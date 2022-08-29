LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (0-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:. - Rankings:. - Offensive Statistics (2021):. Key: National Rank out...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO