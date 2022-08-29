Read full article on original website
liveboston617.org
YVSF Officers Arrest Two Repeat Offenders on Firearm and Drug Charges in Dorchester- 3rd and 4th Firearm Offenses
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
bpdnews.com
Boston City-Wide Bicycle Unit Arrests Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm
At about 8:13 PM, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, officers assigned to the City-Wide Bicycle Unit, observed a disturbance in the area of 3 Neponset Avenue in Dorchester which resulted in an onsite firearm arrest. Officers were made aware that a victim fled the convenience store located at 3 Neponset Avenue after the suspect, later identified as Frederick Hines, 22, of Coventry, RI, threatened him with a firearm.
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Repeat Gun Offender and Career Criminal In Roxbury
police1.com
Mass. State Police trooper stopping speeding vehicle leads to gun arrests
BOSTON — A State Police trooper stopping a speeding vehicle in Boston late at night led to gun arrests and firearms getting taken off the street, according to police. One of the suspects who was taken into custody, a Roxbury man, was already facing firearm charges, police said about the incident that happened early Thursday morning in Grove Hall.
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Randolph Man After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Mattapan
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Fugitive Unit, The Massachusetts State Police, The United States Marshals Service and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Arrest Fugitive from Justice
At about 1:00 PM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, along with the Massachusetts Violent Felon Apprehension Team, the United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, made a warrant arrest of Daronde Bethea, 30, of Brockton at 264 Waverly Street in Framingham, MA.
actionnews5.com
Instacart driver stabbed, bitten while stopping robbery suspect
MALDEN, Mass. (WCVB) - An armed robbery suspect is behind bars, thanks to the brave actions of an Instacart driver. Police say 21-year-old Ryan Dos Santos was dropping off groceries for Instacart when he heard a woman screaming shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. A man armed with a knife had allegedly stolen her purse.
Police release new image in deadly Providence hit-and-run
The victim man was struck in the area of Broad Street and John Partington Way on the night of Aug. 18, according to police.
WCVB
Murder suspect arrested after pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Boston
BOSTON — A suspect is expected to be arraigned Friday on a murder charge after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday on the Roxbury/Jamaica Plain Line in Boston. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Centre Street near the Jackson Square MBTA stop. The victim's name and age were not released.
WCVB
Man arrested in Boston City Hall scuffle says he was acting in self-defense
BOSTON — One day after a Boston City Council meeting took a heated turn, a judge set bail for the man who was arrested following a scuffle inside City Hall. Shawn Nelson, 43, is being held on $500 bail following his appearance in court. Nelson's attorney said his client acted in self-defense because he was assaulted and his phone was stolen.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Driving Drunk, Striking Three Motorcyclists
An off-duty Cambridge Police officer was arrested Monday morning for driving while intoxicated following a crash with three motorcyclists. By Julian J. Giordano. An off-duty Cambridge Police officer was arrested Monday morning for driving while intoxicated following a crash with three motorcyclists. The officer, Michael A. Daniliuk, allegedly drove through...
Appeals court vacates compassionate release for Alfred Trenkler, man convicted in 1991 bombing that killed Boston police officer
A federal appeals court has vacated a 2021 ruling that granted Alfred W. Trenkler compassionate release, which would have ended his life sentence conviction for building a bomb that killed Boston Police Officer Jeremiah Hurley and maimed another. The 2021 ruling, which was issued by U.S. District Judge William E....
Orange Line shuttle bus driver assaulted by several juveniles at Jackson Sq. MBTA Station
BOSTON — An Orange Line shuttle bus driver was injured after being attacked by numerous juveniles at an MBTA Station Thursday evening. According to Transit Police, the driver was assaulted around 5:30 p.m. at Jackson Square Station in Boston. The driver was transported to a local area hospital for...
WCVB
Police investigating after woman shot in head in Boston neighborhood
BOSTON — A victim suffered life-threatening injures Thursday afternoon after being shot in the head along a neighborhood street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. along Savin Street. Video from Sky 5 shows a young man who was taken into custody. He was sweating and...
whdh.com
Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
liveboston617.org
Youth Violence Strike Force Makes On-Site Arrest of Known Gang Member in Roxbury
NECN
1 Shot in Dorchester, Boston Police Say
A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to the shooting on Van Winkle Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, police said. No further information was immediately available.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury
At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
Investigators believe smoking caused massive house fire in Lynn
LYNN – Investigators say smoking is to blame for a massive fire that displaced nine people in Lynn on Tuesday. The fire started outside the home and then spread inside due to dry conditions. An off-duty police officer helped rescue people from the home on Allerton Street. Two people were treated for minor injuries.
