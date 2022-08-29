ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Radcliffe stars in first trailer for Weird Al Yankovic trailer

By Amanda Whiting
Daniel Radcliffe sports a small moustache, bushy wig, and avaiator glasses in the trailer for the new Roku biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story .

In the film, Radcliffe plays the American singer famous for parody versions of popular songs, such as the 1996 hit “Amish Paradise”, a humorous spoof of the Coolio track “Gangasta’s Paradise”.

Evan Rachel Wood , who plays Madonna in the film, also appears in the trailer dressed in the singer’s “Material Girl”-era wardrobe. She wears black fingerless gloves and a fluffy white tulle skirt.

According to a press release, the film “holds nothing back” and the trailer previews scenes of addiction, as well as a romance between Madonna and Yankovic.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere on 8 September at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will be available on Roku in November.

The movie also stars Rainn Wilson and Quinta Brunson.

Yankovic, 62, previously said he is “absolutely thrilled” that Radcliffe is portraying him in the film, which is set to debut on the Roku Channel.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” Yankovic quipped.

Colin Davis, head of original scripted programming at Roku, joked in the press release that “there clearly aren’t enough biopic movies about famous musicians”, adding that his company is excited “to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al”.

