Lynn, MA

liveboston617.org

YVSF Officers Arrest Two Repeat Offenders on Firearm and Drug Charges in Dorchester- 3rd and 4th Firearm Offenses

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Boston City-Wide Bicycle Unit Arrests Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm

At about 8:13 PM, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, officers assigned to the City-Wide Bicycle Unit, observed a disturbance in the area of 3 Neponset Avenue in Dorchester which resulted in an onsite firearm arrest. Officers were made aware that a victim fled the convenience store located at 3 Neponset Avenue after the suspect, later identified as Frederick Hines, 22, of Coventry, RI, threatened him with a firearm.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrests Repeat Gun Offender and Career Criminal In Roxbury

BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA
police1.com

Mass. State Police trooper stopping speeding vehicle leads to gun arrests

BOSTON — A State Police trooper stopping a speeding vehicle in Boston late at night led to gun arrests and firearms getting taken off the street, according to police. One of the suspects who was taken into custody, a Roxbury man, was already facing firearm charges, police said about the incident that happened early Thursday morning in Grove Hall.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrests Randolph Man After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Mattapan

RANDOLPH, MA
RANDOLPH, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Fugitive Unit, The Massachusetts State Police, The United States Marshals Service and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Arrest Fugitive from Justice

At about 1:00 PM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, along with the Massachusetts Violent Felon Apprehension Team, the United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, made a warrant arrest of Daronde Bethea, 30, of Brockton at 264 Waverly Street in Framingham, MA.
BOSTON, MA
actionnews5.com

Instacart driver stabbed, bitten while stopping robbery suspect

MALDEN, Mass. (WCVB) - An armed robbery suspect is behind bars, thanks to the brave actions of an Instacart driver. Police say 21-year-old Ryan Dos Santos was dropping off groceries for Instacart when he heard a woman screaming shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. A man armed with a knife had allegedly stolen her purse.
MALDEN, MA
WCVB

Murder suspect arrested after pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Boston

BOSTON — A suspect is expected to be arraigned Friday on a murder charge after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday on the Roxbury/Jamaica Plain Line in Boston. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Centre Street near the Jackson Square MBTA stop. The victim's name and age were not released.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man arrested in Boston City Hall scuffle says he was acting in self-defense

BOSTON — One day after a Boston City Council meeting took a heated turn, a judge set bail for the man who was arrested following a scuffle inside City Hall. Shawn Nelson, 43, is being held on $500 bail following his appearance in court. Nelson's attorney said his client acted in self-defense because he was assaulted and his phone was stolen.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Driving Drunk, Striking Three Motorcyclists

An off-duty Cambridge Police officer was arrested Monday morning for driving while intoxicated following a crash with three motorcyclists. By Julian J. Giordano. An off-duty Cambridge Police officer was arrested Monday morning for driving while intoxicated following a crash with three motorcyclists. The officer, Michael A. Daniliuk, allegedly drove through...
WCVB

Police investigating after woman shot in head in Boston neighborhood

BOSTON — A victim suffered life-threatening injures Thursday afternoon after being shot in the head along a neighborhood street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. along Savin Street. Video from Sky 5 shows a young man who was taken into custody. He was sweating and...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Youth Violence Strike Force Makes On-Site Arrest of Known Gang Member in Roxbury

BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Shot in Dorchester, Boston Police Say

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to the shooting on Van Winkle Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, police said. No further information was immediately available.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury

At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Investigators believe smoking caused massive house fire in Lynn

LYNN – Investigators say smoking is to blame for a massive fire that displaced nine people in Lynn on Tuesday. The fire started outside the home and then spread inside due to dry conditions. An off-duty police officer helped rescue people from the home on Allerton Street. Two people were treated for minor injuries. 
