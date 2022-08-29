Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Suspect in Wednesday shooting in Columbia identified
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man has been charged with three counts of Armed Criminal Action, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and 1st-Degree Assault in the Wednesday morning critical shooting of a man on Old Highway 63 in Columbia. According to police, 50 year-old Jeffrey David Tubbs...
Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman stole tens of thousands of dollars from the bank accounts of an elderly couple and their disabled daughter, a Boone County Sheriff's Office detective wrote in a statement used to justify a felony charge against her. Ana Cristina Lopez-Clark, 54, was arrested and booked into the Boone County Jail The post Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase
A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
No weapon found after JC Schools investigates report
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City School District has taken disciplinary action against a student after looking into a report about a weapon. In a letter sent home to families, the school district reported staff received a tip about a high school student with a weapon on a school bus. Lewis & Clark Middle The post No weapon found after JC Schools investigates report appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sherriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera on the property...
Two people hurt in Audrain County crash
Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Audrain County on Thursday night. The post Two people hurt in Audrain County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus; suspect detained
Two Columbia Public Schools middle school students were assaulted Tuesday morning on their bus, a district spokeswoman said. The post Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus; suspect detained appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings into jail are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Friday afternoon, Chillicothe Police booked 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman into the Randolph County Jail for alleged probation violation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child – involving drugs. Bond is set at $20,000 – Cash Only.
krcgtv.com
Man shot multiple times while driving in Columbia
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving down a Columbia street in broad daylight Wednesday, according to police. According to Columbia Police Assistant Chief Jill Schlude, the man was northbound on Old U.S. Highway 63 near Gordon Street at about 11:30 Wednesday morning when he was shot "multiple times."
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes occupied by young children and elderly residents. Iasha Denise Cannady, 48, of Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 12 years in federal prison without parole. On Dec. 16, 2021,...
Bike thefts in Columbia raise concerns
The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating several bicycle thefts so far this year. The post Bike thefts in Columbia raise concerns appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble
The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 30, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the early morning hours of August 30th, Officers conducted an area check near the Casey's store, 120 East 16th Street. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a nearby vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was found to have an active arrest warrant out of the City of Marshall for Failure to Appear. Blake Austin Hollon, 23, of Sedalia, was arrested on the warrant with a $100 cash only bond. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in no contraband being found. Hollon was transported to the Saline/Pettis County line and turned over to the Marshall Police Department.
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
NECAC to offer free meat to income-qualifying clients in 8 Missouri counties
MACON, Mo. — An area agency is helping people beat inflation. The North East Community Action Corporation is offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. The frozen meat will be available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby...
kttn.com
North Missouri Drug Task Force reports more than 30 drug-related arrests in 2022
In conjunction with the North Missouri Drug Task Force, and assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kirksville Police Department has executed numerous narcotics search warrants within the city of Kirksville this year. These searches have recovered several illegally owned or stolen firearms, paraphernalia used in narcotics distribution, illegal narcotics in the form of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and currency related to drug trafficking.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 30, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of North Heard Avenue for a report of a disturbance. The caller stated that his father left on foot walking away, as the suspect was hitting herself to get him in trouble. Contact was made with both parties, and neither stated anything physical happened, though there was an argument. The suspect, Amy Lynn Radford, 41, of Sedalia, did have several warrants for her arrest. Radford had three warrants out of Pettis County for Failure to Appear on original charges of Stealing and felony Burglary in the 2nd Degree. Radford was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where no bond was given. Radford's court date is set for September.
ktvo.com
Linda Lue McNew Martin, 65, Columbia, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Linda Lue McNew Martin, 65 years old of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Thursday August 25th, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Linda was born in Kirksville, Missouri on July 18th, 1957. Linda was the daughter of Clifford and Alice Dorene (Smoot) McNew. Linda graduated high school from Adair County R-II Brashear, MO in 1975.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County home escapes damage after fire starts in wood pile
A home escapes damage after a fire in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a fire in the 1800 block of West Street just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a small pile of firewood next to the back deck of a home. The woodpile and some other wood stored nearby were on fire.
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI (Prior Offender), Driving While Suspended
On Aug. 18 at around 9:30 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to East Hardee's, 715 E. Broadway, for a report of an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, the suspected driver was leaving the parking lot. A traffic stop was conducted at 10th and Montgomery. Investigation revealed that the driver, 53-year-old Bruce Jules...
