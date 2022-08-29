Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning. Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery. Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask...
953wiki.com
DEPUTIES RESPOND TO BURGLARY IN PROGRESS; SOLVE MULTI COUNTY BURGLARY RING
The thefts occured in Jefferson and Jennings Counties. Jennings County Sheriff's Office Deputies Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp, Deputy John Amis and Reserve Deputy Steve Marsh were dispatched to a call of a burglary in progress in the 1100 Block North County Road 75 East on Thursday evening. Upon Deputies arrival they located Mary Wood (36 of Austin, Indiana) and took her into custody on the preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in an accident on Preston Highway in Okolona has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Nathan Young died of multiple blunt force injuries in the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive. A spokesperson...
wdrb.com
2 men show up at hospital with injuries after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the victims were dropped off at University Hospital with gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. They sustained non-life threatening injures, police say. An investigation indicated that...
WLKY.com
Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
wdrb.com
Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
wdrb.com
Police identify 25-year-old man shot and killed near Charlestown Road in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police released the name of a man who was shot to death early Thursday in New Albany. Around 2 a.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to a news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. That's near Charlestown Road.
Wave 3
Motorcyclists question Louisville road safety after recent fatalities
A Jeffersonville funeral director is facing charges after decomposing bodies were found inside his business. Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Jefferson County Public School mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last...
Wave 3
Driver hospitalized after semi overturns near McNeely Lake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a semi truck overturns on a road near McNeely Lake, south of the Highview neighborhood, on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Pennsylvania Run Road on reports of...
wdrb.com
36-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 36-year-old man was identified Thursday as the victim of a fatal shooting earlier this month in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said William Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds Aug. 21. Louisville Metro Police said it happened at 10:30 a.m. on West Broadway near Hecks Lane and 37th Street.
Two Louisville men walked into hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men walked into UofL Hospital Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, the shooting that caused the men's wounds occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
wdrb.com
2 women sought in connection to Louisville Dollar General fire interviewed, not charged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two women who were wanted in connection to a fire earlier this month at a Dollar General store in south Louisville have been questioned by investigators and released. They have not been charged in connection with the crime, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief...
LMPD's Traffic Unit investigating fatal collision on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Preston Highway Tuesday. LMPD said officers responded to a vehicle accident on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6 p.m. near Leslie's pool supply store. When officers arrived, police said they found that a...
wdrb.com
2 arrested, accused of killing man in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood last month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are accused of killing a man in July on East Catherine Street in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood. Gregory Rhodes and Josiah Hart are facing murder and tampering charges. Court records say Rhodes was arrested on an unrelated warrant and told police he was present when Dennis Kos died inside a Germantown home.
wdrb.com
Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
tribunenewsnow.com
Traffic stop leads to drugs and an arrest
On Aug. 23, Latonya Clayton, 26, of Louisville, Ken., was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug following a traffic stop on State Route 77 at Milepost 387 near Holbrook. During the traffic stop, deputies became suspicious of criminal activity and deployed K-9 Kilo to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle, where he had a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 631 blue M-30 fentanyl pills concealed in Clayton’s belongings. The estimated street value of the narcotics is nearly $16,000. Clayton was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
wdrb.com
Man who hit Kansas family in downtown Louisville indicted on murder, assault, DUI charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who admitted to doing drugs before hitting a Kansas family with his car on a downtown Louisville sidewalk was officially charged in the case. WDRB News cameras caught the moment Michael Hurley, 33, sat in handcuffs on the back of his car with the windshield shattered at 2nd and Market streets on July 5.
Wave 3
Homicide suspect who fled home incarceration arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a 2018 homicide who escaped from home incarceration just over one year ago has been recaptured. Brandon Johnson, 31, of Louisville, was arrested August 29 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is now facing additional charges of escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and theft.
Second person faces criminal charges related to Clark County Jail breach
Jordan Parker Sykes, who was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail in October, is facing felony and misdemeanor theft charges.
