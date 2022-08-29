Read full article on original website
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Polish Festival September 10th on Main Street
Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 10, 2022. It’s been far too long since everyone danced the polka, ate a pierogi, and had their pictures taken with a Polish Princess!. The Polish Festival is back!. Join the...
National Cinema Day: Here’s the participating Sacramento-area theaters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperatures expected to reach over triple digits this weekend in Sacramento, there’s a cheap way to beat the heat. Movie theaters across the country and Sacramento are participating in the newly launched “National Cinema Day,” which includes $3 ticket prices for every showing in every format. The Cinema Foundation, a […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Cooling Centers Locations and Times
Roseville, Calif. – As scorching temperatures expected to reach a sweltering 110 degrees over Labor Day weekend, locations in Roseville as well as throughout Placer County and Sacramento will offer locations to serve as cooling centers. The cooling centers will provide welcome relief for residents who may not be...
Mountain Democrat
Anchored Eats: The floatin’ food boat
Craving a juicy burger fresh off the grill after carving up the wake on a balmy afternoon on the lake? If it’s Folsom Lake, just look for some tall flags and hungry boaters and you’ll probably find Anchored Eats — the area’s first floating food boat.
Sacramento Magazine
Salt & Straw Set To Open
Salt & Straw, the Portland-based company known for its handmade ice cream in outré flavors, will open its first Sacramento scoop shop on Friday, Sept. 2, in the Ice Blocks development. The store will offer 12 classic flavors like Chocolate Gooey Brownie, plus a rotating monthly menu of nontraditional...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Starbucks Closes Over Crime and Safety Issues
The latest Starbucks casualty is in Sacramento, along the Broadway corridor, wrought with blocks of homeless transients, escalating crime, and legitimate safety concerns for the residents and business owners who live and work there. “The growing crime wave in Los Angeles and Southern California claimed a new retail victim on...
rosevilletoday.com
Elk Grove Cooling Center opens September 1
Cooling center provides seating, water and air-conditioning. Elk Grove, CA – In response to excessive heat temperatures expected through part of next week, the City of Elk Grove and Cosumnes Community Services District will open a cooling center beginning this Thursday, September 1 for residents who may lack shelter or adequate home cooling systems.
Mountain Democrat
Between the Covers: Reminiscences of growing up in Placerville and beyond
Imagine sitting at a table in a coffee shop listening, and maybe sharing, remembrances of growing up in Placerville. Or imagine children fascinated by stories of adventures of girls and boys before they were born. Bruce Maclin graduated from El Dorado High School in 1960. Placerville is a small Gold...
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
Here's when Mendocino Farms could be coming to Arden, Folsom and Land Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mendocino Farms locations are scheduled to open in Land Park, Arden and Folsom next year. There aren't specific dates for opening yet, but a spokesperson for Mendocino Farms told ABC10 the Land Park location is tentatively set to open early in 2023, with Arden and Folsom's locations opening later in the spring.
rosevilletoday.com
Dog Haus in west Roseville
Try Our Gourmet Dogs, Sausages, Burgers, Chicken, Plant-Based Proteins, Craft Beers Today.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville mosquito spraying treatments tonight and tomorrow
Yellow Fever and West Nile Virus Concerns prompt treatments. Roseville, Calif. – High mosquito counts in Roseville is spurring the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District into action tonight and tomorrow in a pair of locations, including Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood. Truck based treatments are scheduled after midnight in...
Placerville couple shares story of overcoming homelessness, addictions
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A journey to sobriety and stability for a couple began with a meal. "Nothing nourishes the soul like a good, warm home-cooked nourishing meal," said Josette Cramer, while she sliced tomatoes.Relationships are the key ingredients for anything whipped up inside the Upper Room Dining Hall. While receiving homelessness services, Josette re-evaluated her bond to alcohol. She said the road to sobriety was long but worth it. "It was well, good – good is the first thought that comes to mind," she said.Her partner, Tim Cramer, recovered from his drug addiction to methamphetamine before her fight to quit drinking...
Vegetation fire in Rocklin covers area in smoke
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department said they are currently cleaning up a vegetation fire that started on Wednesday in a greenbelt near homes. Rocklin Fire Battalion Chief Chris Hertel told FOX40 News that the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Greenbrae Road and the first units were […]
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Why the Foothills will have warmer nights for the next few days
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The heatwave in Northern California will impact the Foothills differently than the Sacramento Valley. In a case like this, inversion sets in, which means temperatures get warmer as you go up in elevation. For this weekend, many Valley locations will see overnight lows in the 60s...
1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In California
Here's where you can find it.
natomasbuzz.com
City’s First Pump Track Opens in Natomas
The city of Sacramento opened its first pump track and bike playground this week in Natomas. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby was joined by representatives from the city’s Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment division as well as North Natomas Jibe and park goers for a small ribbon cutting ceremony held Monday, August 29.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville looks to Labor Day Weekend as California forecast heats up
Roseville, Calif. – Throughout the upcoming week in Roseville and a large swath of California it’s going to much warmer than usual and downright hot in many town and cities. Unseasonably warm, desert-like temps are expected to arrive in Roseville on Thursday and stick around throughout the holiday...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom's Adrian Blanco named Small Business of the Year by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley
Adrian Blanco stood on the Assembly floor of the State Capitol Monday, cherishing a moment in which the success of something that began merely as an after-school job reached a milestone moment for the Folsom resident and business owner. That moment was when Adrian Blanco Jewelry was named the 2022...
