MARSHALL VS. LONGVIEW: Coaches turned friends set to face off in East Texas' most historic rivalry
LONGVIEW, Texas — It's rivalry week in East Texas! The Tyler Lions take on the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders and Lobo stadium will be home to one of the most historic rivalries you'll ever see. "One hundred twelfth time, not much love lost and a lot of respect between...
Van linebacker leads goalline stand
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Van beat Pine Tree in Week One of the high school season, 28-14, it was a physical game. The Vandals defense worked as a team led by defensive lineman Braydon Hullum, keying the momentum swinging goalline stance. The footage shows number 21 Hullum get his arms wrapped around the ball carrier for another stop. But if they don’t stop a long run this stance doesn’t happen. Nothing energizes a team more than stopping an opposing offense at the goal line.
Tyler coach says winning plan is simple: ‘Just got to execute’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes says he believes coaches have a good gameplan for winning. Now players just need to execute. Holmes spoke following Tyler’s loss to Marshall in Week 1. The Lions play crosstown rival Tyler Legacy on Friday. “Friday’s over with. We got this...
Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30
Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
Marshall and Longview set to square off in the Oldest Rivalry in East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The Marshall Mavericks opened the season with an impressive performance and a big win over the Tyler Lions. Players credit a mentality change from new head coach Jack Alvarez. “Them knowing that if they didn’t give their best effort, I think they knew it would be a tough night for us. […]
Apaches get first win with Coach Tanner Jacobson at helm
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apaches’ new football coach got a big win in the team’s first game under his leadership, beating Resolution Prep College. Tanner Jacobson says it was good to get that first win under his belt. “Absolutely, it’s always different when the...
Van coach breaks down a goal-line stand against Pine Tree
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van Head Coach Jared Moffatt said it wasn’t just a goal-line stand which kept Pine Tree from scoring during one drive in the Vandals’ 28-14 win. Moffatt said his free safety was able to chase down the runner for Pine Tree and get him out of bounds at the two-yard line. Moffatt said little things like that can change the game.
Kilgore College Mascot Reveal
Two East Texans spoke with us today about their experience with fentanyl. East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
Tyler, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tyler High School football team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Nacogdoches man pushing for improvement projects to be on ballot
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years. The company unveiled a new mural after commissioning a Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, to create a mural depicting the hands that delicately craft each treat to perfection. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Ranger Hannah and Ace the Ranger were...
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
Ghosts Of Millard’s Crossing And A Murder Mystery Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
Halloween time in Deep East Texas is the perfect time to get out to Millard's Crossing for some spooky fun. They have two great events coming up right before Halloween. There is a full celebration of Halloween planned for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Ghosts Of Millard's Crossing is from 10 am until 9 pm at Millard's Crossing located at 6020 North Street in Nacogdoches.
Louisiana Basketball Coach Breaks 5 World Records in a Single Day
Josh Walker is a basketball coach in Shreveport Louisiana, he is also now a five-time world record holder according to the folks who track such things. Of course, when it comes to records the "Bible" of such feats is the Guinness Book of World Records. As of a few days ago, Josh Walker's name is now in that book five times.
etxview.com
Kilgore’s biggest fan: Man devotes time to community, serves youth
Just about everybody in Kilgore knows his name. He doesn’t miss a game, always supporting local sports and youth. The city’s mayor even calls him the glue of the community. His name is Travis Martin – Kilgore’s biggest fan. Martin has supported the city with his...
Kilgore, TX Folks Warn About Door Dasher Texting to Ask for Extra Money
Rumors have been circulated in Kilgore, Texas regarding a Door Dash Driver who has been known to text to ask for extra money. Many East Texans got VERY familiar with food delivery services over the course of the last couple of years. And it continues... And honestly, I have a...
inforney.com
UT Tyler names new Longview University Center director
The University of Texas at Tyler this week named a new director of its Longview University Center. In a statement, the university said it has appointed Rodney Ellis as the new director of the Longview campus. Ellis has worked in education for 28 years in Georgie and Louisiana, according to...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas
Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
2 East Texas women receive DPS Lifesaving Award for helping baby
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas women received a Lifesaving Award from the Texas Department of Public Safety for their efforts in saving the life of a baby. DPS announced on Wednesday that Tina Cooper and Mayla Honeycutt, who work for the driver license division in Daingerfield were selected for this honor. In September […]
TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
