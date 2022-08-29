ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Teen robbers hit Rockford man in the face with a handgun

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was sent to the hospital by four teens who robbed him in the 1700 block of S. Main Street on Saturday.

Police said the crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers were called to a local emergency room to meet with the victim, who said he was walking on S. Main when he was approached by four male teens who demanded his belongings.

One of the teens reportedly hit the victim in the face with a handgun.

The victim was treated for his injury and released.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions or announced any arrests.

Comments / 10

SEPR
4d ago

The Rockford community is not safe from young thugs. We need strong response from law enforcement and judicial system. Enough is enough

Reply(1)
10
Myrna Buttacavoli
4d ago

The Police need to make the presence know, sometimes you can drive for hours and see no Police!!! Where are they... They definitely need a task force that is going to the young thugs know this is not the City for crime, or they will shut them down. They already know it is always a late response. Only then not one but 5 or 6 Police Officers shows up! For what, and don't you have a schedule routine to check areas? I do not get it, I really do not...

Reply
3
 

