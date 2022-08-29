On Aug. 23, Latonya Clayton, 26, of Louisville, Ken., was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug following a traffic stop on State Route 77 at Milepost 387 near Holbrook. During the traffic stop, deputies became suspicious of criminal activity and deployed K-9 Kilo to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle, where he had a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 631 blue M-30 fentanyl pills concealed in Clayton’s belongings. The estimated street value of the narcotics is nearly $16,000. Clayton was booked into the Navajo County Jail.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO