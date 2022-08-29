ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KTRE

Van linebacker leads goalline stand

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Van beat Pine Tree in Week One of the high school season, 28-14, it was a physical game. The Vandals defense worked as a team led by defensive lineman Braydon Hullum, keying the momentum swinging goalline stance. The footage shows number 21 Hullum get his arms wrapped around the ball carrier for another stop. But if they don’t stop a long run this stance doesn’t happen. Nothing energizes a team more than stopping an opposing offense at the goal line.
VAN, TX
KTRE

Tyler coach says winning plan is simple: ‘Just got to execute’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes says he believes coaches have a good gameplan for winning. Now players just need to execute. Holmes spoke following Tyler’s loss to Marshall in Week 1. The Lions play crosstown rival Tyler Legacy on Friday. “Friday’s over with. We got this...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30

Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Apaches get first win with Coach Tanner Jacobson at helm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apaches’ new football coach got a big win in the team’s first game under his leadership, beating Resolution Prep College. Tanner Jacobson says it was good to get that first win under his belt. “Absolutely, it’s always different when the...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Van coach breaks down a goal-line stand against Pine Tree

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van Head Coach Jared Moffatt said it wasn’t just a goal-line stand which kept Pine Tree from scoring during one drive in the Vandals’ 28-14 win. Moffatt said his free safety was able to chase down the runner for Pine Tree and get him out of bounds at the two-yard line. Moffatt said little things like that can change the game.
VAN, TX
KTRE

Kilgore College Mascot Reveal

Two East Texans spoke with us today about their experience with fentanyl. East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. "We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas," said Starla Bickerstaff. "If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is."
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches man pushing for improvement projects to be on ballot

Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years. The company unveiled a new mural after commissioning a Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, to create a mural depicting the hands that delicately craft each treat to perfection.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas

East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
LONGVIEW, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Ghosts Of Millard’s Crossing And A Murder Mystery Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas

Halloween time in Deep East Texas is the perfect time to get out to Millard's Crossing for some spooky fun. They have two great events coming up right before Halloween. There is a full celebration of Halloween planned for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Ghosts Of Millard's Crossing is from 10 am until 9 pm at Millard's Crossing located at 6020 North Street in Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
inforney.com

UT Tyler names new Longview University Center director

The University of Texas at Tyler this week named a new director of its Longview University Center. In a statement, the university said it has appointed Rodney Ellis as the new director of the Longview campus. Ellis has worked in education for 28 years in Georgie and Louisiana, according to...
TYLER, TX
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas

Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
TYLER, TX

