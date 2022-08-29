Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 chip news: What to expect
Apple is set to unveil the all-new iPhone 14 lineup this fall, bringing new features such as an always-on display and upgraded camera hardware. What about the iPhone 14 chip? As it turns out, things are going to be interesting this year. The iPhone 14 chip will be different than the iPhone 14 Pro chip for the first time.
Apple now lets developers subscribe for more compute hours on Xcode Cloud
Apple this year made Xcode Cloud available to all developers after more than a year in private beta. Now, after already having expanded access to the platform, Apple is letting developers sign on for more compute hours on Xcode Cloud if they need it. For those unfamiliar, Xcode Cloud is...
Uninstall iOS 16 beta: How to downgrade to iOS 15 or just remove the beta profile
Been testing out the iPhone or iPad beta? If, for whatever reason, you’re ready to shift back to the stable release, read along for a step-by-step guide on how to uninstall iOS 16 beta, downgrade to iOS 15, or just remove the beta profile and wait for the official release.
Apple Watch Series 8 release date: Here’s what to expect
The Apple Watch Series 8 release date is right around the corner and this year we could see a new rugged “Pro” version with a larger screen join the lineup, and fresh health features. Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be available to pre-order soon. Head below for what to expect on a release date, new features, and more.
Source: iPhone 14 Pro display cutout to show camera plus microphone privacy indicators; redesigned Camera app also coming
The big Apple news of the day is that the iPhone 14 Pro will apparently use software to make the two new display cutouts look like one seamless cutout. Why is Apple making this change? A source with knowledge of Apple’s plans tells 9to5Mac that the space between the two cutouts will be used to show privacy indicators for the microphone and camera. The change will also help with a redesign for the Camera app itself.
T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign
T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.
Will Apple hide the iPhone 14 hole punch notch in software?
The iPhone 14 is set to be announced at the “Far out” Apple event in a week’s time on September 7. We basically know the high-level details: upgraded cameras, a new A16 chip, and largely the same chassis as iPhone 13 with a new hole-punch notch design, at least on the Pro models.
9to5Mac Daily: September 1, 2022 – iPhone 14 Pro notch replacement
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
Tweets with edits are now out in the wild, here’s how you can get the feature
On April Fools Day, Twitter announced it was developing the long-awaited edit button. Now, the company started to roll out this feature for the public to try out. Here’s how it’s going to work. The official Twitter account posted this morning:. If you see an edited Tweet it’s...
Eve previews Matter support ahead of HomeKit blinds and ‘White Edition’ outdoor cam launch
Eve is prepared to expand beyond Apple Home with new smart home products that will be compatible with the Matter standard, set to be released later this fall. Here are the company highlights at IFA. We’re pumped for Matter to become available this fall … A host of Thread-enabled Eve...
Paramount+ now offers all SHOWTIME content in one app and subscription
Paramount+ and SHOWTIME have long been offered as a bundle for both apps. Today, the streamers announced it’s combining the two services in one. With that, all SHOWTIME content will be available within the Paramount+ app with new special pricing. According to a press release, Paramount+ is offering a...
Apple Card promo offers boosted 6% cashback from Nike
Apple and Nike are teaming up for an exclusive Apple Card promo that starts today and runs into October. When shopping at Nike stores, online, and in-app, Apple Card holders can earn an impressive 6% cash back on their purchases when using Apple Pay. Apple announced this promo in an...
Snap to lay off 20% of its workforce due to slowdown and Apple competition
Snapchat has been losing money for a while now, and it seems that the company will soon be taking some tough measures to make up for it. According to a new report from The Verge, Snap Inc. (the company that owns Snapchat) plans to lay off about 20% of its employees in the coming days.
Apple reportedly introduced major under-the-hood security updates to macOS this year
Apple is frequently releasing new updates to its operating systems with bug fixes and security improvements. In addition, macOS also has a system that lets Apple silently deliver anti-malware protections to Mac computers. And according to a recent research, the company this year introduced major under-the-hood security updates to macOS.
Addigy Flex Policies enable IT admins and MSPs to automate adding configuration policies to new Apple devices
Today, Addigy is announcing Flex Policies for its Apple MDM platform. Addigy Flex Policies simplifies the process of assigning Apple device policies to new or existing devices, saving IT admins time. Flex gives IT admins the ability to configure device attributes that describe a set of criteria that automatically assign Apple devices meeting those criteria to the appropriate policies. Once configured, Addigy will automatically assign those Apple devices to the policy.
Apple’s privacy chief Jane Horvath to leave the company soon
Apple is about to lose one of its most important executives. According to a new Bloomberg report, the company’s privacy chief Jane Horvath has decided to leave Apple to take a new job at a law firm. However, the decision hasn’t yet been publicly confirmed by Apple. With...
Lenovo announces new AR glasses that work with iPhone ahead of Apple’s headset
We’ve been hearing a lot about Apple’s first mixed reality headset, which is expected to be introduced sometime next year. But while that day doesn’t come, Lenovo has announced its newest AR glasses “T1” which, surprisingly, work with iPhone, iPad, and even Mac. Meet the...
Netflix ads plan launch brought forward to November, to beat Disney+ plan in December
A Netflix ads plan – in which subscribers pay a lower monthly fee in return for watching ads – will reportedly launch much earlier than previously expected. The launch is said to have been brought forward from sometime early next year to November of this year. It’s believed the company wants to introduce the ad-supported tier before Disney does the same in December …
Instagram has a few ideas for how to make you love the algorithm
Instagram is focusing more than ever on creators. While it had created a few controversies with its video-focused feed that even involved Kardashians, the company is now planning to bring more ways to control what users see on the platform and improve their personal algorithm. To do so, Instagram is...
Nintendo announces when Dragalia Lost for iOS will be shut down
In March, Nintendo announced that Dragalia Lost, an action RPG game, was going to be shut down after four years of availability. At the time, the company only said it would be discontinued later this year, and now Nintendo has confirmed the end-of-service date. As posted by the company, Dragalia...
