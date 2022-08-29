Teen robbers hit Rockford man in the face with a handgun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was sent to the hospital by four teens who robbed him in the 1700 block of S. Main Street on Saturday.

Police said the crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers were called to a local emergency room to meet with the victim, who said he was walking on S. Main when he was approached by four male teens who demanded his belongings.

One of the teens reportedly hit the victim in the face with a handgun.

The victim was treated for his injury and released.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions or announced any arrests.

