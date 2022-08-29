ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Trump Lawyers Hit With More Ethics Complaints

In today’s column, Norton Rose said it grabbed nine lawyers, including four corporate and M&A partners, from rivals in Germany, and it’s opening an office in Dusseldorf; Debevoise & Plimpton won its lawsuit against domain squatters; and multinational companies are finding it difficult to integrate ESG goals into their existing compliance programs, a Hogan Lovells report finds.
POTUS
protocol.com

What California can learn from New York’s crypto rules

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: lessons from the BitLicense, Klarna’s losses and Pinterest’s hunt for a payments guru. In a sign that the NFT world may be maturing past the fantasy that minting on a blockchain somehow grants any kind of intellectual property rights, a16z Crypto has introduced a set of NFT licenses modeled after Creative Commons. The “Can’t Be Evil” licenses cover a range of scenarios, and even consider the question of theft, forbidding the exploitation of a stolen NFT. The licenses will be stored on-chain and are referenced through smart contracts. But the biggest hole in them, at least from a crypto purist perspective, is that they’re only enforceable through the existing legal framework (and only the U.S. courts, at that). Smart contracts can only do so much: If someone violates these “Can’t Be Evil” licenses, you’ll have to sue.
CALIFORNIA STATE
protocol.com

California is moving closer to crypto regulation

Businesses that offer crypto financial services in California would need to get a license under a bill just approved by state legislators this week. The bill, titled the Digital Financial Assets Law, would require companies that offer services that involve investing, lending or trading cryptocurrencies to register with the state’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
protocol.com

The Tornado Cash question: Fight or comply?

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: the spin on Tornado Cash, BlockFi blame games and California’s crypto plan. If PayPal’s origin story does get turned into a Hollywood show, there’s a burning question: Who will play the main characters? Podcast host Antonio García Martínez gamely tried to get David Sacks, Peter Thiel and Max Levchin to volunteer actor picks on his “Pull Request” show, but they all passed. Maybe Kevin McHale of “Glee” for Levchin? Definitely not Wallace Langham again for Thiel — I thought he was miscast on “The Social Network.” Matthew Broderick as Sacks? I welcome your suggestions, and can’t wait to stream this.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Fintech lenders flex their bank charters

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: the benefits of bank charters, the sound of crypto and Binance’s mystery employee. Are NFTs dead? The drop in Bored Ape floor prices and the collapse in OpenSea’s trading volume naturally raise that question. But the Bill Murray NFT collection previewed at NFT.NYC in June may be bucking the trend. Brant Boersma bid nearly $190,000 in a charity auction for an NFT offering a beer with the actor. Murray himself has a respectable NFT collection, including a CryptoPunk and a Gutter Cat.
ECONOMY
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Walmart seeks to dismiss lawsuit by FTC over money transfers

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart filed a motion on Monday to dismiss a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that accuses the nation’s largest retailer of allowing its money-transfer services to be used by scam artists. The motion calls the FTC’s June lawsuit an “egregious instance of agency overreach.” The FTC alleges in its lawsuit that for years, Walmart failed to properly secure the money-transfer services offered at its stores, stealing “hundreds of millions of dollars” from customers. The agency said Walmart didn’t properly train its employees, failed to alert customers, and used procedures that allowed fraudsters to cash out at its stores. The FTC had asked the court to order Walmart to return money to consumers and to impose civil penalties on the company. In a 41-page document, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, Walmart laid out a number of what it called legally flawed claims, including that the agency lacked “constitutionally valid authority to sue for money or injunctive relief.” It said that the FTC is trying to hold Walmart liable for the criminal actions of completely unrelated third-party fraudsters, even as Walmart has embraced a number of steps to stop such scamming.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Surfside Condo Lawyers Awarded Over $70 Million

In today’s column, Big Law firms trying to ease their thorny mandatory retirement policies are running into new snags; Arizona Law wants to become the first US school to offer a Juris Doctor degree abroad; DLA Piper says it’s moving its Baltimore office back downtown. Leading off, a...
LAW
UPI News

Bayer settles kickback and fraud allegations for $40 million

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Bayer has agreed to pay $40 million to settle alleged violations of the False Claims Act, according to the Department of Justice. The settlement announced Friday arose from two lawsuits filed by a former Bayer employee. Lauri Simpson's lawsuit charged that Bayer Corp. and related corporate...
BUSINESS

