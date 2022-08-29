Joe Rogan on lessons learned from pandemic: ‘Vote Republican’

Media personality Joe Rogan said that many people who are angry over COVID-19 protocols during the pandemic that forced their businesses to close should “vote Republican” in the upcoming midterms.

In an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan added that now that the pandemic is over, “people are going to recognize that some serious errors were made and not repeat those.”

“That’s the best you can get out of it. But as far as compensation for all those people that were forced to close their businesses and keep their doors shuttered and lost everything they’d worked for decades to build. Now they’re … they’re just going to be angry,” he shared.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a guest on the podcast, then asked Rogan what he would tell those people, and Rogan replied: “Vote Republican”.

The podcaster also quoted an Associated Press article from July that highlighted a political shift taking place across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.

He reiterated his support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and said that he had “open and reasonable policies” in terms of COVID-19 protocols even though he was criticized for it.

“You look at guys like Ron DeSantis, who kept for it open and had some pretty reasonable policies in terms of like what to do about COVID … he was widely criticized for this, where he was saying, we need to protect our elders, we need to make sure that medical care is available for those people, and everyone else should be able to do whatever you want to do. Protect your freedom,” Rogan added.

He previously said that the Florida governor would work as a “good president” over his handling of the pandemic.

Rogan and Spotify, which has an exclusive deal to distribute his podcast, faced intense criticism earlier this year for spreading disinformation on COVID-19 and vaccines. Spotify has since added content advisories on certain “Joe Rogan Experience” episodes.