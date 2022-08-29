ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

University of South Carolina changing mascot’s name over rooster dispute

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. ( WGHP ) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are renaming their longtime live mascot.

The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird’s former and current owners.

In summary, the dispute boils down to the old owners being upset with how the new owners are presenting the rooster. As explained in detail by The Post and Courier, the old owners used to trim the rooster’s comb — or the red protuberance on the top of its head — to make it look more like a bird bred for fighting (aka, a “gamecock”). The new owners say trimming the comb is unnecessary, and may have consequences for the rooster’s health.

The old owners, however, retain the rights to the name “Sir Big Spur” and now refuse to renew their contract, claiming that a rooster with an intact comb is not representative of a “gamecock.”

As a result, the rooster’s name will need to be changed. In the meantime, the official Twitter handle for the “live mascot of the University of South Carolina” has been changed simply to “ uofscmascot. ” There, fans can also find plenty of recent pictures of the mascot with its comb intact.

The State , a South Carolina newspaper, has since suggested several new names for the mascot, including “Cluck Norris,” “Brooster” and “Cock-a-doodle-dude,” among others.

It’s unclear if the university has weighed in on the suggestions.

