opportunity.”

Varsity experience is very limited for the Tigers, especially early in the season. “We are already a young team and we just lost some more of our experienced guys. Nick Jennum had a pretty serious shoulder injury so it looks like we’ll. We’re going to have to find a couple of guys to fill that void he’s leaving. He’s a very special talent, so that wont’ be an easy task.” Wallace says, “They kind of know what to expect going into Week 2 as far as the speed and the contact level.”

Griswold is facing a Bedford squad that ran for 251 yards and passed for 73 last week. The Bulldogs used ten different ball carriers in the win and averaged 10.9 yards per rush.

