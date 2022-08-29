This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of North Heard Avenue for a report of a disturbance. The caller stated that his father left on foot walking away, as the suspect was hitting herself to get him in trouble. Contact was made with both parties, and neither stated anything physical happened, though there was an argument. The suspect, Amy Lynn Radford, 41, of Sedalia, did have several warrants for her arrest. Radford had three warrants out of Pettis County for Failure to Appear on original charges of Stealing and felony Burglary in the 2nd Degree. Radford was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where no bond was given. Radford's court date is set for September.

