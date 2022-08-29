ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, KY

953wiki.com

DEPUTIES RESPOND TO BURGLARY IN PROGRESS; SOLVE MULTI COUNTY BURGLARY RING

The thefts occured in Jefferson and Jennings Counties. Jennings County Sheriff's Office Deputies Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp, Deputy John Amis and Reserve Deputy Steve Marsh were dispatched to a call of a burglary in progress in the 1100 Block North County Road 75 East on Thursday evening. Upon Deputies arrival they located Mary Wood (36 of Austin, Indiana) and took her into custody on the preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 men show up at hospital with injuries after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the victims were dropped off at University Hospital with gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. They sustained non-life threatening injures, police say. An investigation indicated that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclists question Louisville road safety after recent fatalities

A Jeffersonville funeral director is facing charges after decomposing bodies were found inside his business. Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Jefferson County Public School mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Driver hospitalized after semi overturns near McNeely Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a semi truck overturns on a road near McNeely Lake, south of the Highview neighborhood, on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Pennsylvania Run Road on reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Two Louisville men walked into hospital with gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men walked into UofL Hospital Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, the shooting that caused the men's wounds occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
tribunenewsnow.com

Traffic stop leads to drugs and an arrest

On Aug. 23, Latonya Clayton, 26, of Louisville, Ken., was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug following a traffic stop on State Route 77 at Milepost 387 near Holbrook. During the traffic stop, deputies became suspicious of criminal activity and deployed K-9 Kilo to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle, where he had a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 631 blue M-30 fentanyl pills concealed in Clayton’s belongings. The estimated street value of the narcotics is nearly $16,000. Clayton was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Homicide suspect who fled home incarceration arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a 2018 homicide who escaped from home incarceration just over one year ago has been recaptured. Brandon Johnson, 31, of Louisville, was arrested August 29 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is now facing additional charges of escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and theft.
LOUISVILLE, KY

