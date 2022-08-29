Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Trump Lawyers Hit With More Ethics Complaints
In today’s column, Norton Rose said it grabbed nine lawyers, including four corporate and M&A partners, from rivals in Germany, and it’s opening an office in Dusseldorf; Debevoise & Plimpton won its lawsuit against domain squatters; and multinational companies are finding it difficult to integrate ESG goals into their existing compliance programs, a Hogan Lovells report finds.
protocol.com
What California can learn from New York’s crypto rules
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: lessons from the BitLicense, Klarna’s losses and Pinterest’s hunt for a payments guru. In a sign that the NFT world may be maturing past the fantasy that minting on a blockchain somehow grants any kind of intellectual property rights, a16z Crypto has introduced a set of NFT licenses modeled after Creative Commons. The “Can’t Be Evil” licenses cover a range of scenarios, and even consider the question of theft, forbidding the exploitation of a stolen NFT. The licenses will be stored on-chain and are referenced through smart contracts. But the biggest hole in them, at least from a crypto purist perspective, is that they’re only enforceable through the existing legal framework (and only the U.S. courts, at that). Smart contracts can only do so much: If someone violates these “Can’t Be Evil” licenses, you’ll have to sue.
protocol.com
California is moving closer to crypto regulation
Businesses that offer crypto financial services in California would need to get a license under a bill just approved by state legislators this week. The bill, titled the Digital Financial Assets Law, would require companies that offer services that involve investing, lending or trading cryptocurrencies to register with the state’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.
protocol.com
The Tornado Cash question: Fight or comply?
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: the spin on Tornado Cash, BlockFi blame games and California’s crypto plan. If PayPal’s origin story does get turned into a Hollywood show, there’s a burning question: Who will play the main characters? Podcast host Antonio García Martínez gamely tried to get David Sacks, Peter Thiel and Max Levchin to volunteer actor picks on his “Pull Request” show, but they all passed. Maybe Kevin McHale of “Glee” for Levchin? Definitely not Wallace Langham again for Thiel — I thought he was miscast on “The Social Network.” Matthew Broderick as Sacks? I welcome your suggestions, and can’t wait to stream this.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
protocol.com
Fintech lenders flex their bank charters
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: the benefits of bank charters, the sound of crypto and Binance’s mystery employee. Are NFTs dead? The drop in Bored Ape floor prices and the collapse in OpenSea’s trading volume naturally raise that question. But the Bill Murray NFT collection previewed at NFT.NYC in June may be bucking the trend. Brant Boersma bid nearly $190,000 in a charity auction for an NFT offering a beer with the actor. Murray himself has a respectable NFT collection, including a CryptoPunk and a Gutter Cat.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
T-Mobile Data Breach: Are You Eligible for Part of the $350 Million Settlement?
In 2021, T-Mobile was the victim of a massive data breach that exposed millions of users' personal information. As a result, current and past customers may be owed money from the settlement of a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit. The mobile carrier has agreed to a $350 million payout to settle litigation...
Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible for Part of the $90M Facebook Data Tracking Settlement
Facebook has agreed to a $90 million settlement stemming from a lawsuit accusing it of tracking users across other websites, and now people can file claims if they believe they were impacted. The plaintiffs in the case, Davis v. Facebook, claim the social-media giant was aware it violated privacy, communications...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules
The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
What is the Indian Child Welfare Act at the center of a new Supreme Court case?
Story at a glance The Indian Child Welfare Act sets federal standards to prioritize keeping Native American children with their nuclear or extended family, their tribe or a member of another tribe before being placed in non-Native American foster and adoptive homes. The law was enacted by Congress in 1978 after the federal government recognized…
‘Kraken’ Lawyers, Already Sanctioned and Referred for Possible Discipline, Now Hit with Ethics Complaints
An advocacy group filed ethics complaints against six attorneys who participated in the so-called “Kraken” efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victories. Four of the lawyers already face the possible discipline or disbarment after a federal judge sanctioned them with referrals to respective bar associations. The...
thesource.com
Rick Ross Responds Labor Violations Investigation At Wingstop Locations: “There Will Be Mistakes…”
Earlier this week it was reported that Rick Ross and his family had been fined by the Department of Labor for labor violations occurring at 5 of his Wingstop locations in Mississippi. Ross was subject to $114,427 worth of fines, including over $50k in back pay and over $60k in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US stocks turn negative as markets digest job gains and new uncertainty in Europe's energy crisis
As investors digested the latest payroll numbers from August, Gazprom said it would delay the restart of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.
Walmart seeks to dismiss lawsuit by FTC over money transfers
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart filed a motion on Monday to dismiss a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that accuses the nation’s largest retailer of allowing its money-transfer services to be used by scam artists. The motion calls the FTC’s June lawsuit an “egregious instance of agency overreach.” The FTC alleges in its lawsuit that for years, Walmart failed to properly secure the money-transfer services offered at its stores, stealing “hundreds of millions of dollars” from customers. The agency said Walmart didn’t properly train its employees, failed to alert customers, and used procedures that allowed fraudsters to cash out at its stores. The FTC had asked the court to order Walmart to return money to consumers and to impose civil penalties on the company. In a 41-page document, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, Walmart laid out a number of what it called legally flawed claims, including that the agency lacked “constitutionally valid authority to sue for money or injunctive relief.” It said that the FTC is trying to hold Walmart liable for the criminal actions of completely unrelated third-party fraudsters, even as Walmart has embraced a number of steps to stop such scamming.
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Surfside Condo Lawyers Awarded Over $70 Million
In today’s column, Big Law firms trying to ease their thorny mandatory retirement policies are running into new snags; Arizona Law wants to become the first US school to offer a Juris Doctor degree abroad; DLA Piper says it’s moving its Baltimore office back downtown. Leading off, a...
LAW・
Bayer settles kickback and fraud allegations for $40 million
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Bayer has agreed to pay $40 million to settle alleged violations of the False Claims Act, according to the Department of Justice. The settlement announced Friday arose from two lawsuits filed by a former Bayer employee. Lauri Simpson's lawsuit charged that Bayer Corp. and related corporate...
Comments / 0