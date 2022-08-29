ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

9to5Mac

iPhone 14 chip news: What to expect

Apple is set to unveil the all-new iPhone 14 lineup this fall, bringing new features such as an always-on display and upgraded camera hardware. What about the iPhone 14 chip? As it turns out, things are going to be interesting this year. The iPhone 14 chip will be different than the iPhone 14 Pro chip for the first time.
9to5Mac

Apple now lets developers subscribe for more compute hours on Xcode Cloud

Apple this year made Xcode Cloud available to all developers after more than a year in private beta. Now, after already having expanded access to the platform, Apple is letting developers sign on for more compute hours on Xcode Cloud if they need it. For those unfamiliar, Xcode Cloud is...
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Series 8 release date: Here’s what to expect

The Apple Watch Series 8 release date is right around the corner and this year we could see a new rugged “Pro” version with a larger screen join the lineup, and fresh health features. Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be available to pre-order soon. Head below for what to expect on a release date, new features, and more.
9to5Mac

Source: iPhone 14 Pro display cutout to show camera plus microphone privacy indicators; redesigned Camera app also coming

The big Apple news of the day is that the iPhone 14 Pro will apparently use software to make the two new display cutouts look like one seamless cutout. Why is Apple making this change? A source with knowledge of Apple’s plans tells 9to5Mac that the space between the two cutouts will be used to show privacy indicators for the microphone and camera. The change will also help with a redesign for the Camera app itself.
9to5Mac

T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign

T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.
9to5Mac

Will Apple hide the iPhone 14 hole punch notch in software?

The iPhone 14 is set to be announced at the “Far out” Apple event in a week’s time on September 7. We basically know the high-level details: upgraded cameras, a new A16 chip, and largely the same chassis as iPhone 13 with a new hole-punch notch design, at least on the Pro models.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: September 1, 2022 – iPhone 14 Pro notch replacement

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
9to5Mac

Paramount+ now offers all SHOWTIME content in one app and subscription

Paramount+ and SHOWTIME have long been offered as a bundle for both apps. Today, the streamers announced it’s combining the two services in one. With that, all SHOWTIME content will be available within the Paramount+ app with new special pricing. According to a press release, Paramount+ is offering a...
9to5Mac

Apple Card promo offers boosted 6% cashback from Nike

Apple and Nike are teaming up for an exclusive Apple Card promo that starts today and runs into October. When shopping at Nike stores, online, and in-app, Apple Card holders can earn an impressive 6% cash back on their purchases when using Apple Pay. Apple announced this promo in an...
9to5Mac

Addigy Flex Policies enable IT admins and MSPs to automate adding configuration policies to new Apple devices

Today, Addigy is announcing Flex Policies for its Apple MDM platform. Addigy Flex Policies simplifies the process of assigning Apple device policies to new or existing devices, saving IT admins time. Flex gives IT admins the ability to configure device attributes that describe a set of criteria that automatically assign Apple devices meeting those criteria to the appropriate policies. Once configured, Addigy will automatically assign those Apple devices to the policy.
9to5Mac

Netflix ads plan launch brought forward to November, to beat Disney+ plan in December

A Netflix ads plan – in which subscribers pay a lower monthly fee in return for watching ads – will reportedly launch much earlier than previously expected. The launch is said to have been brought forward from sometime early next year to November of this year. It’s believed the company wants to introduce the ad-supported tier before Disney does the same in December …
9to5Mac

Instagram has a few ideas for how to make you love the algorithm

Instagram is focusing more than ever on creators. While it had created a few controversies with its video-focused feed that even involved Kardashians, the company is now planning to bring more ways to control what users see on the platform and improve their personal algorithm. To do so, Instagram is...
9to5Mac

Nintendo announces when Dragalia Lost for iOS will be shut down

In March, Nintendo announced that Dragalia Lost, an action RPG game, was going to be shut down after four years of availability. At the time, the company only said it would be discontinued later this year, and now Nintendo has confirmed the end-of-service date. As posted by the company, Dragalia...
