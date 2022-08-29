ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin City, MT

Shooting at Montana bar leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing one and leaving the other seriously injured, following a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Saturday morning to the South Fork Saloon in Martin City and found a woman had been killed and a man injured, the sheriff’s office said.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene and booked into the county jail for suspected deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide. The suspect was due to make an initial court appearance Monday.

Martin City is a tourist town of about 500 people located roughly 20 miles northeast of Kalispell.

